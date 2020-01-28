How Much Are Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group Limited (HKG:556) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group Limited (HKG:556).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Yue Sun for HK$68m worth of shares, at about HK$0.87 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than HK$0.80 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Yue Sun.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 9.6% of Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group shares, worth about HK$65m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Pan Asia Environmental Protection Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares.