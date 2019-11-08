How Much Are Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (STO:PDX) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (STO:PDX).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

Paradox Interactive Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Business Development Officer, Shams Jorjani, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for kr5.8m worth of shares at a price of kr146 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of kr127. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. Shams Jorjani was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Paradox Interactive Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Paradox Interactive insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about kr1.4b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Paradox Interactive Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Paradox Interactive shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Paradox Interactive insiders selling. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Paradox Interactive.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.