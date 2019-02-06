How Much Are Partners Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PAR.UN) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Partners Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PAR.UN).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Partners Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Grant Anthony bought CA$1.4m worth of shares at a price of CA$3.14 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices. Grant Anthony was the only individual insider to buy over the year.

Grant Anthony bought a total of 566.70k shares over the year at an average price of CA$3.12. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Partners Real Estate Investment Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It’s great to see that Partners Real Estate Investment Trust insiders own 57% of the company, worth about CA$54m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Partners Real Estate Investment Trust Insiders?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Partners Real Estate Investment Trust insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

