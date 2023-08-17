How much will Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs starters play in preseason game vs. Cardinals?

Patrick Mahomes played one series in the preseason opener, and other offensive and defensive starters played two series.

Playing time increases for the second game, Saturday at the Arizona Cardinals (7 p.m. Central).

Andy Reid said the idea is to play first-team players for the first half, then mix in the rest of the squad after halftime. But adjustments, like having Mahomes play fewer snaps, are possible.

“I go with my guy feeling,” Reid said. “If I pull guys early, it’s something I feel at that time.”

It should be the most extensive action for starters in the preseason.

In last week’s game at the New Orleans Saints, Mahomes played six snaps. He completed a pair of short passes to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and picked up four yards on a scramble. The Chiefs didn’t pick up the first down on fourth-and-1, and Mahomes was done for the day.

The Saints scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, and Reid would like to see a better overall approach from the Chiefs. Reserves seemed to play with more energy and gave the Chiefs a lead before the Saints prevailed 26-24 on a final-play field goal.

“Always you’re looking for execution as you go, increased execution,” Reid said. “We’re another week into those plays and you want the young guys to handle that the right way. Old guys, continue to knock off the rust.”

Mahomes just wants a faster start.

“Better energy, better urgency from the get-go,” Mahomes said. “It’s preseason game, and obviously the results don’t necessarily matter, but they do if you want to build a culture of winning.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys, and even though they won a Super Bowl, they have to know how to respond and get better in the second year.”

Thursday also marked the end of training camp away from the team’s practice facility. The portion of camp at Missouri Western State was longer than usual. It started on July 18 when quarterbacks and rookies reported and lasted 22 practice sessions.

The Chiefs remain one of a handful of teams that train away from their practice facility. The team had started training in St. Joseph — and staying in dorms — before Reid arrived in 2013 and motoring some 50 miles away from Kansas City remains his preference.

“I think it’s the camaraderie,” Reid said. “The guys have an opportunity be together, get to know each other. You’re here. There’s only so much of these cinder blocks you can live with. I think that’s a healthy thing, especially in today’s world, where it’s hard to get guys (off) their cell phones.

“This gets them where they actually talk, communicate with each other.”

Who’s to argue with the success? Under Reid, the Chiefs are the only NFL team to appear in the playoffs in nine of the past 10 seasons. They’ve hosted five straight AFC Championship Games and won two Super Bowls in the past four years.

It starts in training camp, Reid said.

“Up here, you started a foundation. This is where it starts,” Reid said. “You’ve accomplished some things here that’s going to help carry you through during the season in a positive way.”