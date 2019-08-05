How Much Are Pembina Pipeline Corporation (TSE:PPL) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (TSE:PPL).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pembina Pipeline

President Michael Dilger made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$2.5m worth of shares at a price of CA$49.22 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$49.10). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. We note that Michael Dilger was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$2.9m for 61111 shares. But they sold 43324 for CA$2.1m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Pembina Pipeline insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Pembina Pipeline insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about CA$59m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Pembina Pipeline Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Pembina Pipeline insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Pembina Pipeline insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Pembina Pipeline, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

