How Much Are PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Independent Trustee Scott Carnahan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$141k worth of shares at a price of US$17.43 each. That implies that an insider found the current (approximate) price enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. In any event it’s generally a positive if insiders are buying shares at around the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 21.21k shares worth US$375k. But insiders sold 5.30k shares worth US$103k. Overall, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust insiders were net buyers last year. They paid about US$17.68 on average. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price of US$19.96. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.5% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares, worth about US$30m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it’s enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Tell Us?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and their transactions don’t cause us concern. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.