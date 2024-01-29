How much are plane tickets from Kansas City to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl? Not cheap

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their fourth Super Bowl in five years, this time in Las Vegas.

Even if you don’t have tickets to the match against the San Francisco 49ers, you can watch the game on Feb. 11 from the Vegas Strip.

On Sunday night, United Airlines announced that they added three flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl. American Airlines added seven new flights for Chiefs fans as well.

United’s flight numbers reference Chiefs, including 1587 for Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s uniform numbers and 1989 for Taylor Swift’s album.

Driving from Kansas City to Las Vegas would take about 20 hours, without stops or traffic. You can choose between passing through Denver or Albuquerque on your way to the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.

The Star calculated the cheapest plane tickets to and from Las Vegas flying on Friday, Feb. 9, and Tuesday, Feb. 13, using Google Flights and individual airline websites. Flying on these days leaves you one full day before and after the Super Bowl, though tickets are cheaper if you leave earlier or later.

How much are plane tickets to Las Vegas from Kansas City?

You can get to and from Las Vegas on United for $723, including a carry-on bag. The flight is nonstop on the way to Las Vegas, with a 40-minute layover on the way back.

Budget airlines are pricier for this Super Bowl. On Spirit, a non-stop flight both ways would set you back $974, including one carry-on bag reserved at booking.

Southwest’s economy-level flights are already booked up. You can’t get a “Wanna Get Away” standard or plus flight to Las Vegas from Wednesday, Feb. 7 until Sunday afternoon and return flights on Monday and Tuesday. A non-stop, round trip flight on Southwest costs $1,144.

If you fly with American Airlines, a round-trip flight would cost you $971, carry-on bag included.

Have more questions about how the Chiefs affect your daily life? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.