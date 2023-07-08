How much pocket money to give your children (without spoiling them)

Spoilt child

If your children have reached an age where they’re regularly asking for money for things – sweets, iPad games and the like – you might wish there were some kind of guidelines.

Should you give them money as and when they ask for it, or opt for regular pocket money? Should they have to earn it with chores, on a no-chore no-pay basis?

As there are no rules to follow, it really is a decision that comes down to the individual family.

James Daley, managing director of Fairer Finance, and dad to an 11-year-old and a seven-year-old, said: “How much you give to your children is very much a personal decision.”

This is a view shared by Georgina Durrant, author of 100 Ways Your Child Can Learn Through Play. She said: “I think the amount you give should be completely dependent on the child’s age, and your budget. Younger children are likely to be excited by any value, so start small. It’s much easier to increase pocket money than it is to decrease it.”

Ms Durrant is a fan of a chores-based approach – as long as it’s carefully thought out.

She added: “The chores need to be age-appropriate and achievable. Discussing this as a family and setting out the ‘rules’ together helps avoid any disagreements later on.”

Others are less keen on the idea of chores-based rewards.

Rachel Brydon, parent mentor from Calminthechaos.co.uk, said: “My view is that pocket money is not there for paying for tasks, but rather as a tool to help little ones learn how to manage money. A good lesson about small disappointments, such as realising that if they use their cash to buy sweets, they can’t then get a more expensive toy. Developing the ability to delay gratification is an important life skill.”

Whatever you decide, pocket money can be a great way to help children develop a sense of saving and spending. It can aid them in figuring out how much things cost, and how long it will take to amass sufficient funds for the things they want to buy.

As a parent, your focus should be on building a healthy money mindset.

Emma Gosling, financial coach, therapist and mum, added: “When our eight-year-old gets money for birthdays and Christmas, we explain to him he needs to save up for bigger things he wants. It’s important to be open with children about money, and to model good habits.”

Here, Telegraph Money takes a look at how much pocket money to aim for, without turning your kids into little terrors.

How do you choose how much to give?

The latest data from GoHenry, a prepaid debit card and pocket money app, found parents are paying a weekly average of £7.54 per child – but this can vary quite a lot depending on their age.

Six-year-olds are getting £3.04 per week, while 10-year-olds are getting £4.90, and 16-year-olds are getting the highest amount, at £14.68.

Separate findings from the NatWest Rooster Money report paint a similar picture, with the overall average amount standing just slightly lower, at £6.42.

The report found the going rate tends to consistently rise with age, albeit it drops off slightly at 17, suggesting parental payouts begin to reduce as kids approach more financial independence with things like paper rounds and Saturday jobs.

Kirsty Ketley, a parenting specialist, and mum to a six-year-old and a 10-year-old, said: “I think you give what you can afford. In my opinion, no more than £5 a week should be sufficient for a child under 12-years-old – though it depends what they are allowed to spend their money on.”

Ms Ketley gives her children pocket money if there has been general good behaviour.

She added: “They currently get just £2 a week. We talk about saving, and we don’t allow them to use their money to buy sweets or junk food.”

Linking behaviour and money is not an approach everyone agrees with, however.

Parenting expert and chartered psychologist, Catherine Hallissey, said: “I believe you should use pocket money as an opportunity to teach children the life skill of managing money, and use other parenting strategies to support their behaviour.”

Weekly pocket money average earnings by age

What are different chores worth?

If you are considering a chores-based approach, it can be useful to have a rough idea of the going rates.

According to GoHenry, the highest-paid task is babysitting, for which parents pay an average rate of £5.39, followed by mowing the lawn at £3.46, and washing the car at £2.97. Taking the dog for a walk would earn a child £1.28, while washing the dishes comes in at just over £1.

Rooster Money puts its own values on chores, rating “cleaning the car” as the best-paid chore at £2.46, “helping with shopping” at just over £1 (£1.11), and vacuuming at just under £1 (96p).

One system you might want to think about is putting lower rates on daily chores, such as 20p for making the bed, or feeding the pets, and then higher rates for weekly tasks, such as £1 for tidying the bedroom.

Ms Durrant said: “When working out what chores are worth, a popular approach is to link the value to the time taken. So, for example, mowing the lawn would have a higher value than stacking the dishwasher.”

Others adapt this approach to suit their particular household.

Ms Gosling added: “I see basic chores as a part of family life – a team effort between us all. That said, we have slightly different rules for tasks beyond the daily chores. For example, when my eight-year-old offers to wash the car (with some help), we pay him £8 – an amount equivalent to going to the local car wash. I think this helps create an entrepreneurial spirit.”

Should you attach a penalty system?

Some parents opt for a kind of “penalty system” where pocket money is reduced if chores aren’t completed.

Mr Daley said: “We give up to £4 a week to our two kids, aged seven and 11, but they have to earn that by doing chores and keeping their rooms tidy. They very rarely earn the full amount. We keep it fun, but we are also firm.”

If you’re unsure about withholding pocket money, Maddy Alexander-Grout, founder of the Mad About Money app, has found a system that works well for her family.

She said: “We all start each week with £5 of play money. The kids can “spend” it in the house. Say, for example, they want me to get a drink for them – they pay me to do it. If they don’t want to do one of their chores, I do it, but it will cost them.

“They can also earn extra money for going above and beyond, or for doing extra things I ask them to do. By Friday, they usually have around £3 left, which then gets switched for real money.”

Should you pay in cash or into a bank account?

Cash use in Britain has been on the decline for some time and, as there are a number of children’s bank accounts and payment cards on the market, some parents opt to keep pocket money cashless, too.

Parents may find this more convenient if they seldom have cash on them, and it could be a more realistic introduction to how money works these days.

Children are also likely to be more familiar with a tap-and-go approach, particularly if they use an Oyster card to get to school, or have a payment card to use at their school canteen – something that’s becoming increasingly common as a way to stop bullies stealing other children’s lunch money.

That being said, it’s thought that using physical money can better develop a child’s numerical understanding, helping them learn that different coins and notes have different values, and seeing the physical amount of cash deplete whenever they use it to buy something.

Build a savings habit

As a parent, getting children to understand the benefits of saving is one of the key life skills you can help with.

Ms Hallissey said: “Suggest children set a goal and look to squirrel away perhaps half of any pocket money or cash received as a gift, into savings. Once they see their money building up over time, they may be less likely to blow it on toys every time they go out.”

What children are saving pocket money for

Slotting away money given as birthday or Christmas gifts – or even coins left by the tooth fairy – can all help when it comes to reaching savings targets.

Ms Ketley said: “My 10-year-old daughter recently bought herself a smart watch after working out how much she needed to save, alongside some money from her birthday.”

Given our relationship with money is formed by around seven-years-old, starting a child’s financial education from a young age can give them a real head start in life.

