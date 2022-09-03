Teenager charged with murder in shooting of Mervo High School junior

A 17-year-old boy was charged Saturday with first-degree murder in the death of a Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School student, according to a statement from Baltimore police officials Saturday evening.

The suspect was not named in the shooting of another 17-year-old boy on Sept. 2 after class let out for the final day of the first week of school in the city, violence that shocked and saddened the community.

Police identified the victim as Jeremiah Brogden, who was given CPR on the scene by Baltimore school police officers and transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

School police caught the suspect and recovered a handgun. Officials said Friday the suspect was a student form another Baltimore City school.

Baltimore police arrived at the school in the 3600 block of Tivoly Avenue at just before 3 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

The juvenile suspect is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility.

Brogden was a junior who played running back for Mervo’s football team. His mentors described him as a smart and popular student athlete whose death has shocked his community.

Brogden previously attended the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys, a charter school for boys in the 4th through 8th grades.

“He was a bright, optimistic, cheerful, kind and generous young man who loved sports and particularly the game of football,” said Jack Pannell, founder of Baltimore Collegiate. Pannell described the school as a “sanctuary for Black and brown boys.”

“He just stands out as a remarkable member of our community,” he said. “Our hearts pour out to his family.”

Baltimore Collegiate Athletic Director Evan Singleton was the dean of students when Brogden was a student at the charter school and coached him in basketball. “So much potential, as a person, then also as a student athlete. He was arguably the most athletic kid I’d ever seen as far as natural speed and size,” Singleton said.

Singleton described Brogden as a natural leader who was friends with kids all over the city.

He acted as a big brother not just to his two younger brothers, but to other kids too, watching after his brother Isaiah and his friends when they all rode the bus together. “He was the man of the house,” Singleton said.

Brogden was wise beyond his years, a child who enjoyed talking to adults. “Because of his circumstances, some of the administrators got very, very close with him over the years,” Singleton said. “He just had a lot going on at home.”

At the same time, he was just a kid who loved hip-hop and rap, kept his white Air Forces fresh and acted silly in videos.

“When it comes to Baltimore Collegiate, he was the epitome of somebody that came in not in the best situation, but by the time he graduated he made so many proud, from advancing his reading scores to his character improving, to understanding what it means to be a student athlete and a student leader,” Singleton said. “It’s a shock to the community.”

“We cannot continue to live in a city where this just becomes commonplace,” Pannell said. “We just can’t.”