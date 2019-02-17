How Much Of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) Do Insiders Own?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Every investor in PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

PrimeEnergy Resources is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$236m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about PNRG.

NASDAQCM:PNRG Ownership Summary February 17th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PrimeEnergy Resources?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Since institutions own under 5% of PrimeEnergy Resources, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it’s clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

NASDAQCM:PNRG Income Statement Export February 17th 19 More

PrimeEnergy Resources is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of PrimeEnergy Resources

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.