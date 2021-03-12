This is how much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce
·5 min read
coronavirus vaccine eu
Woman holds Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Getty

  • Millions of people worldwide have had one shot of two-dose COVID-19 vaccines.

  • The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are probably 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 after one dose.

  • A single AstraZeneca shot is probably at least 70% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

More than 60 million Americans and more than 22 million Brits have received their first dose of a two-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

The US has authorized vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, while the UK has authorized Pfizer's shot as well as one made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. The US has also authorized Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) vaccine, which is a single dose.

The UK is delaying the second dose of the vaccines for up to 12 weeks to prioritize giving people their first shot. In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended giving second doses of Pfizer's vaccine 21 days after the first, and 28 days for Moderna, with an interval of up to 6 weeks in "unavoidable" situations.

Read more: COVID Vaccine Tracker: J&J's shot joins Moderna and Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Novavax up next

The data for how well the vaccines work after one dose isn't clear cut - it depends on what you're measuring, and when you're measuring it. Stephen Evans, professor of medical statistics at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, and a former Drug Safety Committee member at the European Medicines Agency, helped Insider breakdown the data.

Evans said that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) presentation of the data from late-stage trials was the best data available. This is how much protection one shot of each vaccine gives you, based on that data.

Pfizer-BioNTech: At least 80%

Pfizer's shot was 52.4% effective at protecting against COVID-19 with symptoms between the first and second dose, according to the FDA documents. However, the 52.4% figure includes the 11 days before protection kicks in after the first dose, so the real percentage could well be higher.

The true value lies between 29.5% and 84.5%, according to the FDA documents. There was a wide range because not many people caught COVID-19 in the trial during this time period.

Professor Stephen Evans
Professor Stephen Evans Professor Stephen Evans

Pfizer's shot was 100% effective at protecting against hospitalization and death. This was based on a small number though - only four people got severe COVID-19 in the trial after receiving placebo rather than the vaccine.

Evans said that there was "pretty clear evidence" that you get at least 80% protection - and "probably" better than 90% - for Pfizer's vaccine against COVID-19 with symptoms after a single dose. He said that you can't be absolutely sure what happens after 21 days, because it hasn't been fully tested.

Evans said this was based on his overall reading of the trial data used by the FDA in their briefing document prior to authorization.

Moderna: At least 80%

Moderna's vaccine was 69.5% effective at preventing COVID-19 with symptoms between the first and second dose, with a true value between 43.5% and 84.5%. There was a fairly wide range because the number of people that caught COVID-19 in the trial during this time period was low.

The 69.5% figure includes the 13 days before protection starts, so the real percentage could be higher.

There were a small number of people in Moderna's trial - around 7% - that didn't get their second dose for unknown reasons. In this group, the shot was 50.8% effective at preventing COVID-19 with symptoms for up to 14 days after the first dose, and 92.1% after 14 days.

It is unclear how well one shot of the vaccine protects against hospitalization and death because not many people got severe COVID-19 - two in the vaccine group, and four in placebo.

Evans said that you get at least 80% protection - and probably better than 90% - for Moderna's vaccine against COVID-19 with symptoms after a single dose for 28 days. After 28 days it was unclear, because it hasn't been tested. Again, this was based on his overall reading of the FDA data, he said.

AstraZeneca: More than 70%

Evans said that it was harder to ascertain a figure for AstraZeneca's vaccine because late stage-trials used differing study designs, and a large US study was ongoing.

The FDA also has not yet presented the data for the shot in the same way it has done for other vaccines.

A single dose of AstraZeneca's shot was 76% effective at protecting against COVID-19 with symptoms for at least 90 days, according to late stage trial data published in the Lancet February 19. The study authors also reported that one dose provided 100% protection against hospitalization, but the numbers were small.

Based on his reading of existing studies, Evans said that single-dose efficacy for AstraZeneca's vaccine was probably at least 70% against COVID-19 with symptoms for the first 90 days. After this time period, it's unclear, he said.

Johnson & Johnson: 66%

J&J looked at protection against moderate to severe COVID-19 in trials, rather than symptomatic COVID-19, like Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

Protection kicked in at fourteen days, and was 66.1% effective at 28 days. The vaccine's efficacy varied depending on the country it was used in - it was 72% effective in the US, but 64% and 68% in South Africa and Brazil respectively. These countries both have coronavirus variants circulating that could partially evade antibodies.

Read more: Here's how much CVS and Walgreens stand to profit as the federal government opens up access to COVID-19 shots at retail pharmacies

What percentage efficacy actually means

Percentage efficacy for vaccines refers to the proportion of people that get full protection after a vaccine. With 80% efficacy, 80% of people have full protection, and 20% don't.

For those who get full protection first time around, the second shot improves the quality of the immune response and its durability.

For the people who don't get full protection with the first shot, some will get full protection after the second dose. Some people won't ever get full protection from a vaccine because their immune system doesn't respond at all.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea extends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 65 and over

    South Korea will authorise the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for people aged 65 years and older, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Thursday, a move that will allow the country to ramp up its immunisation drive. Real-world data from Britain has now shown AstraZeneca and Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccines are both more than 80% effective in preventing hospitalisations in over-80s after one shot. "Vaccination had been postponed to those aged 65 and over due to lack of evidence to determine the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but recently, data to prove its efficacy for the elderly has been released in the UK," Chung told a government meeting.

  • Pfizer/BioNTech say data suggests vaccine 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infection

    Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Thursday that real-world data from Israel suggests their COVID-19 vaccine is 94% effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, meaning it could significantly reduce transmission. The companies also said the latest analysis of the Israeli data shows the vaccine was 97% effective in preventing symptomatic disease, severe disease and death.

  • 5 people share their Pfizer and Moderna vaccine side effects, from arm pain to aches and fevers

    Vaccine side effects can include arm pain, flu-like symptoms, and rashes. Here's what to expect, according to people in their 30s to 70s.

  • Even more evidence shows vaccinated people are unlikely to transmit the coronavirus or get asymptomatic infections

    A new study shows that Pfizer's shot prevents asymptomatic infections almost as well as symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • Fewer people take a ‘wait and see’ approach to COVID-19 vaccine — here’s what changed their minds

    The share of people in this “wait and see” category has declined over time, according to polling by the health-policy think tank Kaiser Family Foundation, dropping from 39% in December to 31% in January. What’s the rush to get vaccinated?

  • Why the CDC is still urging caution for vaccinated people

    Hoping for a green light, vaccinated Americans got a flashing yellow instead. Worried that packed airplanes and concert halls could threaten the gains made throughout the last several months, the CDC is still waiting for “ironclad data” about vaccination before issuing a more detailed guidance.

  • Vaccine chaos leads to 'leftover dose' and 'real-time alert' sites

    Vaccine appointments, extra doses are all adding chaos to a limited-supply rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine was 89.7% effective in a large trial, and worked against the contagious virus variant first found in the UK

    US biotech Novavax said its vaccine was 48.6% effective in a smaller trial in South Africa, where a contagious variant, B.1.351, is dominant.

  • Moderna Doses First Subject in Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Trial, and Its Stock Is Rising

    Moderna has dosed the first subject in what appears to be the first human trial of a Covid-19 booster vaccine designed to target a specific variant of the virus.

  • The backlash against Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is real and risky — here’s exactly how to make the rollout a success

    The one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson could be a game-changer, but perceptions that it is inferior must be actively dispelled

  • Africa proves rocky terrain for Russian and Chinese vaccines

    Russia and China are racing to plug the COVID-19 vaccine gap in Africa, hoping to cement their influence on a continent where many countries have yet to administer a single shot. But, so far, vaccine donations from Beijing and Moscow have been small, the commercial deals they offer are costly, and some African governments are wary about a lack of data. As rich countries ramp up their inoculation drives, Africa, without the resources to pre-order Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, is being left behind.

  • AOC says Republicans ‘took a week to read Cat in the Hat’ while Democrats passed Covid relief

    Republicans protested ‘cancel culture’ as the Seuss estate pulled out six books from publication

  • Meghan and Harry news - live: Prince William says royal family ‘not racist’ after Oprah interview claims

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Coronavirus variants could cause third wave in Ontario: expert panel

    New variants of the coronavirus are spreading rapidly in Ontario and unless they are better controlled, the province risks facing a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, an expert panel advising the province's government said on Thursday. It warned that the next few weeks are critical as the progress made in bringing the coronavirus under control in the province has stalled. While mutations in viruses are inevitable, strains identified as "variants of concern" have worrisome changes that may give the virus advantages, increasing transmissibility or reducing the effectiveness of vaccines, according to the briefing materials released by the province's science advisory and modeling consensus tables.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • BAT looks beyond tobacco to Canadian marijuana

    British American Tobacco said on Thursday it will buy a nearly 20% stake in Canada-based cannabis producer Organigram for about 126 million pounds ($175.8 million) as it seeks to expand beyond its main tobacco business. Organigram grows cannabis and makes cannabis-derived products in Canada, where marijuana was legalised in 2018. Big tobacco and liquor companies in North America have already made large investments in the nascent industry, with cannabis seen as a less harmful alternative to cigarettes.

  • Trump Org Ex-Wife: Trump Showed Nudes at Weisselberg’s Mom’s Shivah, but We Got a Free Apartment

    Reuters/Carlo AllegriManhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced Friday that he will not run for re-election—but it sure sounds like he’s trying his hardest to ensure his last months in office come to a dramatic climax as he weighs up whether to charge a case against former President Donald Trump.In a piece for The New Yorker, investigative journalist Jane Mayer reports that Vance’s office has dramatically accelerated the investigation into Trump’s business dealings in recent weeks—particularly since it got its hands on Trump’s tax records at the end of a long legal battle last month. As one person said to be closely involved in the investigation told The New Yorker: “They mean business now... It hit me—they’re closer.”One interesting new detail from the probe comes from Jennifer Weisselberg—the former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Allen Weisselberg has reportedly been identified by prosecutors as the most likely candidate to flip against Trump and spill all the gory details of his business dealings. And, by the sounds of it, his former daughter-in-law has already picked her side.In her first substantial public comments on the case, Jennifer Weisselberg confirmed that she’s spoken to investigators about ex-husband Barry Weisselberg’s time managing the Trump-operated ice-skating rink and carousel in Central Park. Specifically, Jennifer Weisselberg said that investigators have asked about the seven rent-free years they spent in a Trump-owned apartment overlooking Central Park.“Only a small part of your salary is reported,” she said. “They pay you with apartments and other stuff, as a control tactic, so you can’t leave. They own you! You have to do whatever corrupt crap they ask.” If this alleged gift wasn’t declared in tax forms, prosecutors could use it against the couple—and as leverage to tempt Allen Weisselberg into cooperating.Allen Weisselberg Is the Trump Exec Who Could Take Down the DonaldHowever, Jennifer Weisselberg thinks it’s unlikely her ex-father-in-law will play ball, saying: “He has more feelings and adoration for Donald than for his wife... For Donald, it’s a business. But for Allen it’s a love affair.” As an example, she recalled to Mayer being hit on by Trump in front of her then father-in-law—at a shivah for Allen’s deceased mother—and said with incredulity: “He didn’t stand up for me!” Jennifer Weisselberg also said that, at the same event to mourn the dead, Trump showed people photographs of naked women with him on a yacht.Separately, Mayer also reported the first details of the whereabouts of Trump’s tax documents after they were provided to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in February. The hard drive is believed to be in an incredibly high-security chamber within the Louis J. Lefkowitz State Office Building. The chamber is reported to be sealed by bank-vault-style doors, and lined with copper foil to stop remote tampering attempts.Meanwhile, CNN reported Friday that Trump’s time in the White House has given New York prosecutors an possible boost for any case against Trump. Prosecutors have reportedly discussed using a section of New York criminal procedure that allows for the extension of the statute of limitations if a defendant has been out of state “continuously,” as Trump has been since he took office in 2017. According to CNN, prosecutors think that could afford them more time to investigate Trump’s business dealings.House Intel Will Call Trump Org Moneyman Allen Weisselberg to TestifyHowever, while the investigation is heating up, there is clearly still a lot of work to do before Vance departs office in nine months—and there’s still a possibility that the investigation will be closed with no charges.Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told The New Yorker: “All the signals indicate that there’s a belief on the part of that office that there’s a good chance of a charge... [But] no one should be under the illusion that this is easy or a slam-dunk case.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this weekend.

  • Razzies: Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway nominated for 'worst acting'

    Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway are up for Razzies, the annual alternative to the Oscars.

  • Trump reportedly showed people at a shiva photos of naked women on a yacht and called his CFO's Long Island house 'embarrassing'

    The traditional Jewish mourning event follows the burial of a close family member and is not designed to include photos of naked women.