How Much Are Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. (HKG:1739) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. (HKG:1739).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Qeeka Home (Cayman)

The Executive Director, Wei Gao, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$46m worth of shares at a price of HK$2.30 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of HK$2.23. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 24410000 shares worth HK$57m. Insiders in Qeeka Home (Cayman) didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Qeeka Home (Cayman) Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Qeeka Home (Cayman) shares. In total, insiders sold CN¥11m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Qeeka Home (Cayman) Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Qeeka Home (Cayman) insiders own 28% of the company, worth about HK$746m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Qeeka Home (Cayman) Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Qeeka Home (Cayman) stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious.