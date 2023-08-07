How Much Was Race a Factor in Alabama Boat Brawl?

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed speaks at the Fred D. Gray Avenue dedication ceremony, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala.

After a massive riverfront brawl in Montgomery, Ala., put his city in the spotlight, the city’s mayor is stepping into the fray.

“Justice will be served,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed in a statement on Sunday. The question is what, exactly, does justice look like in the context of what appears to at least partially a racially-motivated brawl in a deep southern city in 2023?

For folks who missed the viral video over the weekend, the footage appears to show a group of white boaters attacking a Black riverboat worker. From local reporting, he apparently told the boaters to move so another boat could dock, which seemed to set them off. Other Black folks joined the fray in his defense.

In his statement, Reed made it clear which side of the dispute he stood on. “Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job,” wrote Reed. Warrants have been signed, and justice will be served.”

Reed went on to further condemn the actions of the people who attacked the riverboat worker. “This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred,” he said. “As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violence will be held accountable by our criminal justice system.”

Over on social media, people are continuing to dissect the fight as new angles get released. Many folks are celebrating the fact that the riverboat worker had so many people come to his defense, including one man who literally swam across the river to help him.

It’s unclear what the consequences will be for the boaters who appear to have instigated the altercation. However, if Reed’s statement holds any weight, it appears the city might be willing to throw the book at them.

