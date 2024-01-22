How much rain did Sacramento get over the weekend? Here are totals — and what’s to come

Sacramento was doused in a series of downpours over the weekend, and more rain could be on the way.

According to the National Weather Service, the Sacramento International Airport area had recorded 0.55 inches of rain in the past 24 hours as of Monday morning.

The Foothill Farms area received the most rainfall in the Sacramento area over that time period, with 0.73 inches, while Folsom Lake got the least amount of rain with 0.24 inches.

For the past three days, from Friday to Monday morning, Sacramento International Airport saw 1.23 inches of rain and Sacramento Executive Airport recorded 1.54 inches.

Foothill Farms had the highest rainfall total for the area for that three-day period, receiving a total of 2.43 inches.

What’s in the forecast for Sacramento?

Rain will continue to shower down the Sacramento region, according to the latest forecast.

The service predicted thunderstorms on Monday from 2 to 5 p.m. and into the evening, particularly in the delta, valley and foothills. Residents may see lightning, gusty winds, brief heavy rain and small hail.

Skiers and snowboarder finish their run at Palisades Tahoe on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024 in Placer County. A skier died after an avalanche on Wednesday and three other skiers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Flood watch for Northern California, winter weather advisory for Tahoe

The weather service issued a flood watch for parts of northern California, including the Sacramento Valley, due to excessive rainfall.

The flood watch was issued early Monday morning and will remain in effect until late Monday night.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the agency said. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.”

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory for the greater Lake Tahoe area that will be in effect from Monday morning to 1 a.m., Tuesday.

Residents in cities including South Lake Tahoe, Glenbrook, Truckee and Tahoe City should expect “snow with additional accumulations of 8 to 14 inches above 7,000 feet, and 3 to 8 inches between 6,500 and 7,000 feet.”

“Below 6,500 feet, accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible,” the agency said.

The weather service also predicted wind gusts of up to 60 mph along Sierra Nevada mountain ridges in the morning.

When will the rain stop in Sacramento?

Rain is expected to continue through Wednesday night in Sacramento, according to the forecast.

There’s a 90% chance of rain on Monday and a 30% chance of rain Monday night.

High temperatures will be near 60 degrees and low temperatures will be around 49 degrees.

Tuesday will likely be dry with a high near 61 and a low around 48, the weather service said.

Rain is expected to pick up again at 5 a.m. Wednesday, continuing to 5 p.m. and then return before 11 p.m. The high for the day will be near 56 and the low will be near 48.

Thursday is expected to be partly sunny with highs near 61 and a low near 44.

On Friday, there will be a high near 59 and a low near 46, the weather service said.

