How much rain did Sacramento record by this time last year? See how this winter compares

Last January felt like a fever dream.

Downed trees, broken levees, flooded highways and surging rivers surrounded the capital city as residents spent days without power.

Sacramento was dreary for months.

But last year’s record-setting precipitation was rather extraordinary.

How does this year compare?

How much rain has Sacramento seen this year compared to 2023?

Since Oct. 1, the start of the water year, the National Weather Service’s downtown Sacramento weather station has recorded 8.25 inches of rain, meteorologist Sarah Purdue said.

That’s 10 inches less than last year, when the city had measured 18.22 inches by Jan. 30.

What’s normal rainfall for Sacramento?

For the period between the start of October and late January, Purdue said, 10 inches would be considered normal — making 2022-23’s precipitation above average and 2023-24 nearly there.

How much rain has fallen in the capital city this month?

Downtown Sacramento has measured just 3.16 inches of rain so far this month — compared to the normal 3.87 inches for January.

By the end of the first month of 2023, the capital city recorded a staggering 7.54 inches after 16 total days of rain.

How much snow has California gotten compared to last year?

On Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources measured the Sierra Nevada snowpack at the Phillips Station, near Lake Tahoe, at just 58% of the average to date. The department measured 29 inches of snow depth, or a snow-water equivalent of 10 inches.

It’s a “modest increase” from early January, but statewide the snowpack sits just above 50% of average, according to a news release. At this time last year — which ended up a record-setter — the state was at 214% of average.

‘Snow drought’ possible as California sees levels ‘far below normal’ in Tahoe region

What’s in the forecast for Sacramento?

As two atmospheric river storm systems move into the region, Sacramento can expect rain through at least next Tuesday.

Moderate to heavy rain will start Wednesday evening, Purdue said.

