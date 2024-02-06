How much rain did the storm drop on the High Desert?

After calculating rain totals from Sunday and Monday, Middle Fork Lytle Creek, with nearly 12 inches of rain, was the clear winner.

An atmospheric river-fueled storm soaked Southern California and resulted in flooded roads, mudslides, power outages, and several swift water rescues.

A Jeep crosses a flooded area in Hesperia on Live Oak St. and Datura Rd. on Monday, Feb. 5th, 2024 in Hesperia.

With 11.8 to 10.2 inches of rain, Lytle Creek took the title in the National Weather Service San Diego region, which spans roughly from the U.S.- Mexican border to about Interstate 40 and the Pacific Ocean inland to eastern Coachella Valley.

At about the 3,740-foot elevation level, Lytle Creek is located on the San Bernardino County side of the San Gabriel Mountains, just west of the Cajon Pass and Interstate 15.

Other highest rain totals in the region included:

Day Creek: 9.56

Deer Creek Dam: 8.66

San Sevaine: 8.30

Bernina Drive: 8.24

Mt. Baldy: 8.19

Glen Helen Regional Park: 7.91

Panorama Point: 7.64

San Sevaine Springs: 7.56

Rainwater floods an area of Live Oak St. and Datura Rd. on Monday, Feb. 5th, 2024 in Hesperia.

High Desert

In the High Desert, between Big Bear and Landers, the Antelope Creek Wash received 2.45 inches of rain, while the Mojave Forks Dam in Hesperia got 2.34 inches.

Other totals include:

Hesperia: 1.73

Oro Grande: 1.71

Lucerne Valley: 1.50

Granite Mountains: 1.44

Helendale: 1.45.

Desert Knolls Wash: 1.38

Victorville: 1.26

Adelanto: 1.00

El Mirage: .81

Apple Valley: .73

Means Lake: .50

But wait, there's more

The forecast remains on target for moderate to light rain through Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service stated.

A main cold front from the west on Monday night drove the snow level down to around 5,500 feet, according to Big Bear-based Chief Meteorologist Ben Brissey.

Snowfall totals of 6 to 12 inches are likely above 6,000 feet through Wednesday. About 1 to 2 feet is possible through Friday, with higher amounts of 2 to 3 feet mainly above 7,500 feet at resort level, he added.

A weaker, colder system is forecast to push through the area Wednesday night, bringing a possible uptick in snowfall.

A third and final low is expected to pass through Thursday night, with the snow level dropping to around 4,000 feet by the end of the week, Brissey said.

Conditions will finally dry out over the weekend, however, another storm could move into the West Coast in the coming weeks.

