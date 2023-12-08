How much rain will drought-stricken York County receive from significant weekend storm?

A significant storm expected this weekend in south-central Pennsylvania could help to bring some relief to ongoing drought, according to AccuWeather.com senior meteorologist Tom Kines.

The storm, which is expected to arrive on Sunday, is predicted to deliver one to two inches of rain, he said. It is also predicted to be windy with gusts of 40 mph to 50 mph.

"One to two inches will do us good," Kines said of the rain.

A significant storm is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to York County this weekend. The rain will help as the drought continues.

Precipitation in York County this year has been running 75 percent of normal, Kines said. About 32.7 inches has fallen at the York Airport in Jackson Township. Normal is 43.5 inches.

York County remains in a drought warning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

The York Water Company still has mandatory water restrictions in place. Precipitation is 15.6 inches below normal for the year as of the end of November, the business reported.

South-central Pennsylvania to feel warmer temperatures ahead of storm

Temperatures will be in the 50s on Friday and Saturday ahead of the cold front that is expected to move through the area, Kines said.

The rain and wind are predicted to move in Sunday afternoon and night, he said.

After that, the area can expect to see temperatures drop, Kines said. Daytime highs will be in the 40s.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Drought-stricken York County predicted to receive rain from significant storm this weekend