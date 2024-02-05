How much rain has fallen in California so far? Here’s a map

Torrential rain from the atmospheric river extends across California, from north of the San Francisco Bay Area to the Central Coast, Los Angeles and San Diego. The National Weather Service is forecasting 4-8 inches along the coastal areas and valleys, and up to 14 inches in the mountains.

By 8:30 p.m. Sunday, rainfall amounts exceeded 3 inches in the northwest suburbs of L.A., Ventura County, areas of Santa Barbara County and the Bay Area. Use the interactive map below to view the 24-hour rainfall totals in real-time.

Some of the higher totals to date:

MATILIJA CANYON (VENTURA COUNTY)…… 5.91″

SAN MARCOS PASS…..5.06″

HOLLISTER (SBA COUNTY)……. 4.84”

AGOURA HILLS……. 3.41”

SATICOY…… 3.47”

LOMPOC…… 3.07”

VENTURA…… 2.96”

WESTLAKE VILLAGE….. 2.94”

THOUSAND OAKS…… 2.87”

WOODLAND HILLS……. 2.28”

CALABASAS…… 2.12”

The storm inundated streets and brought down trees and electrical lines across the San Francisco Bay Area, where winds topped 60 mph (96 kph) in some areas. Gusts exceeding 80 mph (128 kph) were recorded in the mountains.

In Southern California, officials warned of potentially devastating flooding and ordered evacuations for canyons that burned in recent wildfires that are at high risk for mud and debris flows. The National Weather Service office for Los Angeles warned that “all systems are go for one of the most dramatic weather days in recent memory.”

Trucks drive through a flooded area of Ventura County.

A pickup truck drives through a flooded area

L.A. Fire crews seen helping a woman stranded in flood waters along a Tarzana street on Feb. 4, 2024. (RMG News)

Amid heavy rains, a massive tree came toppling down over two cars, taking out power lines with it on Feb. 4, 2024. (TNLA)

Cows stand next to a canal in Moorpark, California during intense rain on Feb. 4, 2024. (KTLA)

Search and rescue workers investigate a car surrounded by floodwater as heavy rains caused the Guadalupe River to swell, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. The vehicle was uninhabited. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Vehicles pass downed branches during a rainstorm, Feb. 4, 2024, in Goleta, Calif. Officials warned the second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers will cause possible life-threatening conditions. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

