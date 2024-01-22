How much rain has fallen in Phoenix area in 2024? Here's a look at totals so far

The National Weather Service is tracking precipitation in the Phoenix metro area that has so far put January behind the previous seasonal average for rainfall.

Here's a look at how much rainfall this season has brought so far and if Arizonans can expect any more storms.

How much rain has fallen in Phoenix this winter?

People move across ASU's Tempe campus as it rains on Jan. 7, 2024, in Tempe, AZ.

Phoenix has seen only about 0.06 of rain, according to data for the 2024 season. The weather service defines the season as being from Oct. 15 to April 15.

"January was fairly dry across most of the state, near normal, but it wasn't tremendously dry," said Mark O'Malley, a meteorologist at the weather service office in Phoenix.

This total is coming off an underperformed December that's total was just shy of 1 inch of total rainfall.

Will more winter storms bring rain to Phoenix?

The weather service's seasonal forecast for January has most of Arizona, excluding far southeastern parts of the state, experiencing a general 40% to 50% precipitation outlook.

February will see that chance reduce its reach to include portions of the northwestern part of the state, before fading entirely into a dry spring that will overtake by March.

Is this a normal amount of rain for the season?

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration used data between 1991 and 2023 that showed December in Phoenix to average 0.74 inches of rain in January and 0.87 inches in February.

December 2023 saw 0.89 inches of rain.

Rain in the Valley in January 2024 began to break that streak of underperforming rain totals that were predicted to be above 1 inch by Tuesday.

"Since October 1, it has been dry, so this is much-welcomed rain," said O'Malley.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Here's a look at Arizona's winter weather and 2024 rain chances