How much rain has fallen in San Diego County? Here are rainfall totals
SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Rainfall totals are expected to increase from the atmospheric river that has entered the San Diego area.
The heaviest rain will occur Monday evening into the overnight hours, according to National Weather Service (NWS) San Diego.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Fallbrook and Rainbow until 11:30 p.m., while a Moderate Flood Advisory will last until midnight in San Diego County, per NWS. A Moderate Flood Watch has also been issued for the coastal areas, mountains, inland valleys, deserts through Tuesday evening.
As of 8 p.m., here are the rainfall totals in the San Diego region:
NORTH COUNTY
Encinitas: 1.17 inches
Carlsbad: 1.60 inches
Oceanside 2.17 inches
Fallbrook: 2.24 inches
Escondido: 0.97 inches
EAST COUNTY
Ramona: 0.29 inches
Poway: 0.47 inches
Santee: 0.47 inches
La Mesa: 0.33 inches
SAN DIEGO
Rancho Bernardo: 0.51 inches
Kearny Mesa: 0.54 inches
Mission Valley: 0.64 inches
Fashion Valley 0.57 inches
San Diego International Airport: 0.51 inches
Point Loma: 0.60 inches
SOUTH BAY
Bonita: 0.22 inches
