How much rain has fallen in San Diego County? Here are rainfall totals

Domenick Candelieri
·1 min read

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Rainfall totals are expected to increase from the atmospheric river that has entered the San Diego area.

The heaviest rain will occur Monday evening into the overnight hours, according to National Weather Service (NWS) San Diego.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Fallbrook and Rainbow until 11:30 p.m., while a Moderate Flood Advisory will last until midnight in San Diego County, per NWS. A Moderate Flood Watch has also been issued for the coastal areas, mountains, inland valleys, deserts through Tuesday evening.

As of 8 p.m., here are the rainfall totals in the San Diego region:

NORTH COUNTY

  • Encinitas: 1.17 inches

  • Carlsbad: 1.60 inches

  • Oceanside 2.17 inches

  • Fallbrook: 2.24 inches

  • Escondido: 0.97 inches

EAST COUNTY

  • Ramona: 0.29 inches

  • Poway: 0.47 inches

  • Santee: 0.47 inches

  • La Mesa: 0.33 inches

SAN DIEGO

  • Rancho Bernardo: 0.51 inches

  • Kearny Mesa: 0.54 inches

  • Mission Valley: 0.64 inches

  • Fashion Valley 0.57 inches

  • San Diego International Airport: 0.51 inches

  • Point Loma: 0.60 inches

SOUTH BAY

  • Bonita: 0.22 inches

