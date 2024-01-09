How much rain have we gotten today? In Charlotte, the amount set a new record.

The massive storm that fell over several southeastern states most of Tuesday is moving out of the Charlotte area, leaving behind flooded roads, toppled trees and rescue missions.

Charlotte got a record 2.52 inches of rain as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to data collected by the National Weather Service at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Some areas saw more water on the ground as floods overtook several Charlotte streets Tuesday afternoon.

Tornado warning, flood alerts issued as storm system holds NC under state of emergency

The last record was set on Jan. 9, 1921, when 1.91 inches of rain fell. Normal rainfall would have been 0.11 inches, according to records. Meteorologists originally forecast up to four inches of rain in the area Tuesday.

How fast were the winds and gusts?

Near the airport, winds reached 35 miles per hour and gusts reached 57 miles per hour, surpassing the expected 30 mph speeds and 50 mph gusts forecast by meteorologists.

Along North Carolina’s Tennessee border, in higher elevations across the mountains and in some coastal areas, authorities predicted gusts up to 75 miles per hour.

In Catawba County, a suspected tornado that touched down near a mobile home left one dead and two seriously injured, paramedics said.

Suspected tornado kills one, injures others as massive storm rages through NC

Several tornado watches and flash flood warnings remained cast over the state until 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. Tuesday. Flash flood warnings for Salisbury, Mooresville and Statesville aren’t expected to expire until 9 p.m. In Concord, they wont expire until 10 p.m.

Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled at Charlotte Douglas Airport due to weather