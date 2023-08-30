How much rain will Hurricane Idalia dump on Georgia? Here’s the forecast.

Idalia has started knocking on Georgia’s door Tuesday night, with thunderstorms expected to continue throughout the evening.

Middle Georgia saw nearly half an inch of rain and winds up to 6 miles per hour by 6 p.m. Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are mainly expected before 1 a.m.

Expect light, constant rain throughout tomorrow, but rainfall will not reach Tuesday night’s levels (dumping nearly half an inch in an hour) at any point.

According to the National Weather Service, the risk of flash flooding in Middle Georgia is moderate. The probability of rainfall exceeding flash flood levels is at least 40%. That probability drops to at least 15% in Eastern GA.

Idalia rain, winds will pick up Wednesday afternoon

Winds and rainfall will pick up Wednesday afternoon. The winds will reach 20 miles per hour by 6 p.m. Wednesday, then taper off the rest of the night.

The area could see winds up to 25 miles per hour and 2-3 inches of rain. By nightfall, chances of rain will drop to 88% and another half an inch of rainfall is expected Wednesday night.

Heavy rains have flooded several streets in downtown West Point, Georgia. 03/27/2023

In Eastern Georgia, chances of rain will drop from 100% Tuesday night to 73% Wednesday. Winds will be 10 to 20 mph Tuesday night and could reach up to 25 mph Wednesday. Rainfall will die down tonight, but start with isolated thunderstorms around the Columbus area at 4 a.m.

Heavier rain will start at around 10 a.m. and end by 8 p.m. Wednesday. The area could see more than half an inch of rain tonight and nearly an inch more through Wednesday.

