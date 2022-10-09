How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?

Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14.  The race is very close, with most recent polling from The Atlanta-Journal Constitution placing Warnock and Walker in a statistical tie.

Warnock — who is also the pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he has served for 16 years — won the special election in 2021. In doing so, he and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff changed the majority control of the United States Senate.

Per The Washington Examiner, he received some heat for the fact that his total salary of $532,781 has more than doubled doubled since taking office. Warnock received $164,816 for his senate salary in 2021 and also earned $120,965 (via a Senate loophole) via his pastor’s salary. His upcoming memoir “A Way Out of No Way” saw him earn an advance of $243,750.

His salary from the church presented him with $89,000 for housing benefits (termed a “personal parsonage allowance” by Warnock’s campaign) which rubbed some the wrong way, but this disbursal was eventually approved by the Senate Ethics Committee. His home in Atlanta is valued at over $1 million, per The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Warnock holds an estimated net worth of $800,000, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Early Life, Education and Career

Raphael Gamaliel Warnock was the second-to-youngest of twelve children born to Pentecostal pastors Verlene and Jonathan Warnock in Savannah, Georgia, on July 23, 1969. His father served in World War II, and applied skills learned during that conflict to operate a car restoration and salvage business.

Warnock graduated (Bachelor of Arts in psychology, cum laude) from Morehouse College in 1991. Over the years he earned multiple advanced degrees, including a Master of Divinity degree, Master of Philosophy degree, and Doctor of Philosophy degree from Union Theological Seminary.

Warnock’s first official religious posting was at Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York. He next became senior pastor at Douglas Memorial Community Church in Baltimore, Maryland. He was chosen to be the senior pastor for Ebenezer Baptist Church (Martin Luther King, Jr.’s former church) in 2005.

Warnock was married to Oulèye Ndoye from 2016 to 2020 and they have two children together. They have been involved in a custody and financial support dispute as of late. He currently resides in Atlanta.

