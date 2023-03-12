See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

RyanJLane / Getty Images

Making a six-figure salary is something many of us aspire to do. However, even if you're lucky enough to make a six-figure salary you will take home a lot less home after taxes, depending upon the state you live in.

The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money

Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

In addition to federal income taxes and FICA deductions, you might have to pay state and local taxes, depending on where you live. Each state has its own tax brackets and rates, so how much gets taken out of your paycheck varies by state.

To determine just how much a $100k salary really looks like in every state, GOBankingRates pulled data from federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2022 data. We then used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. Here's a look at how much you really take home from a $100K salary in every state.

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Alabama

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,747

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,324

In Alabama, residents are allowed to deduct their federal income taxes, helping to keep the state in the bottom half of taxes owed across the United States. Still, a single filer will pay $27,253 in taxes.

emperorcosar / Shutterstock.com

Alaska

Take-home salary for single filers: $77,582

Take-home salary for married filers: $83,869

Alaska is one of the most tax-friendly states in the U.S. because it's one of the nine states with no tax on earned income. Plus, residents receive an annual dividend from the state's investment earnings of mineral royalties.

Take Our Poll: Are You Planning To Buy or Sell a House This Year?

Chris Rubino / Shutterstock.com

Arizona

Take-home salary for single filers: $74,574

Take-home salary for married filers: $81,765

Even though Arizona has a state income tax, it's one of the most tax-friendly states because the rates are so low: 4.55% to 5% for most filers.

Story continues

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Arkansas

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,036

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,444

The state's effective (average) tax rate of 4.55% apply to any tax return, whether filed by a single person or a married couple, with $8,000 or more in earnings. But Arkansas residents can save on taxes by taking advantage of its tax-free weekend on clothing and school supplies, which this year ran Aug. 6-7.

RudyBalasko / iStock.com

California

Take-home salary for single filers: $71,295

Take-home salary for married filers: $80,634

California is one of the least tax-friendly states, with high earners being taxed heavily. The top tax bracket, which applies to single filers with a taxable income of $850,000 or more, has a marginal tax rate of 9.30% on income.

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Colorado

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,552

Take-home salary for married filers: $80,434

All Colorado residents with a taxable income pay a flat tax of 4.63%. The state's total tax burden is $26,448 for single filers.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,785

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,269

In Connecticut, a single-filer is subject to a 4.8% tax rate. That means someone earning a biweekly paycheck of $3,846.15 would see $1,046.73 in deductions.

Jon Bilou / Shutterstock.com

Delaware

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,213

Take-home salary for married filers: $78,714

Despite income taxes of 6.6% for the highest earners in the state, Delaware is a relatively tax-friendly state because of its low property tax and lack of sales tax.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Florida

Take-home salary for single filers: $77,582

Take-home salary for married filers: $83,869

Florida residents take home a large chunk of their salary because the Sunshine State has no income tax.

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Georgia

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,269

Take-home salary for married filers: $78,699

Georgia is not a tax-friendly state, with residents paying 5.75% income tax, and a total tax burden for federal and state of 27.73%.

Shutterstock.com

Hawaii

Take-home salary for single filers: $70,260

Take-home salary for married filers: $77,473

Not only is Hawaii the most expensive state to live in, but it has high taxes as well. In fact, with a combined tax burden of 29.74%.

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

Take-home salary for single filers: $71,815

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,265

In Idaho, where the effective tax rate is 5.77%, a person making $100,000 will pay $5,767 in state taxes.

Rudy Balasko / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,632

Take-home salary for married filers: $78,919

Illinois is one of the least tax-friendly states. Its flat state income tax is 4.95%, and the total tax burden for state and federal taxes is 27.37%.

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Indiana

Take-home salary for single filers: $74,352

Take-home salary for married filers: $80,639

Indiana has a flat income tax rate of 3.23%, but some counties impose their own income taxes on top of it.

Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock.com

Iowa

Take-home salary for single filers: $71,199

Take-home salary for married filers: $77,751

The highest income tax bracket has a relatively high rate at 8.53%. A person making $100,000 will pay $6,383 in state taxes.

LawrenceSawyer / Getty Images

Kansas

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,510

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,511

A single filer in Kansas will pay combined state and federal taxes at a rate of 27.49%. For joint filers, it's 20.49%.

521247223 / Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,716

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,138

Kentucky has an effective tax rate of 4.87% and a 5% marginal tax rate. As a result, single filers pay a combined federal and state tax burden of 27.29% and joint filers pay 20.86% of their income in taxes.

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Louisiana

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,913

Take-home salary for married filers: $80,781

Louisiana's effective tax rate for single filers is 3.67% and its marginal rate is 4.25%. The collective tax burden for single filers is 26.09% and joint filers is 19.22.%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Maine

Take-home salary for single filers: $71,779

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,283

Maine has some of the highest income taxes in the country, with the lowest income bracket taxed at 5.8% -- a rate higher than what top income brackets pay in some other states.

Shutterstock.com

Maryland

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,994

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,392

Maryland is one of the least tax-friendly states, with the state's 23 counties and the city of Baltimore levying their own income taxes on top of the state income taxes. State income taxes range from 4.59% to 4.75%.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,582

Take-home salary for married filers: $78,869

Massachusetts' taxes are about average. The state has a flat income tax rate of 5%. The collective tax burden of federal and state taxes is 27.42% for single filers and 21.13% for joint filers.

Ivan Cholakov / Shutterstock.com

Michigan

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,025

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,344

Single filers in Michigan pay 26.67% of their earnings in combined state and federal income tax, with the rate being 20.38% for joint filers. A single filer would pay $26,668 in taxes.

Mark Herreid / Shutterstock.com

Minnesota

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,997

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,399

Income taxes are high in Minnesota, where income is taxed at rates ranging from 4.59% to 5%. In addition, the state has higher property taxes. Minnesota is one of the least tax-friendly states in the U.S.

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Mississippi

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,064

Take-home salary for married filers: $80,050

Mississippi levies its highest income taxes on anyone earning $10,000 or more. That rate is 5%. However, Mississippi has low property taxes.

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,064

Take-home salary for married filers: $80,050

Missouri has nine income tax brackets, with rates ranging from 1.5% to 5.3%. The highest rate starts with earners who make at least $8,968 a year.

Pierdelune / Getty Images

Montana

Take-home salary for single filers: $71,599

Take-home salary for married filers: $78,217

Montana's highest income tax bracket has a 6.9% rate, which applies to residents who earn a taxable income of $18,800 or more. While the income threshold is low for the highest income tax bracket, the state has low property tax and no general sales tax, though some localities can impose a sales tax.

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Nebraska

Take-home salary for single filers: $71,891

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,700

Nebraska's income taxes range from 5.84% to 6.84%. The combined tax burden of state and federal taxes for single filers is 27.86% and 20.18% for joint filers.

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Nevada

Take-home salary for single filers: $77,582

Take-home salary for married filers: $83,869

Nevada does not levy a state income tax, but it has one of the higher sales tax rates -- 5% -- to compensate. Still, it's one of the most tax-friendly states in the country.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

New Hampshire

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,582

Take-home salary for married filers: $78,869

New Hampshire doesn't have sales tax or income tax, but there is a 5% tax on dividends and interest in excess of $2,400 for individuals and $4,800 for joint filers.

kropic1 / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,336

Take-home salary for married filers: $81,118

In New Jersey, single filers who earn $100,000 a year pay a tax rate of 6.37%, with joint filers paying 5.53%.

Davel5957 / Getty Images

New Mexico

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,596

Take-home salary for married filers: $80,646

In New Mexico, the state income tax of 4.9% applies to single filers earning at least $16,000 a year and to married couples filing jointly who earn more than $24,000.

RomanSlavik / Shutterstock.com

New York

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,124

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,282

New York is one of the least tax-friendly states in the U.S. -- income, property and sales taxes are all high. Income taxes in the Empire State range from 4.59% to 6.49%.

skiserge1 / iStock.com

North Carolina

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,896

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,748

North Carolina has a flat income tax rate of 5.25%. Collectively, between state and federal income taxes, North Carolinans pay 27.11% in taxes.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

North Dakota

Take-home salary for single filers: $76,177

Take-home salary for married filers: $82,977

North Dakota has low income taxes, with rates ranging from 1.1% to 2.9% and the highest rates applying only to residents whose taxable income exceeds $468,050. Property taxes in North Dakota are in the middle of the pack.

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

Take-home salary for single filers: $75,019

Take-home salary for married filers: $81,306

Ohio's state income taxes are relatively low, with rates ranging from 2.56% to 3.80%. The collective tax burden of state and federal taxes on Ohioans is 24.98%.

tobynabors / iStock.com

Oklahoma

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,304

Take-home salary for married filers: $80,047

Single filing Oklahomans who earn a bi-weekly paycheck of $2,655.35 can expect to pay $1,190.81 in state taxes.

zhu difeng / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

Take-home salary for single filers: $69,039

Take-home salary for married filers: $75,784

Oregon residents pay the highest taxes in the nation, with single filers earning $100,000 a year paying 30.96% of their income and joint filers paying 24.22% Tax rates run from 4.75% to 9%.

Pgiam / iStock.com

Pennsylvania

Take-home salary for single filers: $74,512

Take-home salary for married filers: $80,799

Income taxes are low in Pennsylvania, which has a flat rate of 3.07%.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Take-home salary for single filers: $73,914

Take-home salary for married filers: $80,631

Income taxes in Rhode Island are relatively low, but the smallest state in the U.S. has relatively high property taxes and sales tax, with both ranking in the top 10.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,011

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,205

South Carolina's top tax rate takes effect at a comparatively low income, so $100,000 gets taxed at a rate of 7%. The state does have low property taxes, which helps even things out.

Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com

South Dakota

Take-home salary for single filers: $77,582

Take-home salary for married filers: $83,869

South Dakota is one of the most tax-friendly states, with no income tax and lower sales taxes.

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Tennessee

Take-home salary for single filers: $77,582

Take-home salary for married filers: $83,869

Tennessee has no statewide income tax, but it does one of the highest sales taxes in the country.

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Texas

Take-home salary for single filers: $77,582

Take-home salary for married filers: $83,869

Texas has no state income tax, but residents face relatively high sales taxes.

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Utah

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,669

Take-home salary for married filers: $78,994

Utah has a flat income tax of 4.95%, and the state's property taxes are resident-friendly.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,681

Take-home salary for married filers: $80,244

Vermont's income tax rates range from 3.63% to 6.30%. The state has some of the highest property taxes in the nation.

traveler1116 / Getty Images

Virginia

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,348

Take-home salary for married filers: $78,894

Virginia's income taxes are average, with rates ranging from 2% to 5.75%. Still, a single filer owes $27,652 on earnings of $100,000.

ferrantraite / iStock.com

Washington

Take-home salary for single filers: $77,582

Take-home salary for married filers: $83,869

Washington is one of the states without an income tax. However, the combined tax burden of federal and state income taxes for a single filer is 22.42%.

Shutterstock.com

West Virginia

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,207

Take-home salary for married filers: $78,494

Income taxes in West Virginia range from 3% to 6.5%. The state's property taxes are among the lowest in the U.S.

Ron_Thomas / iStock.com

Wisconsin

Take-home salary for single filers: $72,403

Take-home salary for married filers: $79,414

The combined tax burden of state and federal taxes for single filing Wisconsins is 27.60%.

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Wyoming

Take-home salary for single filers: $77,582

Take-home salary for married filers: $83,869

Wyoming is one of the most tax-friendly states. It doesn't have a state income tax.

More From GOBankingRates

Jami Farkas and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates found how much the middle class earns in every state by analyzing the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey 1-year data to determine how much a two-, three- and four-person middle-class family earns. Pew Research Center defines the middle class as making two-thirds (66.66%) to double (200%) the national median income. For this study, GOBankingRates assumed that a middle-class family earns two-thirds to double the median income for a family of its size in its state. In order to find out how much a middle-class family is earning, GOBankingRates multiplied each median income by 0.67 for the lower limit and by 2 for the upper limit. All data was collected on and up to date as of October 25, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State