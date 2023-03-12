See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State
Making a six-figure salary is something many of us aspire to do. However, even if you're lucky enough to make a six-figure salary you will take home a lot less home after taxes, depending upon the state you live in.
In addition to federal income taxes and FICA deductions, you might have to pay state and local taxes, depending on where you live. Each state has its own tax brackets and rates, so how much gets taken out of your paycheck varies by state.
To determine just how much a $100k salary really looks like in every state, GOBankingRates pulled data from federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2022 data. We then used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. Here's a look at how much you really take home from a $100K salary in every state.
Alabama
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,747
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,324
In Alabama, residents are allowed to deduct their federal income taxes, helping to keep the state in the bottom half of taxes owed across the United States. Still, a single filer will pay $27,253 in taxes.
Alaska
Take-home salary for single filers: $77,582
Take-home salary for married filers: $83,869
Alaska is one of the most tax-friendly states in the U.S. because it's one of the nine states with no tax on earned income. Plus, residents receive an annual dividend from the state's investment earnings of mineral royalties.
Arizona
Take-home salary for single filers: $74,574
Take-home salary for married filers: $81,765
Even though Arizona has a state income tax, it's one of the most tax-friendly states because the rates are so low: 4.55% to 5% for most filers.
Arkansas
Take-home salary for single filers: $73,036
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,444
The state's effective (average) tax rate of 4.55% apply to any tax return, whether filed by a single person or a married couple, with $8,000 or more in earnings. But Arkansas residents can save on taxes by taking advantage of its tax-free weekend on clothing and school supplies, which this year ran Aug. 6-7.
California
Take-home salary for single filers: $71,295
Take-home salary for married filers: $80,634
California is one of the least tax-friendly states, with high earners being taxed heavily. The top tax bracket, which applies to single filers with a taxable income of $850,000 or more, has a marginal tax rate of 9.30% on income.
Colorado
Take-home salary for single filers: $73,552
Take-home salary for married filers: $80,434
All Colorado residents with a taxable income pay a flat tax of 4.63%. The state's total tax burden is $26,448 for single filers.
Connecticut
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,785
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,269
In Connecticut, a single-filer is subject to a 4.8% tax rate. That means someone earning a biweekly paycheck of $3,846.15 would see $1,046.73 in deductions.
Delaware
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,213
Take-home salary for married filers: $78,714
Despite income taxes of 6.6% for the highest earners in the state, Delaware is a relatively tax-friendly state because of its low property tax and lack of sales tax.
Florida
Take-home salary for single filers: $77,582
Take-home salary for married filers: $83,869
Florida residents take home a large chunk of their salary because the Sunshine State has no income tax.
Georgia
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,269
Take-home salary for married filers: $78,699
Georgia is not a tax-friendly state, with residents paying 5.75% income tax, and a total tax burden for federal and state of 27.73%.
Hawaii
Take-home salary for single filers: $70,260
Take-home salary for married filers: $77,473
Not only is Hawaii the most expensive state to live in, but it has high taxes as well. In fact, with a combined tax burden of 29.74%.
Idaho
Take-home salary for single filers: $71,815
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,265
In Idaho, where the effective tax rate is 5.77%, a person making $100,000 will pay $5,767 in state taxes.
Illinois
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,632
Take-home salary for married filers: $78,919
Illinois is one of the least tax-friendly states. Its flat state income tax is 4.95%, and the total tax burden for state and federal taxes is 27.37%.
Indiana
Take-home salary for single filers: $74,352
Take-home salary for married filers: $80,639
Indiana has a flat income tax rate of 3.23%, but some counties impose their own income taxes on top of it.
Iowa
Take-home salary for single filers: $71,199
Take-home salary for married filers: $77,751
The highest income tax bracket has a relatively high rate at 8.53%. A person making $100,000 will pay $6,383 in state taxes.
Kansas
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,510
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,511
A single filer in Kansas will pay combined state and federal taxes at a rate of 27.49%. For joint filers, it's 20.49%.
Kentucky
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,716
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,138
Kentucky has an effective tax rate of 4.87% and a 5% marginal tax rate. As a result, single filers pay a combined federal and state tax burden of 27.29% and joint filers pay 20.86% of their income in taxes.
Louisiana
Take-home salary for single filers: $73,913
Take-home salary for married filers: $80,781
Louisiana's effective tax rate for single filers is 3.67% and its marginal rate is 4.25%. The collective tax burden for single filers is 26.09% and joint filers is 19.22.%
Maine
Take-home salary for single filers: $71,779
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,283
Maine has some of the highest income taxes in the country, with the lowest income bracket taxed at 5.8% -- a rate higher than what top income brackets pay in some other states.
Maryland
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,994
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,392
Maryland is one of the least tax-friendly states, with the state's 23 counties and the city of Baltimore levying their own income taxes on top of the state income taxes. State income taxes range from 4.59% to 4.75%.
Massachusetts
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,582
Take-home salary for married filers: $78,869
Massachusetts' taxes are about average. The state has a flat income tax rate of 5%. The collective tax burden of federal and state taxes is 27.42% for single filers and 21.13% for joint filers.
Michigan
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,025
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,344
Single filers in Michigan pay 26.67% of their earnings in combined state and federal income tax, with the rate being 20.38% for joint filers. A single filer would pay $26,668 in taxes.
Minnesota
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,997
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,399
Income taxes are high in Minnesota, where income is taxed at rates ranging from 4.59% to 5%. In addition, the state has higher property taxes. Minnesota is one of the least tax-friendly states in the U.S.
Mississippi
Take-home salary for single filers: $73,064
Take-home salary for married filers: $80,050
Mississippi levies its highest income taxes on anyone earning $10,000 or more. That rate is 5%. However, Mississippi has low property taxes.
Missouri
Take-home salary for single filers: $73,064
Take-home salary for married filers: $80,050
Missouri has nine income tax brackets, with rates ranging from 1.5% to 5.3%. The highest rate starts with earners who make at least $8,968 a year.
Montana
Take-home salary for single filers: $71,599
Take-home salary for married filers: $78,217
Montana's highest income tax bracket has a 6.9% rate, which applies to residents who earn a taxable income of $18,800 or more. While the income threshold is low for the highest income tax bracket, the state has low property tax and no general sales tax, though some localities can impose a sales tax.
Nebraska
Take-home salary for single filers: $71,891
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,700
Nebraska's income taxes range from 5.84% to 6.84%. The combined tax burden of state and federal taxes for single filers is 27.86% and 20.18% for joint filers.
Nevada
Take-home salary for single filers: $77,582
Take-home salary for married filers: $83,869
Nevada does not levy a state income tax, but it has one of the higher sales tax rates -- 5% -- to compensate. Still, it's one of the most tax-friendly states in the country.
New Hampshire
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,582
Take-home salary for married filers: $78,869
New Hampshire doesn't have sales tax or income tax, but there is a 5% tax on dividends and interest in excess of $2,400 for individuals and $4,800 for joint filers.
New Jersey
Take-home salary for single filers: $73,336
Take-home salary for married filers: $81,118
In New Jersey, single filers who earn $100,000 a year pay a tax rate of 6.37%, with joint filers paying 5.53%.
New Mexico
Take-home salary for single filers: $73,596
Take-home salary for married filers: $80,646
In New Mexico, the state income tax of 4.9% applies to single filers earning at least $16,000 a year and to married couples filing jointly who earn more than $24,000.
New York
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,124
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,282
New York is one of the least tax-friendly states in the U.S. -- income, property and sales taxes are all high. Income taxes in the Empire State range from 4.59% to 6.49%.
North Carolina
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,896
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,748
North Carolina has a flat income tax rate of 5.25%. Collectively, between state and federal income taxes, North Carolinans pay 27.11% in taxes.
North Dakota
Take-home salary for single filers: $76,177
Take-home salary for married filers: $82,977
North Dakota has low income taxes, with rates ranging from 1.1% to 2.9% and the highest rates applying only to residents whose taxable income exceeds $468,050. Property taxes in North Dakota are in the middle of the pack.
Ohio
Take-home salary for single filers: $75,019
Take-home salary for married filers: $81,306
Ohio's state income taxes are relatively low, with rates ranging from 2.56% to 3.80%. The collective tax burden of state and federal taxes on Ohioans is 24.98%.
Oklahoma
Take-home salary for single filers: $73,304
Take-home salary for married filers: $80,047
Single filing Oklahomans who earn a bi-weekly paycheck of $2,655.35 can expect to pay $1,190.81 in state taxes.
Oregon
Take-home salary for single filers: $69,039
Take-home salary for married filers: $75,784
Oregon residents pay the highest taxes in the nation, with single filers earning $100,000 a year paying 30.96% of their income and joint filers paying 24.22% Tax rates run from 4.75% to 9%.
Pennsylvania
Take-home salary for single filers: $74,512
Take-home salary for married filers: $80,799
Income taxes are low in Pennsylvania, which has a flat rate of 3.07%.
Rhode Island
Take-home salary for single filers: $73,914
Take-home salary for married filers: $80,631
Income taxes in Rhode Island are relatively low, but the smallest state in the U.S. has relatively high property taxes and sales tax, with both ranking in the top 10.
South Carolina
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,011
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,205
South Carolina's top tax rate takes effect at a comparatively low income, so $100,000 gets taxed at a rate of 7%. The state does have low property taxes, which helps even things out.
South Dakota
Take-home salary for single filers: $77,582
Take-home salary for married filers: $83,869
South Dakota is one of the most tax-friendly states, with no income tax and lower sales taxes.
Tennessee
Take-home salary for single filers: $77,582
Take-home salary for married filers: $83,869
Tennessee has no statewide income tax, but it does one of the highest sales taxes in the country.
Texas
Take-home salary for single filers: $77,582
Take-home salary for married filers: $83,869
Texas has no state income tax, but residents face relatively high sales taxes.
Utah
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,669
Take-home salary for married filers: $78,994
Utah has a flat income tax of 4.95%, and the state's property taxes are resident-friendly.
Vermont
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,681
Take-home salary for married filers: $80,244
Vermont's income tax rates range from 3.63% to 6.30%. The state has some of the highest property taxes in the nation.
Virginia
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,348
Take-home salary for married filers: $78,894
Virginia's income taxes are average, with rates ranging from 2% to 5.75%. Still, a single filer owes $27,652 on earnings of $100,000.
Washington
Take-home salary for single filers: $77,582
Take-home salary for married filers: $83,869
Washington is one of the states without an income tax. However, the combined tax burden of federal and state income taxes for a single filer is 22.42%.
West Virginia
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,207
Take-home salary for married filers: $78,494
Income taxes in West Virginia range from 3% to 6.5%. The state's property taxes are among the lowest in the U.S.
Wisconsin
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,403
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,414
The combined tax burden of state and federal taxes for single filing Wisconsins is 27.60%.
Wyoming
Take-home salary for single filers: $77,582
Take-home salary for married filers: $83,869
Wyoming is one of the most tax-friendly states. It doesn't have a state income tax.
Jami Farkas and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates found how much the middle class earns in every state by analyzing the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey 1-year data to determine how much a two-, three- and four-person middle-class family earns. Pew Research Center defines the middle class as making two-thirds (66.66%) to double (200%) the national median income. For this study, GOBankingRates assumed that a middle-class family earns two-thirds to double the median income for a family of its size in its state. In order to find out how much a middle-class family is earning, GOBankingRates multiplied each median income by 0.67 for the lower limit and by 2 for the upper limit. All data was collected on and up to date as of October 25, 2022.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State