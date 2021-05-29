How Much You Really Take Home From a $100K Salary in Every State
Making a six-figure salary is something many of us aspire to do. However, even if your salary is $100,000, you will take home a lot less home after taxes.
In addition to federal income taxes and FICA deductions, you might have to pay state and local taxes, depending on where you live. Each state has its own tax brackets and rates, so how much gets taken out of your paycheck varies by state.
Last updated: May 25, 2021
Alabama
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,506
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,215
In Alabama, residents are allowed to deduct their federal income taxes, helping to keep the state in the bottom half of taxes owed across the United States.Still, a single filer will pay $27,494 in taxes.
Alaska
Take-home salary for single filers: $77,341
Take-home salary for married filers: $83,760
Alaska is one of the most tax-friendly states in the U.S. because it's one of the nine states with no tax on earned income. Plus, residents receive an annual dividend from the state's investment earnings of mineral royalties.
Arizona
Take-home salary for single filers: $74,327
Take-home salary for married filers: $81,646
Even though Arizona has a state income tax, it's one of the most tax-friendly states because the rates are so low: 2.59% to 4.5% for most filers. The highest rate of 8% applies only to people who earn $500,000 or more of taxable income as married joint filers, and $250,000 or more for all others.
Arkansas
Take-home salary for single filers: $71,803
Take-home salary for married filers: $78,352
State tax rates of 5.9% apply to any tax return, whether filed by a single person or a married couple, with $8,000 or more in earnings. But Arkansas residents can save on taxes by taking advantage of its tax-free weekend on clothing and school supplies, which this year runs Aug. 7-8.
California
Take-home salary for single filers: $71,295
Take-home salary for married filers: $80,634
California is one of the least tax-friendly states, with high earners being taxed heavily. The top tax bracket, which applies to single filers with a taxable income of $1 million or more, is taxed 13.3% on income.
Colorado
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,711
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,130
All Colorado residents with a taxable income pay a flat tax of 4.55%.The state's total tax burden of $27,289 for single filers ranks 31st in the nation.
Connecticut
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,291
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,160
In Connecticut, a single-filer is subject to a 27.71% tax rate. That means someone earning a biweekly paycheck of $3,846.15 would see $1,065.73 in deductions.
Delaware
Take-home salary for single filers: $71,972
Take-home salary for married filers: $78,605
Despite income taxes of 6.6% for someone who earns $100,000 a year, Delaware is a relatively tax-friendly state because of its low property tax and lack of sales tax.
Florida
Take-home salary for single filers: $77,341
Take-home salary for married filers: $83,760
Florida residents take home a large chunk of their salary because the Sunshine State has no income tax.
Georgia
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,028
Take-home salary for married filers: $78,590
Georgia is not a tax-friendly state, with residents paying 5.75% income tax on earnings of $7,000 or more for single filers, $10,000 for joint filers.
Hawaii
Take-home salary for single filers: $70,019
Take-home salary for married filers: $77,364
Not only is Hawaii the most expensive state to live in, but it has high taxes as well. In fact, with a tax rate of 29.98%, a single filer earning $100,000 a year pays nearly $30,000 a year in state and federal taxes -- second most on the list.
Idaho
Take-home salary for single filers: $71,536
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,080
Idaho's top tax rate of 6.925% takes effect at a relatively low salary -- $11,760 for single filers -- compared to most other states, so $100,000 in earnings gets taxed heavily.
Illinois
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,381
Take-home salary for married filers: $78,810
Illinois is one of the least tax-friendly states. Its flat state income tax is 4.95%, and the Midwestern state also has the second-highest property tax rate in the U.S.
Indiana
Take-home salary for single filers: $74,111
Take-home salary for married filers: $80,530
Indiana has a flat income tax rate of 3.23%, but some counties impose their own income taxes on top of it. Unlike in Illinois, its neighbor to the west, Indiana has property tax rates that are in the lower half of the country.
Iowa
Take-home salary for single filers: $71,311
Take-home salary for married filers: $78,266
Iowa lumps anyone with a taxable income of more than $75,420 into its highest income tax bracket, which has a relatively high rate at 8.53%. The state also has the 12th-highest real estate taxes.
Kansas
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,269
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,402
A single filer in Kansas will pay state and federal taxes at a rate of 27.73%. For joint filers, it's 20.6%, which results in single filers paying about $7,000 more each year in taxes than joint filers earning $100,000.
Kentucky
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,473
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,025
Kentucky has a flat 5% tax for all earners. As a result, single filers pay 27.53% and joint filers pay 20.98% of their income in taxes.
Louisiana
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,591
Take-home salary for married filers: $80,260
State income taxes of 6% apply to individual filers who earn more than $50,000 a year. Property taxes are low, ranking No. 48 in the U.S.
Maine
Take-home salary for single filers: $71,499
Take-home salary for married filers: $79.106
Maine has some of the highest income taxes in the country, with the lowest income bracket taxed at 5.8% -- a rate higher than what top income brackets pay in some other states.
Maryland
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,753
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,283
Maryland is one of the least tax-friendly states, with the state's 23 counties and the city of Baltimore levying their own income taxes on top of the state income taxes. State income taxes range from 2% to 5.75%, while county income taxes range from 2.25% to 3.2%.
Massachusetts
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,341
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,760
Massachusetts' taxes are about average. The state has a flat income tax rate of 5%, as well as a 1.15% property tax rate and a flat 6.25% sales tax.
Michigan
Take-home salary for single filers: $73,091
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,510
Single filers in Michigan pay 26.9% of their earnings in income tax, with the rate being 20.49% for joint filers. A single filer would pay $26,909 in taxes.
Minnesota
Take-home salary for single filers: $71,775
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,218
Income taxes are high in Minnesota, where income is taxed at rates ranging from 5.35% to 9.85%. In addition, the state has higher property taxes. Minnesota is one of the least tax-friendly states in the U.S.
Mississippi
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,636
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,170
Mississippi levies its highest income taxes on anyone earning $10,000 or more. That rate is 5%. However, Mississippi has low property taxes.
Missouri
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,793
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,882
Missouri has nine income tax brackets, with rates ranging from 1.5% to 5.4%. The highest rate starts with earners who make at least $8,584 a year. Sales tax is on the higher side at 8.18%.
Montana
Take-home salary for single filers: $71,353
Take-home salary for married filers: $78,097
Montana's highest income tax bracket has a 6.9% rate, which applies to residents who earn a taxable income of $18,700 or more. While the income threshold is low for the highest income tax bracket, the state has low property tax and no general sales tax, though some localities can impose a sales tax.
Nebraska
Take-home salary for single filers: $71,891
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,700
Nebraska's income taxes range from 2.46% to 6.84%. The state is in the top 10 when it comes to highest property taxes in the country.
Nevada
Take-home salary for single filers: $77,341
Take-home salary for married filers: $78,760
Nevada does not levy a state income tax, but it has one of the higher sales tax rates — 6.85% — to compensate. Still, it's one of the most tax-friendly states in the country.
New Hampshire
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,341
Take-home salary for married filers: $78,760
New Hampshire doesn't have sales tax or income tax, but there is a 5% tax on dividends and interest in excess of $2,400 for individuals and $4,800 for joint filers. The state, however, does have the third-highest property taxes in the U.S.
New Jersey
Take-home salary for single filers: $73,095
Take-home salary for married filers: $81,009
In New Jersey, single filers who earn $100,000 a year pay a tax rate of 6.375%, with joint filers paying 5.525%. The state also has the highest property taxes in the nation at 2.21%.
New Mexico
Take-home salary for single filers: $73,328
Take-home salary for married filers: $80,483
In New Mexico, the state income tax of 4.9% applies to single filers earning at least $16,000 a year and to married couples filing jointly who earn more than $24,000.
New York
Take-home salary for single filers: $71,883
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,173
New York is one of the least tax-friendly states in the U.S. -- income, property and sales taxes are all high. Income taxes in the Empire State range from 4% to 8.82%.
North Carolina
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,655
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,639
North Carolina has a flat income tax rate of 5.25%. Property taxes also fall in the bottom half of all the states.
North Dakota
Take-home salary for single filers: $75,925
Take-home salary for married filers: $82,845
North Dakota has low income taxes, with rates ranging from 1.1% to 2.9% and the highest rates applying only to residents whose taxable income exceeds $440,600. Property taxes in North Dakota are in the middle of the pack.
Ohio
Take-home salary for single filers: $74,778
Take-home salary for married filers: $81,197
Ohio's state income taxes are relatively low, with rates ranging from 2.85% to 4.797%. Single and joint tax filers who earn $100,000 annually pay a rate of 3.802%.
Oklahoma
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,847
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,750
Oklahoma's highest tax bracket applies to single filers with a taxable income of $7,200 or more ($12,200 for joint filers), and rates range from 0.5% to 5%. The state ranks No. 28 in property taxes.
Oregon
Take-home salary for single filers: $68,798
Take-home salary for married filers: $75,675
Oregon residents pay the highest taxes in the nation, with single filers earning $100,000 a year paying 31.2% of their income and joint filers paying 24.33%. Tax rates run from 4.75% to 9.9%.
Pennsylvania
Take-home salary for single filers: $74,271
Take-home salary for married filers: $80,690
Income taxes are low in Pennsylvania, which has a flat rate of 3.07%. However, property taxes come in at the 11th-highest in the nation.
Rhode Island
Take-home salary for single filers: $73,666
Take-home salary for married filers: $80,508
Income taxes in Rhode Island are relatively low, but the smallest state in the U.S. has relatively high property taxes and sales tax, with both ranking in the top 10.
South Carolina
Take-home salary for single filers: $71,732
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,019
South Carolina's top tax rate takes effect at a comparatively low income, so $100,000 gets taxed at a rate of 7%. The state does have low property taxes, which helps even things out.
South Dakota
Take-home salary for single filers: $77,341
Take-home salary for married filers: $83,760
South Dakota is one of the most tax-friendly states, with no income tax and lower sales taxes.
Tennessee
Take-home salary for single filers: $77,341
Take-home salary for married filers: $83,760
Tennessee has no statewide income tax, but it does one of the highest sales taxes in the country.
Texas
Take-home salary for single filers: $77,341
Take-home salary for married filers: $83,760
Texas has no state income tax, but residents face relatively high sales taxes. Its property taxes rank No. 7 in the U.S.
Utah
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,428
Take-home salary for married filers: $78,884
Utah has a flat income tax of 4.95%, and the state's property taxes are resident-friendly, ranking No. 42 in the nation.
Vermont
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,434
Take-home salary for married filers: $80,122
Vermont's income tax rates range from 3.35% to 8.75%. The state has some of the highest property taxes in the nation, putting Vermont fourth in the U.S. in that category.
Virginia
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,107
Take-home salary for married filers: $78,785
Virginia's income taxes are average, with rates ranging from 2% to 5.75%. Still, a single filer owes $27,893 on earnings of $100,000.
Washington
Take-home salary for single filers: $77,341
Take-home salary for married filers: $83,760
Washington is one of the states without an income tax. It has a state sales tax rate of 6.5%, but local jurisdictions are permitted to add taxes on top of that, making the sales tax as high as 10.4% in some locations.
West Virginia
Take-home salary for single filers: $71,966
Take-home salary for married filers: $78,385
Income taxes in West Virginia range from 3% to 6.5%. The state's property taxes are among the lowest in the U.S.
Wisconsin
Take-home salary for single filers: $72,162
Take-home salary for married filers: $79,305
Wisconsin's property taxes are the fifth-highest in the nation, adding to the tax burden for its residents.
Wyoming
Take-home salary for single filers: $77,341
Take-home salary for married filers: $83,760
Wyoming is one of the most tax-friendly states. It doesn't have a state income tax, and its property taxes rank No. 47 on the scale of high to low.
States That Take the Most and Least Out of a $100K Paycheck
For people making $100,000, here are the states that deduct the most in taxes:
1. Oregon
2. Hawaii
3. California
4. Iowa
5. Montana
6. Maine
7. Idaho
8. South Carolina
9. Minnesota
10. Arkansas
For people making $100,000, the states that deduct the least in taxes:
1. Alaska
2. Florida
3. Nevada
4. South Dakota
5. Tennessee
6. Texas
7. Washington
8. Wyoming
9. North Dakota
10. Ohio
Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: To find what a $100,000 salary really looks like in every state, GOBankingRates sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2021 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate sourced from ADP. These calculations were done for someone filing taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid, total tax burden, total take-home pay, total gross bi-weekly paycheck, the after income tax bi-weekly paycheck for each state, and the total amount taken out of each bi-weekly paycheck due to taxes. All data was collected on and up top date as of Feb. 18, 2021.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Really Take Home From a $100K Salary in Every State