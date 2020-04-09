How Much You Really Take Home From the Average Salary in Each State

It’s no secret that taxes can take a big bite out of your paycheck. However, because income tax rates vary from state to state, the size of that bite will fluctuate depending on where you live.

In a recent study, GOBankingRates looked at each state’s mean annual income and crunched the numbers to determine the approximate biweekly, monthly and annual take-home pay. This allows you to see the typical income in every state after taxes. For research purposes, the capital city in each state was used as a reference.

Not surprisingly, all seven states with no income tax — Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wyoming — ranked among the states with the highest percentage of take-home income, but only one of the states cracked the top five in terms of total annual salary taken home.

The study results point out exactly how dramatically taxes can impact your paycheck based on where you live. In Tennessee, for example, only 17.53% of your paycheck would go towards taxes. In Hawaii, on the other hand, taxes take a whopping 29.27% of your total paycheck. For context, the U.S. average is 23.35%.

Your state’s tax bite can effectively act as a pay raise — or cut. In Wyoming, for example, the median household income ranks only No. 20 in the nation. However, in terms of take-home pay, Wyoming jumps up to No. 13, thanks to its low 19.97% tax bite. Maryland, on the other hand, ranks No. 1 in terms of median household income, but only No. 4 in terms of total take-home pay.

The bottom line is that if you live in a high-income state, your take-home pay will still usually be higher than what you’d bring home in a low-tax state, even after factoring in taxes. However, on a percentage basis, you might end up with less in your bank account than you might expect. Here’s a look at just how much the average taxpayer brings home on a state-by-state basis, ranked in order of total take-home pay.

Last updated: Nov. 28, 2019

1. Alaska

Median household income: $76,114

$76,114 Total annual cost of living: $41,615.90

$41,615.90 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 77.84%

Annual salary taken home: $59,250

2. New Jersey

Median household income: $76,475

$76,475 Total annual cost of living: $39,032.86

$39,032.86 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 73.79%

Annual salary taken home: $56,431

3. New Hampshire

Median household income: $71,305

$71,305 Total annual cost of living: $32,635.98

$32,635.98 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 78.63%

Annual salary taken home: $56,065

4. Maryland

Median household income: $78,916

$78,916 Total annual cost of living: $40,916.40

$40,916.40 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 70.76%

Annual salary taken home: $55,842

5. District of Columbia

Median household income: $77,649

$77,649 Total annual cost of living: $51,902.06

$51,902.06 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 71.51%

Annual salary taken home: $55,527

6. Massachusetts

Median household income: $74,167

$74,167 Total annual cost of living: $41,713.84

$41,713.84 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 73.34%

Annual salary taken home: $54,397

7. Connecticut

Median household income: $73,781

$73,781 Total annual cost of living: $39,146.61

$39,146.61 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 73.36%

Annual salary taken home: $54,129

8. Hawaii

Median household income: $74,923

$74,923 Total annual cost of living: $64,695.32

$64,695.32 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 70.73%

Annual salary taken home: $52,992

9. Washington

Median household income: $66,174

$66,174 Total annual cost of living: $33,882.38

$33,882.38 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 79.27%

Annual salary taken home: $52,455

10. Virginia

Median household income: $68,766

$68,766 Total annual cost of living: $30,565.16

$30,565.16 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 73.81%

Annual salary taken home: $50,754

11. Colorado

Median household income: $65,458

$65,458 Total annual cost of living: $32,506.81

$32,506.81 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 74.86%

Annual salary taken home: $49,003

12. California

Median household income: $67,169

$67,169 Total annual cost of living: $45,003.09

$45,003.09 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 72.88%

Annual salary taken home: $48,953

13. Wyoming

Median household income: $60,938

$60,938 Total annual cost of living: $27,811.20

$27,811.20 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 80.03%

Annual salary taken home: $48,771

14. Utah

Median household income: $65,325

$65,325 Total annual cost of living: $29,233.65

$29,233.65 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 74.43%

Annual salary taken home: $48,624

15. North Dakota

Median household income: $61,285

$61,285 Total annual cost of living: $30,039.12

$30,039.12 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 78.66%

Annual salary taken home: $48,208

16. Minnesota

Median household income: $65,699

$65,699 Total annual cost of living: $29,878.29

$29,878.29 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 73.21%

Annual salary taken home: $48,095

17. Delaware

Median household income: $63,036

$63,036 Total annual cost of living: $30,823.82

$30,823.82 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 75.06%

Annual salary taken home: $47,316

18. New York

Median household income: $62,765

$62,765 Total annual cost of living: $42,828.30

$42,828.30 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 74.49%

Annual salary taken home: $46,754

19. Texas

Median household income: $57,051

$57,051 Total annual cost of living: $27,543.80

$27,543.80 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 80.69%

Annual salary taken home: $46,037

20. Illinois

Median household income: $61,229

$61,229 Total annual cost of living: $28,584.78

$28,584.78 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 75.04%

Annual salary taken home: $45,945

21. Rhode Island

Median household income: $61,043

$61,043 Total annual cost of living: $36,750.27

$36,750.27 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 75.17%

Annual salary taken home: $45,885

22. Nevada

Median household income: $55,434

$55,434 Total annual cost of living: $33,994.26

$33,994.26 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 81%

Annual salary taken home: $44,899

23. Vermont

Median household income: $57,808

$57,808 Total annual cost of living: $36,487.10

$36,487.10 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 76.18%

Annual salary taken home: $44,041

24. South Dakota

Median household income: $54,126

$54,126 Total annual cost of living: $29,818.34

$29,818.34 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 81.25%

Annual salary taken home: $43,979

25. Pennsylvania

Median household income: $56,951

$56,951 Total annual cost of living: $29,737.64

$29,737.64 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 75.58%

Annual salary taken home: $43,045

26. Nebraska

Median household income: $56,675

$56,675 Total annual cost of living: $27,590.30

$27,590.30 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 75.73%

Annual salary taken home: $42,918

27. Iowa

Median household income: $56,570

$56,570 Total annual cost of living: $27,550.53

$27,550.53 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 75.67%

Annual salary taken home: $42,804

28. Wisconsin

Median household income: $56,759

$56,759 Total annual cost of living: $29,497.12

$29,497.12 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 75.08%

Annual salary taken home: $42,614

29. Kansas

Median household income: $55,477

$55,477 Total annual cost of living: $26,737.90

$26,737.90 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 76.42%

Annual salary taken home: $42,396

30. Arizona

Median household income: $53,510

$53,510 Total annual cost of living: $31,143.91

$31,143.91 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 78.68%

Annual salary taken home: $42,101

31. Florida

Median household income: $50,883

$50,883 Total annual cost of living: $29,902.22

$29,902.22 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 81.95%

Annual salary taken home: $41,698

32. Oregon

Median household income: $56,119

$56,119 Total annual cost of living: $42,011.24

$42,011.24 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 73.64%

Annual salary taken home: $41,324

33. Maine

Median household income: $53,024

$53,024 Total annual cost of living: $35,386.83

$35,386.83 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 76.25%

Annual salary taken home: $40,433

34. Missouri

Median household income: $51,542

$51,542 Total annual cost of living: $26,300.99

$26,300.99 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 78.28%

Annual salary taken home: $40,345

35. Georgia

Median household income: $52,977

$52,977 Total annual cost of living: $26,652.61

$26,652.61 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 76.11%

Annual salary taken home: $40,320

36. Michigan

Median household income: $52,668

$52,668 Total annual cost of living: $26,534

$26,534 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 76.30%

Annual salary taken home: $40,188

37. Tennessee

Median household income: $48,708

$48,708 Total annual cost of living: $26,226.36

$26,226.36 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 82.47%

Annual salary taken home: $40,168

38. Ohio

Median household income: $52,407

$52,407 Total annual cost of living: $26,956.44

$26,956.44 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 76.28%

Annual salary taken home: $39,975

39. Indiana

Median household income: $52,182

$52,182 Total annual cost of living: $26,742.87

$26,742.87 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 76.41%

Annual salary taken home: $39,872

40. Idaho

Median household income: $50,985

$50,985 Total annual cost of living: $28,101.15

$28,101.15 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 77.15%

Annual salary taken home: $39,334

41. Montana

Median household income: $50,801

$50,801 Total annual cost of living: $31,468.98

$31,468.98 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 76.80%

Annual salary taken home: $39,014

42. North Carolina

Median household income: $50,320

$50,320 Total annual cost of living: $27,927.58

$27,927.58 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 77.45%

Annual salary taken home: $38,974

43. Oklahoma

Median household income: $49,767

$49,767 Total annual cost of living: $25,919.13

$25,919.13 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 78.22%

Annual salary taken home: $38,930

44. South Carolina

Median household income: $48,781

$48,781 Total annual cost of living: $27,938.22

$27,938.22 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 76.18%

Annual salary taken home: $37,162

45. Louisiana

Median household income: $46,710

$46,710 Total annual cost of living: $27,950.30

$27,950.30 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 79.40%

Annual salary taken home: $37,089

46. New Mexico

Median household income: $46,718

$46,718 Total annual cost of living: $27,649.10

$27,649.10 Percentage of annual salary taken home: 78.89%

Annual salary taken home: $36,856