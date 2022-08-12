Will Medical Bills Drain Your Retirement Income?

Mike Obel
·5 min read
SmartAsset: How Much Retirement Income You'll Have After Paying Medical Expenses
SmartAsset: How Much Retirement Income You'll Have After Paying Medical Expenses

Retirees face sizable out-of-pocket costs for premiums, copays and uncovered services. One way to gauge this burden is to look at how much these medical costs eat into their Social Security benefits and other income. Here’s a look at how much these expenses will reduce your retirement income and some options you have to ameliorate those reductions.

A financial advisor can help you protect your retirement from medical and other expenses.

How Much Medical Costs Cut Into Retiree Income

Retirement income can come from various sources. The most well known is Social Security, but it can also come from annuities and other insurance products, tax-advantaged plans like IRAs and 401(k)s, profit-sharing plans and the sale of assets, including securities. Despite the variety of sources for income retirees can draw from, that income can take a major hit from medical expenses.

The Center for Retirement Research at Boston College analyzed data from the 2018 Health and Retirement Study to calculate the share of Social Security benefits and total income available for non-medical spending. The center also explored how this measure differs by gender, age, health status, income and supplemental insurance coverage.

What researchers found is that for the median retiree, out-of-pocket medical costs, including premiums, cost-sharing and uncovered services (excluding long-term care), leave only 75% of Social Security benefits available for other expenses. That percentage is lower for women and those in low-income households.

Who Gets Hit the Hardest?

SmartAsset: How Much Retirement Income You'll Have After Paying Medical Expenses
SmartAsset: How Much Retirement Income You'll Have After Paying Medical Expenses

For women, the median share remaining is 72% of Social Security benefits compared with 78% for men. That’s not because women pay substantially higher health costs than men – their premiums are slightly lower and their other out-of-pocket costs are slightly higher – but because they have substantially lower Social Security benefits. Among the highest-spending cohort of retirees, 5% of retirees have only 11% of their benefit left after out-of-pocket costs. Even at the 10th percentile, retirees spend all but a third of their benefit on out-of-pocket costs.

The culprit? Premiums for Medicare Parts B – which are rising – Part D, Medicare Advantage and supplemental plans, including retiree healthcare insurance, comprise the biggest share of medical spending for most retirees, except those with the highest spending.

How to Cut Healthcare Costs

There are various ways to reduce medical expenses, but three stand out.

Eating and exercise. Exercise and a balanced diet low in salts, saturated fats and sugars can keep you fit and slim. Doing so can also prevent diabetes, heart disease, obesity and will also keep your immune system strong. It may seem like a daunting task, but even a little bit of exercise each day can have profound impacts. Recent research suggests that short periods of intense exertion followed by periods of rest can dramatically increase your fitness level. Even seven-minute workouts have been shown to positively impact your health.

Eating a primarily plant-based diet while adding small amounts of meat (flexitarianism) and dairy has numerous proven benefits:

  • Losing excess weight and maintaining your ideal weight

  • Putting less strain on the environment

  • Taming your cravings for junk food and constant snacking

  • Stretching your dollar

Stop smoking. You know how terrible cigarettes are for your health and how expensive that pack is. Whatever you have to do to stop the habit, it will be worth it not only for your heart and lungs, but also financially. You can potentially avoid healthcare costs and save money daily. If you are a smoker, you can start saving money instantly by choosing not to smoke. Everyone who loves you will breathe easier, as will you and your wallet.

Flexible spending accounts. Contributing to a flexible spending account (FSA) can help you pay out-of-pocket medical expenses when you need to, and the FSA is federal and Social Security tax-free. In some cases, FSA’s even evade local and state income taxes. Check with your employer to see if this is an option for you.

Bottom Line

SmartAsset: How Much Retirement Income You'll Have After Paying Medical Expenses
SmartAsset: How Much Retirement Income You'll Have After Paying Medical Expenses

Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research found that with a substantial portion of retirees’ income going to medical costs, their finances are more precarious than Social Security benefit levels alone might suggest. With out-of-pocket healthcare expenditures cutting available retirement income and Part B premiums rising, it is understandable why many retirees may feel that making ends meet is difficult. Fortunately, there are no-cost options retirees can use to ease the financial squeeze.

Tips on Retirement

  • Cutting medical costs is only half the battle; increasing income is the other half. A financial advisor can help you boost your income. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • Use SmartAsset’s free retirement calculator to see how you’re doing in preparing for retirement.

Don’t miss out on news that could impact your finances. Get news and tips to make smarter financial decisions with SmartAsset’s semi-weekly email. It’s 100% free and you can unsubscribe at any time. Sign up today.

For important disclosures regarding SmartAsset, please click here.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Nuthawut Somsuk, ©iStock.com/filo, ©iStock.com/TarikVision

The post How Much Retirement Income You’ll Have After Paying Medical Expenses appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • Winter diesel shock looms as tanks dry up ahead of sanctions

    Europe is heading into winter with seasonally low levels of diesel in storage tanks, with major implications for the continent's industries and drivers in the run-up to EU sanctions on Russian crude oil and refined product supplies. Diesel, along with other distillate fuels such as heating oil and gasoil, are the lifeblood of industry with uses ranging from powering factories to heating homes, in addition to being used as a motor fuel. When Russia, which supplies Europe with about 60% of its import requirement, invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the diesel market went into shock as it priced in a possible cutoff of those supplies.

  • 3 Dated Rules of Thumb Retirees Should Think Twice About

    The tried-and-true investing and saving rules of thumb retirees depend on may no longer be as reliable as they hoped. Don’t let dated “rules” steer your retirement wrong.

  • Fed's Daly is open to 75 bps hike in Sept, sees no 'hump' in rate path

    (Reuters) -San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Thursday that while a half-percentage-point interest rate hike in September "makes sense," she is open to the possibility of a bigger hike to fight too-high inflation. "I still think 50 basis points is the case, but I am open to 75 should the data evolve differently," Daly told Bloomberg TV, saying she does not want to be "head-faked" by the recent improvement in inflation readings and noting there will be more data on employment and inflation before the Fed's next meeting, on Sept. 20-21. The hint of relief from what had been relentlessly accelerating inflation sent traders of interest-rate futures piling into bets on the 50-basis-point rate hike that Daly sees as most likely at the Fed's upcoming meeting.

  • Soft landing hopes for U.S. economy brighten outlook on stocks

    Optimism is seeping back into the U.S. stock market, as some investors grow more convinced that the economy may avoid a severe downturn even as it copes with high inflation. The benchmark S&P 500 has rebounded about 15% since mid-June, halving its year-to-date loss, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up 20% over that time. Many of the so-called meme stocks that had been pummeled in the first half of the year have come screaming back, while the Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, stands near a four-month low.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 15 Best States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

    Living off just a Social Security check has never been easy, but in a time of high inflation -- like 2022 -- it becomes even harder. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year...

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings don't tell the full story about the company's holdings.

  • Ask An Advisor: Where's The Best Place to Stash Short-Term Savings?

    I'm holding $300,000 in cash that I plan to put into a new home. With the market as it is, I'm putting off that purchase for six to nine months. I'm 66 years old, single and plan to retire within … Continue reading → The post Ask An Advisor: Where Should I Stash Short-Term Savings? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Inflation report brings 2 pieces of good news for retirees and retirement savers

    Retirees and those seeking secure income got two items of very good news this week, though you may only have heard about one. July’s inflation came in below fears (although a debate now rages on what the “real” inflation rate is—more on that below). Meanwhile, your ability to earn a guaranteed rate of return on risk-free investments, regardless of what happens to inflation, actually went up.

  • When are Roth conversions a bad idea?

    The prospect of tax-free retirement income is obviously very attractive, but it does not mean that everyone should move their traditional IRA balances into Roth accounts.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes Surprise Stance on Controversial New Tax

    The entrepreneur Mark Cuban just took a stand in a debate that's hotly controversial in business circles and Congress.

  • 11 Ways to Be Frugal and Save Money

    Tip to manage your money wisely so that it goes even further.

  • Column: Shame, suicide attempts, 'financial death' — the devastating toll of a crypto firm's failure

    Customers of the bankrupt Celsius reveal how the cryptocurrency firm's collapse upended their lives.

  • Rivian now has nearly 200,000 orders for its EV trucks and delivery vans. It’s produced 8,000

    Startup electric truck manufacturer Rivian continues to see robust demand for its inaugural products, with nearly 200,000 orders in hand, and a long way to go to fill them. Rivian announced during a second quarter earnings call Thursday it had more than 98,000 orders for its R1T pickup and R1S SUV as of June 30. Amazon, an early investor in Rivian, has ordered 100,000 commercial electric ...

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Not even a bear market decline can faze billionaire money managers who are intent on owning innovative companies and future industry leaders.

  • Inflation steers budget shoppers away from Walmart. Bringing them back may not be easy

    Walmart Inc could face an uphill battle to reclaim U.S. shoppers who opted for the neighborhood dollar store or Aldi rather than driving farther to a Walmart Supercenter when gasoline was $5 a gallon. While gasoline prices have dropped nearly 20% over the past month, there are no signs shoppers are returning to the nation's biggest retailer, according to foot traffic data reviewed by Reuters and analysts. Foot traffic at Walmart's 3,573 U.S. Supercenters and its 370 discount stores (as of Jan. 31, 2022) fell 2.7% on average from June 1 through July 25 versus a year earlier, according to data from Placer.ai, a location analytics firm.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Ryan Reynolds spent nearly $3 million before consulting his wife Blake Lively: ‘We’re still working through that one’

    Financial planners share how much spouses should be able to comfortably spend from joint income.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 82% That's Soaring This Month -- and There's Still Time to Buy

    This artificial-intelligence-driven insurer has quadrupled the return of the Nasdaq 100 in the past month.

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya