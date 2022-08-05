How Much You Need To Be ‘Rich’ in 25 Major US Cities

typhoonski / iStock.com

The life of the average American varies from city to city in the United States and that is because of the varied cultures of the regions, environment and the cost of living. In some areas, cowboy boots are the norm. In others, you’d look out of place in them. And when it comes to money, a salary in the high five figures makes you “rich” in one part of the country but it can be hard to scrape by on that in other locales.

So just what does it take to be considered “rich” in the various corners of the country? The difference is vast among the 25 most populated cities in the United States.

To highlight just how big those differences are, GOBankingRates identified those 25 biggest cities through statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau and then used data from the American Community Survey to determine the lowest income to be considered in the top 20% richest income bracket, the average income of the richest 20%, and the average income of the richest 5%.

25. Detroit

Population: 672,351

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $70,445

Average Income of the Top 20%: $122,571

Average Income of the Top 5%: $212,891

24. Memphis, Tennessee

Population: 650,910

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $88,188

Average Income of the Top 20%: $179,830

Average Income of the Top 5%: $357,964

23. El Paso, Texas

Population: 679,879

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $98,356

Average Income of the Top 20%: $166,336

Average Income of the Top 5%: $289,479

22. Indianapolis

Population: 869,387

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $102,307

Average Income of the Top 20%: $185,488

Average Income of the Top 5%: $339,007

21. Columbus, Ohio

Population: 889,079

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $104,414

Average Income of the Top 20%: $167,428

Average Income of the Top 5%: $277,362

20. San Antonio

Population: 1,529,133

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $105,187

Average Income of the Top 20%: $179,594

Average Income of the Top 5%: $309,579

19. Philadelphia

Population: 1,581,531

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $105,619

Average Income of the Top 20%: $196,218

Average Income of the Top 5%: $357,577

18. Jacksonville, Florida

Population: 902,488

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $107,413

Average Income of the Top 20%: $190,971

Average Income of the Top 5%: $348,332

17. Dallas

Population: 1,338,846

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $117,373

Average Income of the Top 20%: $249,690

Average Income of the Top 5%: $493,848

16. Houston

Population: 2,313,238

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $118,212

Average Income of the Top 20%: $243,777

Average Income of the Top 5%: $470,182

15. Nashville, Tennessee

Population: 667,070

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $119,283

Average Income of the Top 20%: $219,061

Average Income of the Top 5%: $406,865

14. Phoenix

Population: 1,658,422

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $119,571

Average Income of the Top 20%: $218,693

Average Income of the Top 5%: $396,723

13. Fort Worth, Texas

Population: 892,221

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $123,686

Average Income of the Top 20%: $204,381

Average Income of the Top 5%: $350,555

12. Charlotte, North Carolina

Population: 873,570

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $132,471

Average Income of the Top 20%: $264,995

Average Income of the Top 5%: $513,371

11. Chicago

Population: 2,699,347

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $135,973

Average Income of the Top 20%: $262,070

Average Income of the Top 5%: $497,192

10. Los Angeles

Population: 3,973,278

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $141,990

Average Income of the Top 20%: $280,645

Average Income of the Top 5%: $538,703

9. Austin, Texas

Population: 965,872

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $149,503

Average Income of the Top 20%: $269,753

Average Income of the Top 5%: $487,862

8. Denver

Population: 715,878

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $150,375

Average Income of the Top 20%: $277,734

Average Income of the Top 5%: $512,101

7. New York

Population: 8,379,552

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $150,422

Average Income of the Top 20%: $306,068

Average Income of the Top 5%: $605,410

6. San Diego

Population: 1,414,545

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $163,046

Average Income of the Top 20%: $285,383

Average Income of the Top 5%: $497,741

5. Boston

Population: 689,326

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $167,096

Average Income of the Top 20%: $312,343

Average Income of the Top 5%: $581,901

4. Seattle

Population: 741,251

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $197,129

Average Income of the Top 20%: $345,093

Average Income of the Top 5%: $604,519

3. Washington, D.C.

Population: 701,974

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $198,674

Average Income of the Top 20%: $363,219

Average Income of the Top 5%: $651,989

2. San Jose, California

Population: 1,029,409

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $226,099

Average Income of the Top 20%: $361,269

Average Income of the Top 5%: $582,798

1. San Francisco

Population: 874,784

Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $250,001

Average Income of the Top 20%: $443,810

Average Income of the Top 5%: $770,722

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used American Community Survey data from the United States Census Bureau to first find the 25 largest cities in terms of total population. With these 25 cities isolated, GOBankingRates then used American Community Survey income quintile data to find each city’s: (1) lowest income to be considered in the top 20% richest income bracket; (2) the average income of the richest 20% and; (3) the average income of the richest 5%. Only factor (1) was considered in final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 19, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Be ‘Rich’ in 25 Major US Cities