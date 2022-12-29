How Much You Need To Be ‘Rich’ in 10 Major US Cities Heading Into 2023

Shutterstock.com

The lifestyle of the average resident of the United States varies from city to city because of factors that include differences in a region's established culture and economy, as well as the cost of living. Your money goes a lot farther in some areas of the country, but one thing is certain. In the most-populated cities in the United States, to be considered "rich," you've got to earn at least six figures per year.

And that probably shouldn't be a surprise, given the economic turmoil of 2022. Inflation rose by 7.1% over the 12 months ended November 2022, which actually was down 2% from the year high of 9.1% in June. With the prices of everything from rent to groceries rising this year, the number to be rich went up, too.

To dig deeper into the numbers, GOBankingRates identified the 10 biggest cities through statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau and then used data from the American Community Survey to determine the lowest income to be considered in the top 20% richest income bracket, the average income of the richest 20%, and the average income of the richest 5%.

So just what is the dollar figure needed to be thought of as rich in the various corners of the country? The difference is vast among the 10 most populated cities in the United States.

Arpad Benedek / Getty Images

10. San Antonio, Texas

Population: 1,451,863

Lowest Income to be Considered "Rich" (Top 20%): $109,222

Average Income of the Top 20%: $185,311

Average Income of the Top 5%: $318,132

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Population: 1,576,251

Lowest Income to be Considered "Rich" (Top 20%): $116,950

Average Income of the Top 20%: $208,414

Average Income of the Top 5%: $366,404

Shutterstock.com

8. Houston, Texas

Population: 2,287,047

Lowest Income to be Considered "Rich" (Top 20%): $121,394

Average Income of the Top 20%: $254,774

Average Income of the Top 5%: $495,101

TrongNguyen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Dallas, Texas

Population: 1,288,441

Lowest Income to be Considered "Rich" (Top 20%): $124,348

Average Income of the Top 20%: $259,361

Average Income of the Top 5%: $501,870

Shutterstock.com

6. Phoenix, Arizona

Population: 1,624,539

Lowest Income to be Considered "Rich" (Top 20%): $131,343

Average Income of the Top 20%: $237,565

Average Income of the Top 5%: $428,606

xavierarnau / Getty Images

5.Chicago, Illinois

Population: 2,696,561

Lowest Income to be Considered "Rich" (Top 20%): $143,570

Average Income of the Top 20%: $282,491

Average Income of the Top 5%: $532,491

shalunts / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Los Angeles, California

Population: 3,849,306

Lowest Income to be Considered "Rich" (Top 20%): $152,113

Average Income of the Top 20%: $292,066

Average Income of the Top 5%: $547,087

OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com

3. New York, New York

Population: 8,467,513

Lowest Income to be Considered "Rich" (Top 20%): $153,360

Average Income of the Top 20%: $308,049

Average Income of the Top 5%: $593,822

Dancestrokes / Shutterstock.com

2. San Diego, California

Population: 1,381,600

Lowest Income to be Considered "Rich" (Top 20%): $181,676

Average Income of the Top 20%: $311,123

Average Income of the Top 5%: $538,266

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

1. San Jose, California

Population: 983,530

Lowest Income to be Considered "Rich" (Top 20%): $250,001

Average Income of the Top 20%: $424,171

Average Income of the Top 5%: $682,216

Bob Haegele contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used 2021 American Community Survey data from the United States Census Bureau to first find the 10 largest cities in terms of total population. With these 10 cities isolated, GOBankingRates then used 2021 American Community Survey income quintile data to find each city's: (1) lowest income to be considered in the top 20% richest income bracket; (2) the average income of the richest 20%; and (3) the average income of the richest 5%. Only factor (1) was considered in final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of Nov.17, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Be ‘Rich’ in 10 Major US Cities Heading Into 2023