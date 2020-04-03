How Much Are RJK Explorations Ltd. (CVE:RJX.A) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell RJK Explorations Ltd. (CVE:RJX.A), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At RJK Explorations

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

While RJK Explorations insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. They paid about CA$0.15 on average. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price (CA$0.18). You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at RJK Explorations Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some RJK Explorations insider buying shares in the last three months. Executive Chairman Robert Mackay shelled out CA$43k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does RJK Explorations Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that RJK Explorations insiders own 24% of the company, worth about CA$2.3m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The RJK Explorations Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in RJK Explorations and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing RJK Explorations. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for RJK Explorations (4 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.