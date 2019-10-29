How Much Are Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Roper Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & Lead Independent Director, Wilbur Prezzano, for US$1.9m worth of shares, at about US$312 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$333). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 26% of Wilbur Prezzano's holding.

In total, Roper Technologies insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Roper Technologies Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Roper Technologies. Specifically, Independent Director Amy Brinkley ditched US$541k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Roper Technologies

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Roper Technologies insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$185m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Roper Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Roper Technologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Roper Technologies makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales.