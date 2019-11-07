How Much Are RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU) Insiders Taking Off The Table?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

RYU Apparel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the , Marcello Leone, for CA$508k worth of shares, at about CA$0.10 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is CA$0.025. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Notably Marcello Leone was also the biggest buyer, having purchased CA$604k worth of shares.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of RYU Apparel shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Are RYU Apparel Insiders Buying Or Selling?

Marcello Leone bought just CA$3.5k worth of shares in that time. That's not much at all. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Insider Ownership of RYU Apparel

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests RYU Apparel insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about CA$243k. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About RYU Apparel Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by RYU Apparel insiders. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if RYU Apparel is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

