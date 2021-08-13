How Much of Your Salary You’ll Need To Spend To Afford a House Across America

Cameron Huddleston
·18 min read
kevinruss / Getty Images/iStockphoto
kevinruss / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re thinking about buying a house this year, there is good news and bad news.

Mortgage rates are expected to remain low through in 2021, according to forecasts by real estate marketplace Zillow. That’s good news for people who plan to borrow money to buy a house.

However, the bad news is that home prices will continue to rise -- albeit, at a slower pace than 2019, according to Zillow. That could make coming up with a 20% down payment on a home difficult for buyers, especially in expensive markets. And high home prices could put monthly mortgage payments out of reach for many -- even though mortgage interest rates are low.

The rule of thumb is that you shouldn’t spend more than 30% of your income on housing. Families who spend more than that are considered cost-burdened and may have trouble paying for other necessities, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Sticking to that rule of thumb, though, can be a challenge in some parts of the country where home prices are high and median household incomes aren’t quite high enough to make the math work, according to a new GOBankingRates study.

GOBankingRates found what percentage of income would go toward paying a mortgage in each state using the following data:

  • The median home value in each state, according to Zillow’s October 2019 housing data

  • The median property tax rate in each state, according to Tax-Rates.org

  • The national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

  • Median monthly and annual household income in each state, according to the Census Bureau

Zillow’s mortgage calculator was used to estimate monthly mortgage payments for each state based on median home values, tax rates and a 20% down payment. Then GOBankingRates calculated what percentage of the median household income that the estimated mortgage payments would be and ranked the states from lowest to highest percentage.

GOBankingRates also calculated the salary needed to afford a home using the mortgage payment estimate and the annual cost of necessities based on data from the Census Bureau and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. That number was doubled to find the annual salary needed in every state to satisfy the 50/30/20 rule, which recommends that necessities make up 50% of a household budget.

The study found that, for the most part, a smaller salary is needed to afford a home in the South and Midwest. States in the West and Northeast tend to require higher salaries because home prices are higher. And there are some places where you won’t be able to afford a home unless you earn more than the median income.

Last updated: Aug. 13, 2021

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Median home value: $99,700

  • 20% down payment: $19,940

  • Median property tax rate: 0.49%

  • Median annual mortgage: $4,908

  • Median annual household income: $44,097

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $21,231.65

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $42,463.30

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $3,539

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 11.13%

Svineyard / Shutterstock.com
Svineyard / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

  • Median home value: $125,800

  • 20% down payment: $25,160

  • Median property tax rate: 0.74%

  • Median annual mortgage: $6,516

  • Median annual household income: $51,924

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $23,815.65

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $47,631.29

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $3,969

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 12.55%

ghornephoto / iStock.com
ghornephoto / iStock.com

Alabama

  • Median home value: $135,500

  • 20% down payment: $27,100

  • Median property tax rate: 0.33%

  • Median annual mortgage: $6,456

  • Median annual household income: $49,861

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $23,944.24

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $47,888.48

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $3,991

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 12.95%

BlazenImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BlazenImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Median home value: $129,800

  • 20% down payment: $25,960

  • Median property tax rate: 0.52%

  • Median annual mortgage: $6,432

  • Median annual household income: $47,062

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $22,584.54

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $45,169.08

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $3,764

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 13.67%

Lokibaho / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Lokibaho / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Median home value: $141,500

  • 20% down payment: $28,300

  • Median property tax rate: 1.29%

  • Median annual mortgage: $8,100

  • Median annual household income: $58,218

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $25,868.10

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $51,736.19

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,311

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 13.91%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Iowa

  • Median home value: $146,900

  • 20% down payment: $29,380

  • Median property tax rate: 1.29%

  • Median annual mortgage: $8,412

  • Median annual household income: $59,955

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $26,714.38

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $53,428.75

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,452

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 14.03%

Purdue9394 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Purdue9394 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Median home value: $148,500

  • 20% down payment: $29,700

  • Median property tax rate: 0.85%

  • Median annual mortgage: $7,848

  • Median annual household income: $55,746

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $25,810.79

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $51,621.58

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,302

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 14.08%

sfe-co2 / Getty Images
sfe-co2 / Getty Images

Louisiana

  • Median home value: $147,900

  • 20% down payment: $29,580

  • Median property tax rate: 0.18%

  • Median annual mortgage: $6,828

  • Median annual household income: $47,905

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $24,557.95

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $49,115.89

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,093

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 14.25%

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Median home value: $129,700

  • 20% down payment: $25,940

  • Median property tax rate: 0.52%

  • Median annual mortgage: $6,432

  • Median annual household income: $44,717

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $23,315.42

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $46,630.85

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $3,886

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 14.38%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Median home value: $143,300

  • 20% down payment: $28,660

  • Median property tax rate: 1.36%

  • Median annual mortgage: $8,304

  • Median annual household income: $56,111

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $26,298.48

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $52,596.95

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,383

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 14.80%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

  • Median home value: $149,300

  • 20% down payment: $29,860

  • Median property tax rate: 0.72%

  • Median annual mortgage: $7,692

  • Median annual household income: $50,247

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $25,152.73

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $50,305.46

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,192

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 15.31%

Aneta Waberska / Shutterstock.com
Aneta Waberska / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

  • Median home value: $163,700

  • 20% down payment: $32,740

  • Median property tax rate: 0.91%

  • Median annual mortgage: $8,748

  • Median annual household income: $54,478

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $26,770.96

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $53,541.92

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,462

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 16.06%

bauhaus1000 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
bauhaus1000 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Median home value: $171,800

  • 20% down payment: $34,360

  • Median property tax rate: 0.50%

  • Median annual mortgage: $8,484

  • Median annual household income: $52,306

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $26,511.55

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $53,023.11

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,419

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 16.22%

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Median home value: $154,700

  • 20% down payment: $30,940

  • Median property tax rate: 1.62%

  • Median annual mortgage: $9,372

  • Median annual household income: $56,697

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $27,266.08

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $54,532.17

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,544

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 16.53%

Lorraine Boogich / Getty Images
Lorraine Boogich / Getty Images

Tennessee

  • Median home value: $172,000

  • 20% down payment: $34,400

  • Median property tax rate: 0.68%

  • Median annual mortgage: $8,796

  • Median annual household income: $52,375

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $25,511.50

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $51,023.00

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,252

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 16.79%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Median home value: $177,500

  • 20% down payment: $35,500

  • Median property tax rate: 1.35%

  • Median annual mortgage: $10,272

  • Median annual household income: $60,905

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $29,443.59

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $58,887.18

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,907

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 16.87%

Radoslaw Lecyk / Shutterstock.com
Radoslaw Lecyk / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

  • Median home value: $184,000

  • 20% down payment: $36,800

  • Median property tax rate: 1.73%

  • Median annual mortgage: $11,340

  • Median annual household income: $65,030

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $30,205.04

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $60,410.07

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,034

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 17.44%

Pgiam / iStock.com
Pgiam / iStock.com

Georgia

  • Median home value: $195,500

  • 20% down payment: $39,100

  • Median property tax rate: 0.83%

  • Median annual mortgage: $10,296

  • Median annual household income: $58,756

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $27,967.34

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $55,934.67

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,661

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 17.52%

Jakich / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jakich / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Median home value: $170,100

  • 20% down payment: $34,020

  • Median property tax rate: 1.76%

  • Median annual mortgage: $10,536

  • Median annual household income: $59,566

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $28,199.42

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $56,398.83

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,700

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 17.69%

Robert Kirk / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Robert Kirk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Median home value: $237,200

  • 20% down payment: $47,440

  • Median property tax rate: 0.43%

  • Median annual mortgage: $11,544

  • Median annual household income: $64,805

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $30,847.85

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $61,695.70

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,141

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 17.81%

WendyOlsenPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
WendyOlsenPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • Median home value: $191,400

  • 20% down payment: $38,280

  • Median property tax rate: 0.78%

  • Median annual mortgage: $9,984

  • Median annual household income: $53,855

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $28,434.47

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $56,868.95

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,739

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 18.54%

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Maryland

  • Median home value: $292,300

  • 20% down payment: $58,460

  • Median property tax rate: 0.87%

  • Median annual mortgage: $15,504

  • Median annual household income: $83,242

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $34,806.30

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $69,612.60

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,801

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 18.63%

JenniferPhotographyImaging / Getty Images
JenniferPhotographyImaging / Getty Images

Minnesota

  • Median home value: $240,800

  • 20% down payment: $48,160

  • Median property tax rate: 1.05%

  • Median annual mortgage: $13,212

  • Median annual household income: $70,315

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $32,350.87

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $64,701.75

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,392

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 18.79%

WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Median home value: $266,300

  • 20% down payment: $53,260

  • Median property tax rate: 0.74%

  • Median annual mortgage: $13,776

  • Median annual household income: $72,577

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $31,447.30

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $62,894.60

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,241

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 18.98%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Median home value: $209,600

  • 20% down payment: $41,920

  • Median property tax rate: 1.42%

  • Median annual mortgage: $12,276

  • Median annual household income: $63,837

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $31,453.56

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $62,907.12

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,242

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 19.23%

Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

  • Median home value: $237,100

  • 20% down payment: $47,420

  • Median property tax rate: 0.58%

  • Median annual mortgage: $11,892

  • Median annual household income: $61,584

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $29,535.88

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $59,071.76

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,923

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 19.31%

Jennifer Yakey-Ault / Shutterstock.com
Jennifer Yakey-Ault / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

  • Median home value: $245,000

  • 20% down payment: $49,000

  • Median property tax rate: 1.63%

  • Median annual mortgage: $14,856

  • Median annual household income: $76,348

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $36,126.91

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $72,253.83

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,021

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 19.46%

David Prahl / Shutterstock.com
David Prahl / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

  • Median home value: $192,900

  • 20% down payment: $38,580

  • Median property tax rate: 1.76%

  • Median annual mortgage: $11,952

  • Median annual household income: $60,773

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $30,782.02

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $61,564.04

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,130

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 19.67%

Lorraine Boogich / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Lorraine Boogich / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

  • Median home value: $195,700

  • 20% down payment: $39,140

  • Median property tax rate: 1.28%

  • Median annual mortgage: $11,184

  • Median annual household income: $56,274

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $29,031.92

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $58,063.84

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,839

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 19.87%

Grossinger / Shutterstock.com
Grossinger / Shutterstock.com

Texas

  • Median home value: $200,100

  • 20% down payment: $40,020

  • Median property tax rate: 1.81%

  • Median annual mortgage: $12,492

  • Median annual household income: $60,629

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $30,023.90

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $60,047.79

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,004

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 20.60%

photoBeard / Getty Images/iStockphoto
photoBeard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Median home value: $196,300

  • 20% down payment: $39,260

  • Median property tax rate: 0.55%

  • Median annual mortgage: $9,780

  • Median annual household income: $47,169

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $27,481.60

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $54,963.21

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,580

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 20.73%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Median home value: $210,700

  • 20% down payment: $42,140

  • Median property tax rate: 1.59%

  • Median annual mortgage: $12,696

  • Median annual household income: $60,782

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $33,082.33

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $66,164.66

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,514

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 20.89%

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Arizona

  • Median home value: $258,700

  • 20% down payment: $51,740

  • Median property tax rate: 0.72%

  • Median annual mortgage: $13,332

  • Median annual household income: $59,246

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $32,034.18

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $64,068.36

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,339

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 22.50%

constantgardener / Getty Images
constantgardener / Getty Images

Montana

  • Median home value: $241,700

  • 20% down payment: $48,340

  • Median property tax rate: 0.83%

  • Median annual mortgage: $12,720

  • Median annual household income: $55,328

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $30,077.26

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $60,154.52

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,013

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 22.99%

MG_Photos / Shutterstock.com
MG_Photos / Shutterstock.com

Florida

  • Median home value: $238,600

  • 20% down payment: $47,720

  • Median property tax rate: 0.97%

  • Median annual mortgage: $12,900

  • Median annual household income: $55,462

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $31,386.49

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $62,772.97

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,231

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.26%

FrankvandenBergh / Getty Images/iStockphoto
FrankvandenBergh / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Median home value: $237,100

  • 20% down payment: $47,420

  • Median property tax rate: 1.09%

  • Median annual mortgage: $13,104

  • Median annual household income: $55,602

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $33,036.70

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $66,073.41

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,506

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.57%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Median home value: $281,600

  • 20% down payment: $56,320

  • Median property tax rate: 1.86%

  • Median annual mortgage: $17,724

  • Median annual household income: $74,991

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $37,820.90

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $75,641.81

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,303

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.63%

andykazie / Getty Images
andykazie / Getty Images

Alaska

  • Median home value: $326,300

  • 20% down payment: $65,260

  • Median property tax rate: 1.04%

  • Median annual mortgage: $17,868

  • Median annual household income: $74,346

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $43,261.51

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $86,523.01

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,210

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 24.03%

stevecoleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
stevecoleimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Median home value: $348,000

  • 20% down payment: $69,600

  • Median property tax rate: 0.60%

  • Median annual mortgage: $17,520

  • Median annual household income: $71,414

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $35,482.96

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $70,965.92

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,914

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 24.53%

picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto
picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Median home value: $275,100

  • 20% down payment: $55,020

  • Median property tax rate: 0.69%

  • Median annual mortgage: $14,100

  • Median annual household income: $55,583

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $31,648.82

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $63,297.64

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,275

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.37%

Puleo / iStock.com
Puleo / iStock.com

New Jersey

  • Median home value: $330,000

  • 20% down payment: $66,000

  • Median property tax rate: 1.89%

  • Median annual mortgage: $20,868

  • Median annual household income: $81,740

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $40,338.95

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $80,677.89

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,723

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.53%

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Median home value: $305,800

  • 20% down payment: $61,160

  • Median property tax rate: 1.23%

  • Median annual mortgage: $17,328

  • Median annual household income: $67,844

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $36,749.45

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $73,498.90

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,125

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.54%

ThomHartwick / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ThomHartwick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Median home value: $285,500

  • 20% down payment: $57,100

  • Median property tax rate: 1.35%

  • Median annual mortgage: $16,512

  • Median annual household income: $64,340

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $36,968.50

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $73,937.00

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,161

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.66%

mvp64 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
mvp64 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

  • Median home value: $292,900

  • 20% down payment: $58,580

  • Median property tax rate: 0.84%

  • Median annual mortgage: $15,456

  • Median annual household income: $58,646

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $34,198.89

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $68,397.77

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,700

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 26.35%

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Colorado

  • Median home value: $385,200

  • 20% down payment: $77,040

  • Median property tax rate: 0.60%

  • Median annual mortgage: $19,392

  • Median annual household income: $71,953

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $37,308.44

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $74,616.88

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,218

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 26.95%

KenWiedemann / Getty Images/iStockphoto
KenWiedemann / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • Median home value: $410,200

  • 20% down payment: $82,040

  • Median property tax rate: 1.04%

  • Median annual mortgage: $22,464

  • Median annual household income: $79,835

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $43,242.98

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $86,485.95

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,207

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 28.14%

tab1962 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
tab1962 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • Median home value: $395,500

  • 20% down payment: $79,100

  • Median property tax rate: 0.92%

  • Median annual mortgage: $21,180

  • Median annual household income: $74,073

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $41,291.17

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $82,582.35

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,882

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 28.59%

JPL Designs / Shutterstock.com
JPL Designs / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

  • Median home value: $351,700

  • 20% down payment: $70,340

  • Median property tax rate: 0.87%

  • Median annual mortgage: $18,660

  • Median annual household income: $63,426

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $39,280.69

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $78,561.37

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,547

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 29.42%

ejs9 / Getty Images
ejs9 / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Median home value: $622,700

  • 20% down payment: $124,540

  • Median property tax rate: 0.26%

  • Median annual mortgage: $29,232

  • Median annual household income: $80,212

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $56,626.94

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $113,253.88

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $9,438

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 36.44%

Jaskaran Kooner / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jaskaran Kooner / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • Median home value: $552,100

  • 20% down payment: $110,420

  • Median property tax rate: 0.74%

  • Median annual mortgage: $28,572

  • Median annual household income: $75,277

  • Annual necessary expenditures: $50,637.65

  • Salary needed to afford a home: $101,275.29

  • Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,440

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 37.96%

Methodology: GOBankingRates used Zillow's mortgage calculator to create (1) estimated monthly and annual mortgage payments for each state based on: (2) the state's median home value according to Zillow's October 2019 housing data, (3) each state's median property tax rate according to Tax-Rates.org, (4) a 20% down payment estimate and (5) the national average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate as of Dec. 12, 2019, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. GOBankingRates then compiled information on (6) each state's median monthly and annual household income according to the 2018 American Community Survey. This allowed (7) the percent of total household income that the median mortgage would cost in each state to be calculated. States were then ranked according to factor No. 7, with No. 1 being the state where the median annual mortgage is smallest in proportion to the median annual household income.

Information on the necessary annual salary to cover necessities according to the 50/30/20 rule is provided as supplemental data. GOBankingRates found the average annual cost of necessities (including groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare) in the U.S. from the Consumer Expenditure Survey and adjusted these estimates to the state level by multiplying each figure by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's third quarter 2019 cost-of-living indices for each category in each state. GOBankingRates then added the annual mortgage estimate to find the total expected annual cost of necessities in every state, and doubled this number to find the annual salary one would need in every state to satisfy the 50/30/20 rule, which recommends that necessities comprise 50% of one's total budget.

All data was compiled on and is up-to-date as of Dec. 17, 2019.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much of Your Salary You’ll Need To Spend To Afford a House Across America

