How Much of Your Salary You’ll Need To Spend To Afford a House Across America
If you’re thinking about buying a house this year, there is good news and bad news.
Mortgage rates are expected to remain low through in 2021, according to forecasts by real estate marketplace Zillow. That’s good news for people who plan to borrow money to buy a house.
However, the bad news is that home prices will continue to rise -- albeit, at a slower pace than 2019, according to Zillow. That could make coming up with a 20% down payment on a home difficult for buyers, especially in expensive markets. And high home prices could put monthly mortgage payments out of reach for many -- even though mortgage interest rates are low.
The rule of thumb is that you shouldn’t spend more than 30% of your income on housing. Families who spend more than that are considered cost-burdened and may have trouble paying for other necessities, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Sticking to that rule of thumb, though, can be a challenge in some parts of the country where home prices are high and median household incomes aren’t quite high enough to make the math work, according to a new GOBankingRates study.
GOBankingRates found what percentage of income would go toward paying a mortgage in each state using the following data:
The median home value in each state, according to Zillow’s October 2019 housing data
The median property tax rate in each state, according to Tax-Rates.org
The national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
Median monthly and annual household income in each state, according to the Census Bureau
Zillow’s mortgage calculator was used to estimate monthly mortgage payments for each state based on median home values, tax rates and a 20% down payment. Then GOBankingRates calculated what percentage of the median household income that the estimated mortgage payments would be and ranked the states from lowest to highest percentage.
GOBankingRates also calculated the salary needed to afford a home using the mortgage payment estimate and the annual cost of necessities based on data from the Census Bureau and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. That number was doubled to find the annual salary needed in every state to satisfy the 50/30/20 rule, which recommends that necessities make up 50% of a household budget.
The study found that, for the most part, a smaller salary is needed to afford a home in the South and Midwest. States in the West and Northeast tend to require higher salaries because home prices are higher. And there are some places where you won’t be able to afford a home unless you earn more than the median income.
Last updated: Aug. 13, 2021
West Virginia
Median home value: $99,700
20% down payment: $19,940
Median property tax rate: 0.49%
Median annual mortgage: $4,908
Median annual household income: $44,097
Annual necessary expenditures: $21,231.65
Salary needed to afford a home: $42,463.30
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $3,539
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 11.13%
Oklahoma
Median home value: $125,800
20% down payment: $25,160
Median property tax rate: 0.74%
Median annual mortgage: $6,516
Median annual household income: $51,924
Annual necessary expenditures: $23,815.65
Salary needed to afford a home: $47,631.29
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $3,969
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 12.55%
Alabama
Median home value: $135,500
20% down payment: $27,100
Median property tax rate: 0.33%
Median annual mortgage: $6,456
Median annual household income: $49,861
Annual necessary expenditures: $23,944.24
Salary needed to afford a home: $47,888.48
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $3,991
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 12.95%
Arkansas
Median home value: $129,800
20% down payment: $25,960
Median property tax rate: 0.52%
Median annual mortgage: $6,432
Median annual household income: $47,062
Annual necessary expenditures: $22,584.54
Salary needed to afford a home: $45,169.08
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $3,764
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 13.67%
Kansas
Median home value: $141,500
20% down payment: $28,300
Median property tax rate: 1.29%
Median annual mortgage: $8,100
Median annual household income: $58,218
Annual necessary expenditures: $25,868.10
Salary needed to afford a home: $51,736.19
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,311
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 13.91%
Iowa
Median home value: $146,900
20% down payment: $29,380
Median property tax rate: 1.29%
Median annual mortgage: $8,412
Median annual household income: $59,955
Annual necessary expenditures: $26,714.38
Salary needed to afford a home: $53,428.75
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,452
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 14.03%
Indiana
Median home value: $148,500
20% down payment: $29,700
Median property tax rate: 0.85%
Median annual mortgage: $7,848
Median annual household income: $55,746
Annual necessary expenditures: $25,810.79
Salary needed to afford a home: $51,621.58
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,302
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 14.08%
Louisiana
Median home value: $147,900
20% down payment: $29,580
Median property tax rate: 0.18%
Median annual mortgage: $6,828
Median annual household income: $47,905
Annual necessary expenditures: $24,557.95
Salary needed to afford a home: $49,115.89
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,093
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 14.25%
Mississippi
Median home value: $129,700
20% down payment: $25,940
Median property tax rate: 0.52%
Median annual mortgage: $6,432
Median annual household income: $44,717
Annual necessary expenditures: $23,315.42
Salary needed to afford a home: $46,630.85
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $3,886
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 14.38%
Ohio
Median home value: $143,300
20% down payment: $28,660
Median property tax rate: 1.36%
Median annual mortgage: $8,304
Median annual household income: $56,111
Annual necessary expenditures: $26,298.48
Salary needed to afford a home: $52,596.95
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,383
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 14.80%
Kentucky
Median home value: $149,300
20% down payment: $29,860
Median property tax rate: 0.72%
Median annual mortgage: $7,692
Median annual household income: $50,247
Annual necessary expenditures: $25,152.73
Salary needed to afford a home: $50,305.46
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,192
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 15.31%
Missouri
Median home value: $163,700
20% down payment: $32,740
Median property tax rate: 0.91%
Median annual mortgage: $8,748
Median annual household income: $54,478
Annual necessary expenditures: $26,770.96
Salary needed to afford a home: $53,541.92
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,462
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 16.06%
South Carolina
Median home value: $171,800
20% down payment: $34,360
Median property tax rate: 0.50%
Median annual mortgage: $8,484
Median annual household income: $52,306
Annual necessary expenditures: $26,511.55
Salary needed to afford a home: $53,023.11
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,419
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 16.22%
Michigan
Median home value: $154,700
20% down payment: $30,940
Median property tax rate: 1.62%
Median annual mortgage: $9,372
Median annual household income: $56,697
Annual necessary expenditures: $27,266.08
Salary needed to afford a home: $54,532.17
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,544
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 16.53%
Tennessee
Median home value: $172,000
20% down payment: $34,400
Median property tax rate: 0.68%
Median annual mortgage: $8,796
Median annual household income: $52,375
Annual necessary expenditures: $25,511.50
Salary needed to afford a home: $51,023.00
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,252
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 16.79%
Pennsylvania
Median home value: $177,500
20% down payment: $35,500
Median property tax rate: 1.35%
Median annual mortgage: $10,272
Median annual household income: $60,905
Annual necessary expenditures: $29,443.59
Salary needed to afford a home: $58,887.18
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,907
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 16.87%
Illinois
Median home value: $184,000
20% down payment: $36,800
Median property tax rate: 1.73%
Median annual mortgage: $11,340
Median annual household income: $65,030
Annual necessary expenditures: $30,205.04
Salary needed to afford a home: $60,410.07
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,034
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 17.44%
Georgia
Median home value: $195,500
20% down payment: $39,100
Median property tax rate: 0.83%
Median annual mortgage: $10,296
Median annual household income: $58,756
Annual necessary expenditures: $27,967.34
Salary needed to afford a home: $55,934.67
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,661
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 17.52%
Nebraska
Median home value: $170,100
20% down payment: $34,020
Median property tax rate: 1.76%
Median annual mortgage: $10,536
Median annual household income: $59,566
Annual necessary expenditures: $28,199.42
Salary needed to afford a home: $56,398.83
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,700
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 17.69%
Delaware
Median home value: $237,200
20% down payment: $47,440
Median property tax rate: 0.43%
Median annual mortgage: $11,544
Median annual household income: $64,805
Annual necessary expenditures: $30,847.85
Salary needed to afford a home: $61,695.70
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,141
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 17.81%
North Carolina
Median home value: $191,400
20% down payment: $38,280
Median property tax rate: 0.78%
Median annual mortgage: $9,984
Median annual household income: $53,855
Annual necessary expenditures: $28,434.47
Salary needed to afford a home: $56,868.95
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,739
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 18.54%
Maryland
Median home value: $292,300
20% down payment: $58,460
Median property tax rate: 0.87%
Median annual mortgage: $15,504
Median annual household income: $83,242
Annual necessary expenditures: $34,806.30
Salary needed to afford a home: $69,612.60
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,801
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 18.63%
Minnesota
Median home value: $240,800
20% down payment: $48,160
Median property tax rate: 1.05%
Median annual mortgage: $13,212
Median annual household income: $70,315
Annual necessary expenditures: $32,350.87
Salary needed to afford a home: $64,701.75
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,392
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 18.79%
Virginia
Median home value: $266,300
20% down payment: $53,260
Median property tax rate: 0.74%
Median annual mortgage: $13,776
Median annual household income: $72,577
Annual necessary expenditures: $31,447.30
Salary needed to afford a home: $62,894.60
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,241
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 18.98%
North Dakota
Median home value: $209,600
20% down payment: $41,920
Median property tax rate: 1.42%
Median annual mortgage: $12,276
Median annual household income: $63,837
Annual necessary expenditures: $31,453.56
Salary needed to afford a home: $62,907.12
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,242
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 19.23%
Wyoming
Median home value: $237,100
20% down payment: $47,420
Median property tax rate: 0.58%
Median annual mortgage: $11,892
Median annual household income: $61,584
Annual necessary expenditures: $29,535.88
Salary needed to afford a home: $59,071.76
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,923
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 19.31%
Connecticut
Median home value: $245,000
20% down payment: $49,000
Median property tax rate: 1.63%
Median annual mortgage: $14,856
Median annual household income: $76,348
Annual necessary expenditures: $36,126.91
Salary needed to afford a home: $72,253.83
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,021
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 19.46%
Wisconsin
Median home value: $192,900
20% down payment: $38,580
Median property tax rate: 1.76%
Median annual mortgage: $11,952
Median annual household income: $60,773
Annual necessary expenditures: $30,782.02
Salary needed to afford a home: $61,564.04
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,130
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 19.67%
South Dakota
Median home value: $195,700
20% down payment: $39,140
Median property tax rate: 1.28%
Median annual mortgage: $11,184
Median annual household income: $56,274
Annual necessary expenditures: $29,031.92
Salary needed to afford a home: $58,063.84
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,839
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 19.87%
Texas
Median home value: $200,100
20% down payment: $40,020
Median property tax rate: 1.81%
Median annual mortgage: $12,492
Median annual household income: $60,629
Annual necessary expenditures: $30,023.90
Salary needed to afford a home: $60,047.79
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,004
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 20.60%
New Mexico
Median home value: $196,300
20% down payment: $39,260
Median property tax rate: 0.55%
Median annual mortgage: $9,780
Median annual household income: $47,169
Annual necessary expenditures: $27,481.60
Salary needed to afford a home: $54,963.21
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,580
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 20.73%
Vermont
Median home value: $210,700
20% down payment: $42,140
Median property tax rate: 1.59%
Median annual mortgage: $12,696
Median annual household income: $60,782
Annual necessary expenditures: $33,082.33
Salary needed to afford a home: $66,164.66
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,514
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 20.89%
Arizona
Median home value: $258,700
20% down payment: $51,740
Median property tax rate: 0.72%
Median annual mortgage: $13,332
Median annual household income: $59,246
Annual necessary expenditures: $32,034.18
Salary needed to afford a home: $64,068.36
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,339
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 22.50%
Montana
Median home value: $241,700
20% down payment: $48,340
Median property tax rate: 0.83%
Median annual mortgage: $12,720
Median annual household income: $55,328
Annual necessary expenditures: $30,077.26
Salary needed to afford a home: $60,154.52
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,013
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 22.99%
Florida
Median home value: $238,600
20% down payment: $47,720
Median property tax rate: 0.97%
Median annual mortgage: $12,900
Median annual household income: $55,462
Annual necessary expenditures: $31,386.49
Salary needed to afford a home: $62,772.97
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,231
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.26%
Maine
Median home value: $237,100
20% down payment: $47,420
Median property tax rate: 1.09%
Median annual mortgage: $13,104
Median annual household income: $55,602
Annual necessary expenditures: $33,036.70
Salary needed to afford a home: $66,073.41
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,506
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.57%
New Hampshire
Median home value: $281,600
20% down payment: $56,320
Median property tax rate: 1.86%
Median annual mortgage: $17,724
Median annual household income: $74,991
Annual necessary expenditures: $37,820.90
Salary needed to afford a home: $75,641.81
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,303
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.63%
Alaska
Median home value: $326,300
20% down payment: $65,260
Median property tax rate: 1.04%
Median annual mortgage: $17,868
Median annual household income: $74,346
Annual necessary expenditures: $43,261.51
Salary needed to afford a home: $86,523.01
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,210
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 24.03%
Utah
Median home value: $348,000
20% down payment: $69,600
Median property tax rate: 0.60%
Median annual mortgage: $17,520
Median annual household income: $71,414
Annual necessary expenditures: $35,482.96
Salary needed to afford a home: $70,965.92
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,914
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 24.53%
Idaho
Median home value: $275,100
20% down payment: $55,020
Median property tax rate: 0.69%
Median annual mortgage: $14,100
Median annual household income: $55,583
Annual necessary expenditures: $31,648.82
Salary needed to afford a home: $63,297.64
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,275
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.37%
New Jersey
Median home value: $330,000
20% down payment: $66,000
Median property tax rate: 1.89%
Median annual mortgage: $20,868
Median annual household income: $81,740
Annual necessary expenditures: $40,338.95
Salary needed to afford a home: $80,677.89
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,723
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.53%
New York
Median home value: $305,800
20% down payment: $61,160
Median property tax rate: 1.23%
Median annual mortgage: $17,328
Median annual household income: $67,844
Annual necessary expenditures: $36,749.45
Salary needed to afford a home: $73,498.90
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,125
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.54%
Rhode Island
Median home value: $285,500
20% down payment: $57,100
Median property tax rate: 1.35%
Median annual mortgage: $16,512
Median annual household income: $64,340
Annual necessary expenditures: $36,968.50
Salary needed to afford a home: $73,937.00
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,161
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.66%
Nevada
Median home value: $292,900
20% down payment: $58,580
Median property tax rate: 0.84%
Median annual mortgage: $15,456
Median annual household income: $58,646
Annual necessary expenditures: $34,198.89
Salary needed to afford a home: $68,397.77
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,700
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 26.35%
Colorado
Median home value: $385,200
20% down payment: $77,040
Median property tax rate: 0.60%
Median annual mortgage: $19,392
Median annual household income: $71,953
Annual necessary expenditures: $37,308.44
Salary needed to afford a home: $74,616.88
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,218
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 26.95%
Massachusetts
Median home value: $410,200
20% down payment: $82,040
Median property tax rate: 1.04%
Median annual mortgage: $22,464
Median annual household income: $79,835
Annual necessary expenditures: $43,242.98
Salary needed to afford a home: $86,485.95
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,207
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 28.14%
Washington
Median home value: $395,500
20% down payment: $79,100
Median property tax rate: 0.92%
Median annual mortgage: $21,180
Median annual household income: $74,073
Annual necessary expenditures: $41,291.17
Salary needed to afford a home: $82,582.35
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,882
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 28.59%
Oregon
Median home value: $351,700
20% down payment: $70,340
Median property tax rate: 0.87%
Median annual mortgage: $18,660
Median annual household income: $63,426
Annual necessary expenditures: $39,280.69
Salary needed to afford a home: $78,561.37
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,547
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 29.42%
Hawaii
Median home value: $622,700
20% down payment: $124,540
Median property tax rate: 0.26%
Median annual mortgage: $29,232
Median annual household income: $80,212
Annual necessary expenditures: $56,626.94
Salary needed to afford a home: $113,253.88
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $9,438
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 36.44%
California
Median home value: $552,100
20% down payment: $110,420
Median property tax rate: 0.74%
Median annual mortgage: $28,572
Median annual household income: $75,277
Annual necessary expenditures: $50,637.65
Salary needed to afford a home: $101,275.29
Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,440
Mortgage as a percentage of income: 37.96%
Methodology: GOBankingRates used Zillow's mortgage calculator to create (1) estimated monthly and annual mortgage payments for each state based on: (2) the state's median home value according to Zillow's October 2019 housing data, (3) each state's median property tax rate according to Tax-Rates.org, (4) a 20% down payment estimate and (5) the national average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate as of Dec. 12, 2019, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. GOBankingRates then compiled information on (6) each state's median monthly and annual household income according to the 2018 American Community Survey. This allowed (7) the percent of total household income that the median mortgage would cost in each state to be calculated. States were then ranked according to factor No. 7, with No. 1 being the state where the median annual mortgage is smallest in proportion to the median annual household income.
Information on the necessary annual salary to cover necessities according to the 50/30/20 rule is provided as supplemental data. GOBankingRates found the average annual cost of necessities (including groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare) in the U.S. from the Consumer Expenditure Survey and adjusted these estimates to the state level by multiplying each figure by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's third quarter 2019 cost-of-living indices for each category in each state. GOBankingRates then added the annual mortgage estimate to find the total expected annual cost of necessities in every state, and doubled this number to find the annual salary one would need in every state to satisfy the 50/30/20 rule, which recommends that necessities comprise 50% of one's total budget.
All data was compiled on and is up-to-date as of Dec. 17, 2019.
