How Much of Your Salary You’ll Need To Spend To Afford a House Across America

If you’re thinking about buying a house this year, there is good news and bad news.

Mortgage rates are expected to remain low through in 2021, according to forecasts by real estate marketplace Zillow. That’s good news for people who plan to borrow money to buy a house.

However, the bad news is that home prices will continue to rise -- albeit, at a slower pace than 2019, according to Zillow. That could make coming up with a 20% down payment on a home difficult for buyers, especially in expensive markets. And high home prices could put monthly mortgage payments out of reach for many -- even though mortgage interest rates are low.

The rule of thumb is that you shouldn’t spend more than 30% of your income on housing. Families who spend more than that are considered cost-burdened and may have trouble paying for other necessities, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Sticking to that rule of thumb, though, can be a challenge in some parts of the country where home prices are high and median household incomes aren’t quite high enough to make the math work, according to a new GOBankingRates study.

GOBankingRates found what percentage of income would go toward paying a mortgage in each state using the following data:

The median home value in each state, according to Zillow’s October 2019 housing data

The median property tax rate in each state, according to Tax-Rates.org

The national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Median monthly and annual household income in each state, according to the Census Bureau

Zillow’s mortgage calculator was used to estimate monthly mortgage payments for each state based on median home values, tax rates and a 20% down payment. Then GOBankingRates calculated what percentage of the median household income that the estimated mortgage payments would be and ranked the states from lowest to highest percentage.

GOBankingRates also calculated the salary needed to afford a home using the mortgage payment estimate and the annual cost of necessities based on data from the Census Bureau and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. That number was doubled to find the annual salary needed in every state to satisfy the 50/30/20 rule, which recommends that necessities make up 50% of a household budget.

Discover: See the Full List of Money's Most Influential and More

The study found that, for the most part, a smaller salary is needed to afford a home in the South and Midwest. States in the West and Northeast tend to require higher salaries because home prices are higher. And there are some places where you won’t be able to afford a home unless you earn more than the median income.

Last updated: Aug. 13, 2021

West Virginia

Median home value: $99,700

20% down payment: $19,940

Median property tax rate: 0.49%

Median annual mortgage: $4,908

Median annual household income: $44,097

Annual necessary expenditures: $21,231.65

Salary needed to afford a home: $42,463.30

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $3,539

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 11.13%

Oklahoma

Median home value: $125,800

20% down payment: $25,160

Median property tax rate: 0.74%

Median annual mortgage: $6,516

Median annual household income: $51,924

Annual necessary expenditures: $23,815.65

Salary needed to afford a home: $47,631.29

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $3,969

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 12.55%

Alabama

Median home value: $135,500

20% down payment: $27,100

Median property tax rate: 0.33%

Median annual mortgage: $6,456

Median annual household income: $49,861

Annual necessary expenditures: $23,944.24

Salary needed to afford a home: $47,888.48

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $3,991

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 12.95%

Arkansas

Median home value: $129,800

20% down payment: $25,960

Median property tax rate: 0.52%

Median annual mortgage: $6,432

Median annual household income: $47,062

Annual necessary expenditures: $22,584.54

Salary needed to afford a home: $45,169.08

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $3,764

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 13.67%

Kansas

Median home value: $141,500

20% down payment: $28,300

Median property tax rate: 1.29%

Median annual mortgage: $8,100

Median annual household income: $58,218

Annual necessary expenditures: $25,868.10

Salary needed to afford a home: $51,736.19

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,311

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 13.91%

Iowa

Median home value: $146,900

20% down payment: $29,380

Median property tax rate: 1.29%

Median annual mortgage: $8,412

Median annual household income: $59,955

Annual necessary expenditures: $26,714.38

Salary needed to afford a home: $53,428.75

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,452

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 14.03%

Indiana

Median home value: $148,500

20% down payment: $29,700

Median property tax rate: 0.85%

Median annual mortgage: $7,848

Median annual household income: $55,746

Annual necessary expenditures: $25,810.79

Salary needed to afford a home: $51,621.58

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,302

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 14.08%

Louisiana

Median home value: $147,900

20% down payment: $29,580

Median property tax rate: 0.18%

Median annual mortgage: $6,828

Median annual household income: $47,905

Annual necessary expenditures: $24,557.95

Salary needed to afford a home: $49,115.89

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,093

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 14.25%

Mississippi

Median home value: $129,700

20% down payment: $25,940

Median property tax rate: 0.52%

Median annual mortgage: $6,432

Median annual household income: $44,717

Annual necessary expenditures: $23,315.42

Salary needed to afford a home: $46,630.85

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $3,886

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 14.38%

Ohio

Median home value: $143,300

20% down payment: $28,660

Median property tax rate: 1.36%

Median annual mortgage: $8,304

Median annual household income: $56,111

Annual necessary expenditures: $26,298.48

Salary needed to afford a home: $52,596.95

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,383

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 14.80%

Kentucky

Median home value: $149,300

20% down payment: $29,860

Median property tax rate: 0.72%

Median annual mortgage: $7,692

Median annual household income: $50,247

Annual necessary expenditures: $25,152.73

Salary needed to afford a home: $50,305.46

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,192

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 15.31%

Missouri

Median home value: $163,700

20% down payment: $32,740

Median property tax rate: 0.91%

Median annual mortgage: $8,748

Median annual household income: $54,478

Annual necessary expenditures: $26,770.96

Salary needed to afford a home: $53,541.92

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,462

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 16.06%

South Carolina

Median home value: $171,800

20% down payment: $34,360

Median property tax rate: 0.50%

Median annual mortgage: $8,484

Median annual household income: $52,306

Annual necessary expenditures: $26,511.55

Salary needed to afford a home: $53,023.11

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,419

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 16.22%

Michigan

Median home value: $154,700

20% down payment: $30,940

Median property tax rate: 1.62%

Median annual mortgage: $9,372

Median annual household income: $56,697

Annual necessary expenditures: $27,266.08

Salary needed to afford a home: $54,532.17

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,544

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 16.53%

Tennessee

Median home value: $172,000

20% down payment: $34,400

Median property tax rate: 0.68%

Median annual mortgage: $8,796

Median annual household income: $52,375

Annual necessary expenditures: $25,511.50

Salary needed to afford a home: $51,023.00

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,252

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 16.79%

Pennsylvania

Median home value: $177,500

20% down payment: $35,500

Median property tax rate: 1.35%

Median annual mortgage: $10,272

Median annual household income: $60,905

Annual necessary expenditures: $29,443.59

Salary needed to afford a home: $58,887.18

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,907

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 16.87%

Illinois

Median home value: $184,000

20% down payment: $36,800

Median property tax rate: 1.73%

Median annual mortgage: $11,340

Median annual household income: $65,030

Annual necessary expenditures: $30,205.04

Salary needed to afford a home: $60,410.07

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,034

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 17.44%

Georgia

Median home value: $195,500

20% down payment: $39,100

Median property tax rate: 0.83%

Median annual mortgage: $10,296

Median annual household income: $58,756

Annual necessary expenditures: $27,967.34

Salary needed to afford a home: $55,934.67

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,661

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 17.52%

Nebraska

Median home value: $170,100

20% down payment: $34,020

Median property tax rate: 1.76%

Median annual mortgage: $10,536

Median annual household income: $59,566

Annual necessary expenditures: $28,199.42

Salary needed to afford a home: $56,398.83

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,700

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 17.69%

Delaware

Median home value: $237,200

20% down payment: $47,440

Median property tax rate: 0.43%

Median annual mortgage: $11,544

Median annual household income: $64,805

Annual necessary expenditures: $30,847.85

Salary needed to afford a home: $61,695.70

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,141

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 17.81%

North Carolina

Median home value: $191,400

20% down payment: $38,280

Median property tax rate: 0.78%

Median annual mortgage: $9,984

Median annual household income: $53,855

Annual necessary expenditures: $28,434.47

Salary needed to afford a home: $56,868.95

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,739

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 18.54%

Maryland

Median home value: $292,300

20% down payment: $58,460

Median property tax rate: 0.87%

Median annual mortgage: $15,504

Median annual household income: $83,242

Annual necessary expenditures: $34,806.30

Salary needed to afford a home: $69,612.60

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,801

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 18.63%

Minnesota

Median home value: $240,800

20% down payment: $48,160

Median property tax rate: 1.05%

Median annual mortgage: $13,212

Median annual household income: $70,315

Annual necessary expenditures: $32,350.87

Salary needed to afford a home: $64,701.75

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,392

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 18.79%

Virginia

Median home value: $266,300

20% down payment: $53,260

Median property tax rate: 0.74%

Median annual mortgage: $13,776

Median annual household income: $72,577

Annual necessary expenditures: $31,447.30

Salary needed to afford a home: $62,894.60

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,241

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 18.98%

North Dakota

Median home value: $209,600

20% down payment: $41,920

Median property tax rate: 1.42%

Median annual mortgage: $12,276

Median annual household income: $63,837

Annual necessary expenditures: $31,453.56

Salary needed to afford a home: $62,907.12

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,242

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 19.23%

Wyoming

Median home value: $237,100

20% down payment: $47,420

Median property tax rate: 0.58%

Median annual mortgage: $11,892

Median annual household income: $61,584

Annual necessary expenditures: $29,535.88

Salary needed to afford a home: $59,071.76

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,923

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 19.31%

Connecticut

Median home value: $245,000

20% down payment: $49,000

Median property tax rate: 1.63%

Median annual mortgage: $14,856

Median annual household income: $76,348

Annual necessary expenditures: $36,126.91

Salary needed to afford a home: $72,253.83

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,021

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 19.46%

Wisconsin

Median home value: $192,900

20% down payment: $38,580

Median property tax rate: 1.76%

Median annual mortgage: $11,952

Median annual household income: $60,773

Annual necessary expenditures: $30,782.02

Salary needed to afford a home: $61,564.04

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,130

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 19.67%

South Dakota

Median home value: $195,700

20% down payment: $39,140

Median property tax rate: 1.28%

Median annual mortgage: $11,184

Median annual household income: $56,274

Annual necessary expenditures: $29,031.92

Salary needed to afford a home: $58,063.84

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,839

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 19.87%

Texas

Median home value: $200,100

20% down payment: $40,020

Median property tax rate: 1.81%

Median annual mortgage: $12,492

Median annual household income: $60,629

Annual necessary expenditures: $30,023.90

Salary needed to afford a home: $60,047.79

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,004

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 20.60%

New Mexico

Median home value: $196,300

20% down payment: $39,260

Median property tax rate: 0.55%

Median annual mortgage: $9,780

Median annual household income: $47,169

Annual necessary expenditures: $27,481.60

Salary needed to afford a home: $54,963.21

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $4,580

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 20.73%

Vermont

Median home value: $210,700

20% down payment: $42,140

Median property tax rate: 1.59%

Median annual mortgage: $12,696

Median annual household income: $60,782

Annual necessary expenditures: $33,082.33

Salary needed to afford a home: $66,164.66

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,514

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 20.89%

Arizona

Median home value: $258,700

20% down payment: $51,740

Median property tax rate: 0.72%

Median annual mortgage: $13,332

Median annual household income: $59,246

Annual necessary expenditures: $32,034.18

Salary needed to afford a home: $64,068.36

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,339

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 22.50%

Montana

Median home value: $241,700

20% down payment: $48,340

Median property tax rate: 0.83%

Median annual mortgage: $12,720

Median annual household income: $55,328

Annual necessary expenditures: $30,077.26

Salary needed to afford a home: $60,154.52

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,013

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 22.99%

Florida

Median home value: $238,600

20% down payment: $47,720

Median property tax rate: 0.97%

Median annual mortgage: $12,900

Median annual household income: $55,462

Annual necessary expenditures: $31,386.49

Salary needed to afford a home: $62,772.97

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,231

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.26%

Maine

Median home value: $237,100

20% down payment: $47,420

Median property tax rate: 1.09%

Median annual mortgage: $13,104

Median annual household income: $55,602

Annual necessary expenditures: $33,036.70

Salary needed to afford a home: $66,073.41

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,506

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.57%

New Hampshire

Median home value: $281,600

20% down payment: $56,320

Median property tax rate: 1.86%

Median annual mortgage: $17,724

Median annual household income: $74,991

Annual necessary expenditures: $37,820.90

Salary needed to afford a home: $75,641.81

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,303

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 23.63%

Alaska

Median home value: $326,300

20% down payment: $65,260

Median property tax rate: 1.04%

Median annual mortgage: $17,868

Median annual household income: $74,346

Annual necessary expenditures: $43,261.51

Salary needed to afford a home: $86,523.01

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,210

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 24.03%

Utah

Median home value: $348,000

20% down payment: $69,600

Median property tax rate: 0.60%

Median annual mortgage: $17,520

Median annual household income: $71,414

Annual necessary expenditures: $35,482.96

Salary needed to afford a home: $70,965.92

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,914

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 24.53%

Idaho

Median home value: $275,100

20% down payment: $55,020

Median property tax rate: 0.69%

Median annual mortgage: $14,100

Median annual household income: $55,583

Annual necessary expenditures: $31,648.82

Salary needed to afford a home: $63,297.64

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,275

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.37%

New Jersey

Median home value: $330,000

20% down payment: $66,000

Median property tax rate: 1.89%

Median annual mortgage: $20,868

Median annual household income: $81,740

Annual necessary expenditures: $40,338.95

Salary needed to afford a home: $80,677.89

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,723

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.53%

New York

Median home value: $305,800

20% down payment: $61,160

Median property tax rate: 1.23%

Median annual mortgage: $17,328

Median annual household income: $67,844

Annual necessary expenditures: $36,749.45

Salary needed to afford a home: $73,498.90

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,125

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.54%

Rhode Island

Median home value: $285,500

20% down payment: $57,100

Median property tax rate: 1.35%

Median annual mortgage: $16,512

Median annual household income: $64,340

Annual necessary expenditures: $36,968.50

Salary needed to afford a home: $73,937.00

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,161

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 25.66%

Nevada

Median home value: $292,900

20% down payment: $58,580

Median property tax rate: 0.84%

Median annual mortgage: $15,456

Median annual household income: $58,646

Annual necessary expenditures: $34,198.89

Salary needed to afford a home: $68,397.77

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $5,700

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 26.35%

Colorado

Median home value: $385,200

20% down payment: $77,040

Median property tax rate: 0.60%

Median annual mortgage: $19,392

Median annual household income: $71,953

Annual necessary expenditures: $37,308.44

Salary needed to afford a home: $74,616.88

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,218

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 26.95%

Massachusetts

Median home value: $410,200

20% down payment: $82,040

Median property tax rate: 1.04%

Median annual mortgage: $22,464

Median annual household income: $79,835

Annual necessary expenditures: $43,242.98

Salary needed to afford a home: $86,485.95

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $7,207

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 28.14%

Washington

Median home value: $395,500

20% down payment: $79,100

Median property tax rate: 0.92%

Median annual mortgage: $21,180

Median annual household income: $74,073

Annual necessary expenditures: $41,291.17

Salary needed to afford a home: $82,582.35

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,882

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 28.59%

Oregon

Median home value: $351,700

20% down payment: $70,340

Median property tax rate: 0.87%

Median annual mortgage: $18,660

Median annual household income: $63,426

Annual necessary expenditures: $39,280.69

Salary needed to afford a home: $78,561.37

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $6,547

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 29.42%

Hawaii

Median home value: $622,700

20% down payment: $124,540

Median property tax rate: 0.26%

Median annual mortgage: $29,232

Median annual household income: $80,212

Annual necessary expenditures: $56,626.94

Salary needed to afford a home: $113,253.88

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $9,438

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 36.44%

California

Median home value: $552,100

20% down payment: $110,420

Median property tax rate: 0.74%

Median annual mortgage: $28,572

Median annual household income: $75,277

Annual necessary expenditures: $50,637.65

Salary needed to afford a home: $101,275.29

Monthly income needed to afford a home: $8,440

Mortgage as a percentage of income: 37.96%

Methodology: GOBankingRates used Zillow's mortgage calculator to create (1) estimated monthly and annual mortgage payments for each state based on: (2) the state's median home value according to Zillow's October 2019 housing data, (3) each state's median property tax rate according to Tax-Rates.org, (4) a 20% down payment estimate and (5) the national average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate as of Dec. 12, 2019, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. GOBankingRates then compiled information on (6) each state's median monthly and annual household income according to the 2018 American Community Survey. This allowed (7) the percent of total household income that the median mortgage would cost in each state to be calculated. States were then ranked according to factor No. 7, with No. 1 being the state where the median annual mortgage is smallest in proportion to the median annual household income.

Information on the necessary annual salary to cover necessities according to the 50/30/20 rule is provided as supplemental data. GOBankingRates found the average annual cost of necessities (including groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare) in the U.S. from the Consumer Expenditure Survey and adjusted these estimates to the state level by multiplying each figure by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's third quarter 2019 cost-of-living indices for each category in each state. GOBankingRates then added the annual mortgage estimate to find the total expected annual cost of necessities in every state, and doubled this number to find the annual salary one would need in every state to satisfy the 50/30/20 rule, which recommends that necessities comprise 50% of one's total budget.

All data was compiled on and is up-to-date as of Dec. 17, 2019.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much of Your Salary You’ll Need To Spend To Afford a House Across America