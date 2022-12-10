How Much Should I Have in Savings by 70?

Rebecca Lake
·7 min read
how much does the average 70-year-old have in savings
how much does the average 70-year-old have in savings

Part of retirement planning includes determining how much to save and invest so you can enjoy the type of lifestyle you desire. Setting your savings target by age can be a good way to organize your strategy and gauge how to track progress with your goals. You might also be interested in how much the typical retiree has saved at age 65, 70 and beyond. In this article, we’re going to focus on how much the average person has saved and possibly should have saved at the age of 70. Keep in mind, though, that your situation is still completely unique to what your goals are. You may want to work with a financial advisor to make sure your savings goals are in line with where you need to be later on.

How Much Does the Average 70-Year-Old Have in Savings?

According to data from the Federal Reserve’s most recent Survey of Consumer Finances, the average 65 to 74-year-old has a little over $426,000 saved. That’s money that’s specifically set aside in retirement accounts, including 401(k) plans and IRAs.

The Federal Reserve also measures median and mean (average) savings across other types of financial assets. According to the data, the average 70-year-old has approximately:

  • $60,000 in transaction accounts (including checking and savings)

  • $127,000 in certificate of deposit (CD) accounts

  • $17,000 in savings bonds

  • $43,000 in cash value life insurance

In terms of overall trends, the numbers show an increase over the previous Survey of Consumer Finances. According to that survey, the average 65 to 75-year-old had $381,000 saved for retirement in 2016. That figure, however, was well below the $486,000 70-year-olds had saved on average in 2013.

Whether the Survey of Consumer Finances for 2022 shows an uptick in savings or a decline remains to be seen. While Social Security benefits have seen several cost-of-living increases since the last survey was completed, persistently high inflation has put more pressure on Americans’ spending power. The survey may show that 70-year-olds have less in retirement savings if they’re spending more to compensate for higher prices.

How Much Should a 70-Year-Old Have in Savings?

Financial experts generally recommend saving anywhere from $1 million to $2 million for retirement. If you consider an average retirement savings of $426,000 for those in the 65 to 74-year-old range, the numbers obviously don’t match up.

The amount a 70-year-old should save for retirement can depend on several things, including:

  • Desired retirement lifestyle

  • When they apply for Social Security benefits

  • Other sources of retirement income, such as a 401(k), IRA, pension or annuity

  • Other savings, including taxable brokerage accounts, savings accounts and CDs

  • Overall health and life expectancy

The more money you anticipate spending to cover your cost of living in retirement, the more you’ll typically need to save. Social Security benefits are a staple part of many retirees’ income picture, but those payments may only go so far. Pensions, meanwhile, are becoming more of a rarity as employers opt for defined contribution plans instead.

Long-term care can put a strain on retiree budgets and increase the amount of money you need to save. Medicare doesn’t cover long-term care though Medicaid does. But to qualify for Medicaid, you’ll typically need to spend down your assets. Purchasing long-term care insurance can be a workaround so you’re not at risk of draining your savings.

What Is a Good Net Worth at 70?

how much does the average 70-year-old have in savings
how much does the average 70-year-old have in savings

Net worth is a measure of your assets vs. your liabilities. In other words, it’s the difference between what you own and what you owe.

The average net worth of Americans aged 65 to 74 hovers around $1.2 million. The median net worth is lower, at $164,000. The typical 70-year-old has around $105,000 in debt, including mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards and student loans, as measured by the Fed’s data.

What constitutes a good net worth is situation-specific and largely linked to your retirement goals. There are different rules of thumb you can apply to come up with an ideal net worth calculation. For example, one rule suggests having a net worth at 70 that’s equivalent to 20 times your annual expenses.

If you spend $100,000 a year to live in retirement, you should have a net worth of at least $2 million. On the other hand, if you only spend $40,000 on living expenses, then your target net worth would be much lower, at $800,000.

Is Retiring at 70 a Good Idea?

Whether it makes sense to retire at 70 can depend on your finances and what you envision for your dream retirement. When choosing a retirement age, it’s helpful to consider:

  • When you’ll really need to take Social Security benefits

  • Whether you’ll still work in a part-time capacity after retiring

  • How long you plan to live in retirement

  • Your desired savings goal and current savings rate

If you can delay taking Social Security benefits until age 70, that can boost your benefit amount. You’ll be eligible to collect 132% of your benefit amount by waiting longer to apply.

You can also continue saving and investing for retirement if you’re working longer. For example, you can continue maxing out your 401(k) each year, or at the very least, contribute enough to get your full employer match. You can also funnel money into an IRA for supplemental savings.

Retiring at 70 means you’ll have a two-year gap before you’ll need to begin taking required minimum distributions (RMDs) from a traditional 401(k). You’ll also need to take RMDs if you have a Roth 401(k), but Roth IRAs are exempt from this rule.

Within that window, you might decide to convert your traditional IRA to a Roth account. Doing so can mean a higher tax bill in the year of the conversion since you’re required to pay taxes on your traditional IRA earnings. But moving forward, you’d be able to take tax-free distributions from your Roth IRA.

The Bottom Line

how much does the average 70-year-old have in savings
how much does the average 70-year-old have in savings

How much does the average 70-year-old have in savings? Just shy of $500,000, according to the Federal Reserve. The better question, however, may be whether that’s enough for a 70-year-old to live on in retirement so that you can align your budget accordingly. With no end to higher inflation in sight, retiring on $500,000 may not be realistic for everyone. The good news is that the younger you are, the more time you have to plan, save and invest for the future.

Retirement Planning Tips

  • Consider talking to your financial advisor about the pros and cons of retiring at 70 and what your personal timeline for retirement should look like. If you don’t have a financial advisor yet, finding one doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • Delaying Social Security benefits could help you to collect more money in retirement. Taking benefits early, however, could reduce your monthly payment amount. The earliest you can begin taking Social Security is age 62 but it may benefit you to wait until at least your full retirement age to apply. Also, keep in mind that if you do decide to take Social Security early and you continue to work, your benefit amount may be reduced even further. Understanding how to maximize Social Security benefits can help you get the most money possible.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/kupicoo, ©iStock.com/AleksandarNakic, ©iStock.com/jeffbergen

The post How Much Does the Average 70-Year-Old Have in Savings? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • Can I Actually Retire at 52? Yes, If You Do This

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Recruiting Party: Updated list of transfers and recruits set to visit Oregon this month

    Over the next two weeks, a lot of recruits and potential transfers will be taking visits to Oregon. Here's an updated list of incoming prospects.

  • U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting

    A double dose of potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year. The S&P 500’s latest rebound stalled in the past week, as stronger-than-expected economic data fueled concerns that the Fed will need to keep interest rates higher for longer in its bid to crush inflation, potentially bringing on a recession. Equities’ trajectory in the near future may depend on whether Tuesday’s consumer price index report shows inflation is responding to the most aggressive Fed hiking cycle since the 1980s.

  • TSMC’s $40 Billion Bet on U.S.-Made Chips: Just a Start.

    The Taiwan powerhouse chip maker’s two new chip fabs in Arizona will take years to get going. Meanwhile, its Taiwanese fabs will move ahead, ensuring a concentration of supply will remain in a geopolitical flashpoint.

  • 21 Wild Celebrity Fails From This Past Year

    It's been a messy, messy year.View Entire Post ›

  • What Happens If I Don't Name a Life Insurance Beneficiary?

    When a loved one dies, there are a lot of questions you have to deal with, not the least of which is how to pay for a funeral and other death expenses. A life insurance policy could help, but the … Continue reading → The post Estate as Life Insurance Beneficiary appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Can I Buy IPO Stock?

    An initial public offering, or IPO, occurs when a company first offers shares of its stock for sale to the general public. In most, if not all, cases retail investors cannot buy IPO stock. They can legally do so, but … Continue reading → The post How to Buy IPO Stock appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Flat-Fee vs. AUM-Based Financial Advisors: Which Makes Sense For Me?

    Working with a professional financial advisor can make or break your long-term financial goals, but how are they paid and how do you pick one? Most financial advisors are paid through a flat fee or by being paid a percentage … Continue reading → The post Flat-Fee vs. AUM-Based Financial Advisors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Savvy Strategy Can Shave Over $1K Off Your Tax Bill

    One way for taxpayers to save money on their tax bill is via a strategy called "bunching deductions." This technique, in which taxpayers accelerate or defer income in order to exceed the standard deduction in a given tax year, took … Continue reading → The post This Chart Illustrates How One Strategy Can Shave More than $1,000 Off Filers' Tax Bills appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's What to Do When Everyone Sees a Recession in 2023

    Consensus for early in the year points to recession-related weakness in earnings and this likely portends choppy equities. Mike Wilson from Morgan Stanley and David Kostin of Goldman Sachs, in fact, predict the S&P 500 will drop to 3600 or lower in the first half of the year, followed by a second-half rebound. Mike Wilson's record on market direction has been remarkably prescient in recent years; his calls shape the current Wall Street consensus as other strategists follow his market outlook.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $50,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Constructing a robust, long-term investment portfolio is a key element of building out a sustainable and profitable retirement plan. Doximity's (NYSE: DOCS) platform provides a range of services designed to make the lives of healthcare professionals easier. Doximity's massive professional platform allows healthcare workers to do everything, from connecting with colleagues in a HIPAA-compliant format to perusing and applying for job listings in their chosen specialty to networking with other clinicians across the country.

  • With recession looming, more Americans tap retirement funds for cash. But is it a good idea?

    Cash-strapped Americans are increasingly tapping their retirement funds, a survey shows. But maybe, that's not the best idea, advisers say.

  • Tiffani Thiessen Shares 'What's New' with Her Family in Unconventional 2022 Holiday Card

    Tiffani Thiessen, husband Brady Smith and their two kids all wear matching red turtlenecks for the holiday card photos

  • Why is Hunter Biden a top issue for Republican majority?

    I have trouble sleeping some nights. I toss and turn worrying about what Hunter Biden is up to. Thank God for the new Republican U.S. House majority.

  • Police reveal ID of Philly slain 'Boy in the Box'

    Nearly 66 years after the body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a cardboard box, Philadelphia police say they have finally unlocked a central mystery in the city's most notorious cold case: The victim's identity. (Dec. 8)

  • Retirees Put Their Lives on Hold for Covid. Inflation Is Forcing Them to Do It Again.

    “Nobody budgets this kind of inflation.” How retirees are responding to the fastest-rising prices in 40 years.

  • Market Wakes Up to Fact That Fed Pivot Could Signal Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- The steady drumbeat of warnings that the American economy is careening toward a recession finally struck a nerve on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateThe Harry and Meghan Show Is a Royal KnockoutCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsUS Probes FTX Founder for Fraud, Examines Cash Flows to BahamasInvestors who had tuned out warnings for

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Lucid: EV Maker Isn’t ‘Long for This World’

    CEOs of public companies rarely take public swipes at competitors, but that is what Tesla chief Elon Musk did regarding Lucid Group on Friday. Musk responded to a tweet about Lucid (ticker: LCID) offering new purchase incentives for some of its cars with a seven-word bomb: “They are not long for this world.” Tesla (TSLA) and Lucid didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about the tweet or discounts.

  • A Look Back at Cathie Wood's Disastrous Year

    What went right and what (mostly) went wrong for the prominent asset manager Cathie Wood at Ark Investment.