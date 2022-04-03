How Much You Should Have in Your Savings Account at Every Stage of Life

Andrew Lisa
·4 min read
&#x00041e;&#x00043b;&#x00044c;&#x000433;&#x000430; Simankova / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ольга Simankova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The problem with sizing up how much savings a person should have at 20, 30 or 40 years old is that every 20-, 30- and 40-year-old is different, with different earning capacities, different backgrounds, different expenses and different circumstances.

GOBankingRates’ Top Picks: Best Savings Accounts of 2022
Find: 7 Fastest Ways To Save $20K, According To Experts

“Depending on your lifestyle, your financial goals may vary,” said Amanda Sullivan, research analyst at CreditDonkey. “There’s no clear-cut way to save and income may fluctuate at different chapters of life, but there are always ratios and percentages we can trust.”

Sullivan and several other experts spoke with GOBankingRates about those percentages and ratios, and shared insights about realistic savings goals for every stage of life.

Saving in Your 20s: It’s OK To Get Started Slowly, but Get Started

Unless you’re an athlete or a rock star, you probably won’t look back on your 20s as the years when you earned all your big money. Entry-level wages collide with turbulent lifestyles for many during this time, while things like first cars and first apartments are cobbled together on shoestring budgets.

For these reasons, saving isn’t easy during these years, but it is necessary. “During the ages of 20 to 29, it might be hard to have proper savings, but it’s best to try to save at least 10-20% of your annual income to get the ball rolling,” Sullivan said.

That may seem like a lofty goal, but experts urge young people get in the habit of saving and start building a surplus to help them endure the unexpected. “In your 20s, you should mostly work toward your emergency fund,” said Imani Francies, a personal finance expert with US Insurance Agents. “If you have room financially to save for more than your emergency fund, go for it.”

In Your 30s: Get Serious About Saving

Life is different for everyone during this decade too, of course, but for many people, their 30s bring kids, a home, more income and a much greater responsibility to save than ever before.

“The main goal for this stage of life is stability,” said Snigdha Kumar, personal finance expert and head of product operations for the money app Digit. “Emergency funds should have three to six months of expenses at a minimum, and for a more aspirational goal, aim to save for 12 months.”

Middle Age: The Future You’ve Been Saving for Is Just About Here

If you started saving in your 20s, you’ll be grateful for your early efforts by the time you reach your 40s. However, if you thought it was hard to save when you were young and free, wait until you get to middle age. By this point, many people are planning to pay for their kids’ college at the same time they’re trying to save for retirement. Likewise, plenty of people spend this stage of life sandwiched between the financial rock and a hard place of caring for aging parents while also raising young children.

Read: 6 Ways Anyone Can Save $20K in 5 Years, According To Experts

Without a healthy savings account, the present will be a challenge and the future could be a bust.

“Two to three times the current income is a good benchmark for age 40 and four to five times for age 50-plus,” Kumar said. “If they don’t have enough stacked away for retirement, then this is a good time to play catch up and save in order to prepare for retirement. You can contribute more to a 401(k) as well as IRAs to build your retirement nest egg.”

In Your 60s: You’re on Deck for Retirement

By the time you enter your seventh decade, you should be putting the finishing touches on a lifetime of saving.

“In your 60s, the prime number to have to account for retirement is eight times your current annual income,” Sullivan said. “Another way to look at it is to have 70% of your pre-retirement income saved up for retirement. To retire by 67, it’s best to save 10 times your annual income.”

The Retirement-Focused Lifetime Saving Strategy

Marco Sison, a financial coach with Nomadic FIRE, believes that savings strategies at every age should be calculated with the same goal in mind: retirement.

“The average cost of retirement is roughly $750,000,” Sison said. “More than the combined cost of university education, raising a child and buying a home. The best way to ensure you are saving enough for retirement is to use a spreadsheet and calculate the present value of your goal at specific ages.”

Sison scratched out the math. “To retire with $750,000 by age 70, you will need to have saved $46,000 before you turn 30, $92,500 before you turn 40, $186,000 before you turn 50, and $373,000 before you turn 60,” Sison said. “For a quick calculation, estimate your nest egg doubles roughly every 10 years, assuming a 7% annual return on your investment.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Should Have in Your Savings Account at Every Stage of Life

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    While the market started off the year by punishing many growth stocks, things seem to now be moving in a more positive direction. Here are two top tech stocks that fit the bill: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Block (NYSE: SQ). Facebook parent Meta Platforms has encountered its fair share of headwinds recently.

  • Discovery, Merck, Carnival, Broadcom, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Broadcom, Merck, Analog Devices, Quanta Services, Carnival, and Discovery host annual shareholder meetings or investor days this week. Plus, FOMC minutes and services PMI.

  • This Investment Has Been Bringing Home the Bacon for 11 Years -- and Counting

    During a time of high market volatility and uncertainty, many people are looking for an investment they can count on to provide ballast for their portfolio when things are choppy. The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NYSEMKT: USMV) is one investment that fits that description. Let's look at the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF to see why it has been so steady and consistent.

  • Padres acquire LHP Sean Manaea in trade with Athletics

    The San Diego Padres bolstered their rotation on Sunday, acquiring left-hander Sean Manaea in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.

  • In photos: Russian forces behind trail of destruction in Kyiv region city of Bucha

    Ukrainian officials and independent photographers have reported bodies strewn in the streets of the Kyiv region city of Bucha, after Ukrainian forces retook the area following a Russian retreat to eastern Ukraine.The big picture: Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk tweeted Saturday images of bodies with hands tied behind their backs in the city, northwest of Kyiv. "We have already buried 280 people in mass graves," he told AFP, which also captured images of bodies in Bucha's streets.Stay on top of the l

  • President Biden has options for increasing energy supply. He just needs to use them.

    Washington has become predictably uninspired with its insistence that adopting one set of ideas excludes the possibility of all others.

  • 19 Ways To Tackle Your Budget and Manage Your Debt

    Debt is a growing problem in America. Total household debt was over $15.58 trillion in the last quarter of 2021, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Watch Out: 16 Key Signs That You...

  • The 5 Fastest Ways To Grow Your Bank Account, According To Experts

    The Federal Reserve recently approved the first interest rate increase in years, and interest rates are expected to rise more than once in 2022, which means it will cost more to borrow money. Unlike...

  • 65% of Americans Are Prioritizing Emergency Savings. Here's How to Build Your Emergency Fund

    The pandemic has changed a lot of people's financial behavior, and the events of the past couple of years have helped many people realize the importance of having money in the bank. Now, 65% of Americans are prioritizing their emergency funds. Ideally, your emergency fund should contain enough money to cover three to six months of essential expenses.

  • Hedge Funds Prefer These 9 Tech Stocks Over Netflix

    In this article, we discuss the 9 tech stocks that hedge funds prefer over Netflix. If you want to read about some more tech stocks that hedge funds like, go directly to Hedge Funds Prefer These 4 Tech Stocks Over Netflix. Streaming giant Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has announced a series of measures aimed at shoring […]

  • ‘My car is my home’: the California students with nowhere to live

    In a state marked by inequality and staggering housing prices, nearly 20% of community college students report experiencing homelessness Leeann, a nursing student at Long Beach City College, walks next to the supportive housing unit. Photograph: Pablo Unzueta/The Guardian At Long Beach City College, a nearly 100-year-old community college south of Los Angeles, at least eight students have been given permission to sleep in their cars in a campus parking facility, as part of an official campus pro

  • Thieves robbed buyers at gunpoint in Facebook Marketplace scam, Georgia cops say

    “I thought I was going to die,” one of the victims told a news outlet.

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

    Treat yourself to a shopping spree by snagging the best Amazon deals on headphones, beauty products, home essentials and kitchen tools now.

  • A Recession Could Be Coming: 3 Stocks to Buy to Be Prepared

    Recessions often have warning signs before they occur. Granted, economists monitor the relationship between the two-year Treasury yield and 10-year yield more closely. Inverted yield curves don't always mean that a recession is coming.

  • How a Single Index Fund Can Help You Retire a Millionaire

    A good rule of thumb to follow is to assume you'll need at least 80% of your pre-retirement income to maintain your current lifestyle in retirement. If you're currently making $80,000, you'll need $64,000 annually in retirement; if you're currently making $100,000, you'll need $80,000. To produce that level of income in retirement, many people will need over $1 million in retirement savings and investments to live the way they want.

  • The 17 Worst Times That Movie Trailers Lied to Us

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyAs Marvel fans flock to theaters for Sony’s Morbius, some might be signing up for disappointment—and not just because it’s shockingly generic for a Jared Leto joint. Anyone expecting Michael Keaton to appear in the film itself will also walk away frustrated. While his Spider-Man villain, Vulture, appears in the film’s final trailer, he makes only the briefest of cameos in two mid-credits scenes.This is far from the most egregious dece

  • A year after veto, Gov. Inslee signs pledge to end sale of new gas-powered cars by 2030

    In 2021, Gov. Jay Inslee took criticism for vetoing a measure that would have set a goal to end the sale of new gas-powered cars in Washington by 2030. A year later, he’s now signed an updated version as part of a recently-approved $17 billion transportation package.

  • 5 Reasons to Sell a Home As-Is

    There must be, for example, a lead paint disclosure for all houses built prior to 1978, when lead paint was banned by the federal government because of its health hazards. If you want to take advantage of the hot real estate market and sell your home at a big profit, it makes sense to do some repairs and enhancements so you can push that asking price higher. Listing your home as-is could certainly speed things along by taking the renovation timeline out of the equation.

  • Down More Than 35%: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified top growth stocks that trade down at least 35% from recent highs. Jason Hall: Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) investors probably feel like they've been on a roller coaster over the past few years. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 indexes have gained 63% and 98% respectively, over the same period, further seeding disappointment in Pinterest as a public company.

  • These 3 Painfully Obvious Mistakes Are 401(k) Killers

    Access to a 401(k) can be a huge boon to workers saving for retirement, but it's important to remember this account is only a tool. Failure to understand your 401(k) -- or any retirement account for that matter -- can lead to costly mistakes, like the three described below. Whenever possible, make claiming your 401(k) match your top priority.