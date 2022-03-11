How Much You Should Have in Your Savings Account at Every Stage of Life

Andrew Lisa
·4 min read
valentinrussanov / Getty Images
valentinrussanov / Getty Images

The problem with sizing up how much savings a person should have at 20, 30 or 40 years old is that every 20-, 30- and 40-year-old is different, with different earning capacities, different backgrounds, different expenses and different circumstances.

GOBankingRates’ Top Picks: Best Savings Accounts of 2022
And More: How To Be ‘Financially Resilient’ — Even in Times of Crisis

“Depending on your lifestyle, your financial goals may vary,” said Amanda Sullivan, research analyst at CreditDonkey. “There’s no clear-cut way to save and income may fluctuate at different chapters of life, but there are always ratios and percentages we can trust.”

Sullivan and several other experts spoke with GOBankingRates about those percentages and ratios, and shared insights about realistic savings goals for every stage of life.

Saving in Your 20s: It’s OK To Get Started Slowly, but Get Started

Unless you’re an athlete or a rock star, you probably won’t look back on your 20s as the years when you earned all your big money. Entry-level wages collide with turbulent lifestyles for many during this time, while things like first cars and first apartments are cobbled together on shoestring budgets.

For these reasons, saving isn’t easy during these years, but it is necessary. “During the ages of 20 to 29, it might be hard to have proper savings, but it’s best to try to save at least 10-20% of your annual income to get the ball rolling,” Sullivan said.

That may seem like a lofty goal, but experts urge young people get in the habit of saving and start building a surplus to help them endure the unexpected. “In your 20s, you should mostly work toward your emergency fund,” said Imani Francies, a personal finance expert with US Insurance Agents. “If you have room financially to save for more than your emergency fund, go for it.”

In Your 30s: Get Serious About Saving

Life is different for everyone during this decade too, of course, but for many people, their 30s bring kids, a home, more income and a much greater responsibility to save than ever before.

“The main goal for this stage of life is stability,” said Snigdha Kumar, personal finance expert and head of product operations for the money app Digit. “Emergency funds should have three to six months of expenses at a minimum, and for a more aspirational goal, aim to save for 12 months.”

Middle Age: The Future You’ve Been Saving for Is Just About Here

If you started saving in your 20s, you’ll be grateful for your early efforts by the time you reach your 40s. However, if you thought it was hard to save when you were young and free, wait until you get to middle age. By this point, many people are planning to pay for their kids’ college at the same time they’re trying to save for retirement. Likewise, plenty of people spend this stage of life sandwiched between the financial rock and a hard place of caring for aging parents while also raising young children.

Without a healthy savings account, the present will be a challenge and the future could be a bust.

“Two to three times the current income is a good benchmark for age 40 and four to five times for age 50-plus,” Kumar said. “If they don’t have enough stacked away for retirement, then this is a good time to play catch up and save in order to prepare for retirement. You can contribute more to a 401(k) as well as IRAs to build your retirement nest egg.”

In Your 60s: You’re on Deck for Retirement

By the time you enter your seventh decade, you should be putting the finishing touches on a lifetime of saving.

“In your 60s, the prime number to have to account for retirement is eight times your current annual income,” Sullivan said. “Another way to look at it is to have 70% of your pre-retirement income saved up for retirement. To retire by 67, it’s best to save 10 times your annual income.”

The Retirement-Focused Lifetime Saving Strategy

Marco Sison, a financial coach with Nomadic FIRE, believes that savings strategies at every age should be calculated with the same goal in mind: retirement.

“The average cost of retirement is roughly $750,000,” Sison said. “More than the combined cost of university education, raising a child and buying a home. The best way to ensure you are saving enough for retirement is to use a spreadsheet and calculate the present value of your goal at specific ages.”

Sison scratched out the math. “To retire with $750,000 by age 70, you will need to have saved $46,000 before you turn 30, $92,500 before you turn 40, $186,000 before you turn 50, and $373,000 before you turn 60,” Sison said. “For a quick calculation, estimate your nest egg doubles roughly every 10 years, assuming a 7% annual return on your investment.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Should Have in Your Savings Account at Every Stage of Life

Recommended Stories

  • MLB extends Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's administrative leave as players report to spring training

    Bauer did not pitch again for the Dodgers after he was first placed on administrative leave in July 2021.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • 6 financial planners on what they’re doing with their own investments, as inflation sits at a 40-year high

    The rate of U.S. inflation hit 7.9% in February, according to government data released Thursday. Howerton notes that he invests “in I bonds for 18 months for [about] a 7% return,” in addition to keeping “short-term cash reserves in a high yield savings account” and maintaining “risk-appropriate asset allocation and rebalancing strategy.”

  • Wall Street falters as Ukraine war drags on

    Wall Street ended a downbeat week with further losses Friday as traders braced for continued economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine as well as looming Federal Reserve rate hikes, though European indices saw gains.

  • Move Over, 401(k)s: HSAs Are the New Retirement Trend

    If you participate in a high-deductible health insurance plan offered by your employer, you may be sitting on one of the most powerful retirement accounts in existence and not even know it. A health savings account is a special tax-advantaged account only available for participants in certain high-deductible health plans. If you have an HSA, you may want to max out your contributions to the account before saving in any other type of account, even a 401(k).

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • Rivian Stock Is Plunging. The EV Maker Came Up Short Everywhere.

    Rivian's results and guidance missed estimates, and the EV maker expects to deliver only 25,000 vehicles this year compared with the Wall Street view for about 40,000.

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • Whether or not a bottom is in, here’s what will ride to the stock market’s rescue over 12 months, one strategist forecasts

    Arguing yes is Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat, who notes that while huge rallies are normally to be expected within big downtrends, this move was accompanied by a nearly 5-to-1 breadth. Newton says there isn’t evidence of true capitulation, but the recent negative retail sentiment has helped drive a near-term bottom. By contrast, Dhaval Joshi of BCA Research says stocks may fall further in the short-term.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is waiting for the U.S. to authorize its coronavirus vaccine. Exelixis' (NASDAQ: EXEL) cabozantinib franchise could make it a superstar in tomorrow's world of oncology treatment.

  • Millions raised for cleanup at Pueblo steel mill can't be diverted to Russia, officials say

    Millions of dollars raised in the U.S. to allow the site near the EVRAZ steel mill to be cleaned up cannot be diverted to fund Russia's war in Ukraine, officials say.

  • Scared of investing during the Ukraine invasion? Try this IRA maneuver.

    Moe, Larry and Curly have been watching stock markets plunge in the past two weeks in response to the Ukraine invasion. Each wants to invest, say, $100,000 in European stocks—for example through Vanguard’s European Stock (VGK) ETF—because they figure prices have fallen so far they look like a bargain. Moe thinks he should make the investment using his regular after-tax brokerage account.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Analysis-Oil shock is coming, but U.S. may have already paid for it

    The gusher of money the U.S. government poured into family bank accounts during the coronavirus pandemic, credited with speeding the rebound from the health crisis, may now help limit the economic damage from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and give the Federal Reserve more leeway in raising interest rates. As analysts have begun parsing what sky-high oil prices and new uncertainty might mean, a common theme has emerged: U.S. consumers may get gouged at the gas pump but will likely be able to maintain much of their expected spending on other goods and services due to savings accumulated out of COVID-19 pandemic spending programs that have totaled about $5 trillion. The war in Ukraine is a shock, they note, but one the United States may have unintentionally insured itself against.

  • Is it Worthy to Buy Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares?

    Saturna Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Amana Funds” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Amana Income Fund Investor Shares returned 13.76% and the Institutional Shares returned 13.85%. The Amana Growth Fund sprinted to a strong finish in the fourth […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    If you're seeking companies that can raise their payouts over the long term, consider these three stocks.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside Potential

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means