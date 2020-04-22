How Much is SBM Offshore N.V.'s (AMS:SBMO) CEO Getting Paid?

Bruno Y. Chabas became the CEO of SBM Offshore N.V. (AMS:SBMO) in 2012. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Bruno Y. Chabas's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that SBM Offshore N.V. has a market cap of €1.9b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of €4.1m for the year to December 2019. That's actually a decrease on the year before. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at €800k. We note that more than half of the total compensation is not the salary; and performance requirements may apply to this non-salary portion. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from €919m to €2.9b, and the median CEO total compensation was €1.9m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 62% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 38% of the pie. Readers will want to know that SBM Offshore pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the wider sector.

As you can see, Bruno Y. Chabas is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean SBM Offshore N.V. is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at SBM Offshore has changed from year to year.

Is SBM Offshore N.V. Growing?

SBM Offshore N.V. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 45% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 51% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has SBM Offshore N.V. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 26% over three years, many shareholders in SBM Offshore N.V. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount SBM Offshore N.V. pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation.