How Much is Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft’s (VIE:SBO) CEO Getting Paid?

Gerald Grohmann became the CEO of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:SBO) in 2001. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Gerald Grohmann’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a market cap of €915m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €761k. (This is based on the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €581k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from €349m to €1.4b, and the median CEO compensation was €1.0m.

That means Gerald Grohmann receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment, below.

Is Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Growing?

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 7.1% a year, over the last three years It achieved revenue growth of 47% over the last year.

It’s great to see that revenue growth is strong. And in that context, the modest EPS improvement certainly isn’t shabby. So while I’d stop short of saying growth is absolutely outstanding, there are definitely some clear positives!

Has Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 19% over three years, Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary…

Gerald Grohmann is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We think many would like to see better growth. While the CEO may not be underpaid, we don’t think the pay is too generous either. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment (free visualization of insider trades).

