How Much Of Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC) Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Senvest Capital has a market capitalization of CA$1.0b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Senvest Capital.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Senvest Capital?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Senvest Capital's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

Senvest Capital is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Victor Mashaal with 47% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 2.8% of the stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Richard Mashaal is also Senior Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Senvest Capital

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Senvest Capital Inc.. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of CA$1.0b, that means they have CA$623m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 38% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

