How Much Of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Sequential Brands Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$29m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SQBG.

Check out our latest analysis for Sequential Brands Group

NasdaqCM:SQBG Ownership Summary, July 26th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sequential Brands Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 15% of Sequential Brands Group. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Sequential Brands Group's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NasdaqCM:SQBG Income Statement, July 26th 2019 More

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 15% of Sequential Brands Group. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Sequential Brands Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.