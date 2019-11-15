How Much Of Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited (HKG:719) Do Institutions Own?

If you want to know who really controls Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited (HKG:719), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of HK$4.2b, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 719.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 7.7% of Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.