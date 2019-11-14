How Much Of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SIF) Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SIF), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

SIFCO Industries is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$14m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SIF.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SIFCO Industries?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that SIFCO Industries does have institutional investors; and they hold 23% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of SIFCO Industries, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in SIFCO Industries. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of SIFCO Industries

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.