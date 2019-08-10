How Much Of Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (ASX:SIQ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Smartgroup has a market capitalization of AU$1.2b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about SIQ.

Check out our latest analysis for Smartgroup

ASX:SIQ Ownership Summary, August 10th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Smartgroup?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 26% of Smartgroup. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Smartgroup's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ASX:SIQ Income Statement, August 10th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Smartgroup. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Smartgroup

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.