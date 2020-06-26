How Much Are SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

View our latest analysis for SmileDirectClub

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SmileDirectClub

The CEO & Chairman David Katzman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$684k worth of shares at a price of US$18.50 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$7.45. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

SmileDirectClub insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$15.06. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SDC Insider Trading Volume June 26th 2020 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.4m worth of SmileDirectClub stock, about 0.08% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The SmileDirectClub Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded SmileDirectClub shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more SmileDirectClub stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for SmileDirectClub you should be aware of, and 1 of these doesn't sit too well with us.

But note: SmileDirectClub may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.