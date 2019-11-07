How Much Of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN.) Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN.) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.
With a market capitalization of UK£14b, Smith & Nephew is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about SN..
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Smith & Nephew?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
As you can see, institutional investors own 89% of Smith & Nephew. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Smith & Nephew's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Smith & Nephew. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.
Insider Ownership Of Smith & Nephew
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Smith & Nephew plc. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own UK£11m of stock. In this sort of situation, it can be more interesting to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 10% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over SN.. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
