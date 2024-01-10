How much snow could Memphis get? What to expect next week

Hope you're ready for snow and cold Memphis, because it's coming your way.

The National Weather Service announced the likelihood of snow in the Midsouth, and there is a chance of up to 4 inches of it. Temperatures at night get down into the single digits overnight on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Friday's slight chance for snow is predicted to have no accumulation.

On Sunday, there is a 10-40% chance of an inch for part of Memphis and a 40-70% chance for North Memphis to get an inch. There is a 10-40% chance of four inches for the entire area.

Map of snow predictions for 4 inches in the Midsouth from the National Weather Service.

The NWS said, "Snow will likely start to accumulate Sunday afternoon and evening and continue intermittently through Monday. Sunday night's forecast calls for wind chills below zero, mostly north and east of Interstate 40. All of the Midsouth is expected to experience sub-zero wind chills on Monday night."

Here is the weather for the weekend with snow predictions.

Why is Memphis getting snow?

According to the NWS, an Arctic air mass is coming to the Midsouth on Saturday. The front will lower temperatures and cause winter weather to begin on Sunday and last into Monday. Memphis is on the south end of the front, so while there is a possibility of no snow, the NWS is still predicting about an inch for the area.

Map of snow predictions for 1 inch in the Midsouth from the National Weather Service.

Memphis weekend forecast

Saturday: a high of 38 during the day with lots of sun. The evening sees a clear sky with a low of 22. Winds are average during the day and night.

Sunday: Has a high temperature of 38 and a low temperature of 12. The rain and snow begin after noon. The chance for precipitation is 30%

Monday: M.L.K. Day brings a high of 20 and a low of 7. There is an even 30% chance of precipitation and snow for the day and night.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis weather: How much snow could the Midsouth get?