How much snow will CT get and when? Here’s what to know about the storm

Connecticut is bracing for a significant winter storm Tuesday, with up to a foot of snow predicted, depending on where you live. Here’s what residents need to know about projected snowfalls, road conditions, power outages, school closures and more.

Forecast

Connecticut will likely see 8 to 12 inches of snow scattered across the state, Ryan Hanrahan, the chief meteorologist of NBC Connecticut’s StormTracker team, said.

The first flakes will fall “just before daybreak on Tuesday,” Hanrahan said, adding that the heaviest snow conditions will last from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

He said temperatures will remain “around freezing for most of the storm” before dropping into the twenties Tuesday night.

Parts of the state could see gusts of up to 40 miles per hour, but Hanrahan said that overall, “it doesn’t look like the winds will be too bad” during the storm.

“The bigger concern may be along the shoreline where the snow will be wetter and heavier,” Hanrahan said. “That could lead to a couple of power outages.”

Hanrahan said the worst of the storm is expected to coincide with commuter’s morning drive, when snow falls could hit 1 to 2 inches per hour.

“The morning commute is going to be tough,” Hanrahan said. “The heaviest snow will be coming down right during the thick of the commute. So it’s going to be pretty nasty on the road.”

As for whether Connecticut students can expect a snow day, Hanrahan thinks “a lot of schools will close tomorrow.”

Hartford Public Schools made the announcement that the district’s schools would be closed before noon Monday.

“Kids who are excited for a snow day will be excited with the storm,” Hanrahan said.