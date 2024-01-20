How much snow did Asheville, WNC get? Blue Ridge Parkway closed; subzero wind chill

ASHEVILLE — An Arctic blast continues to bring cold temperatures to Asheville and the rest of Western North Carolina, including single digit highs overnight and negative windchill, as snow remains on the ground in many places across the region.

Downtown Asheville received about an inch of snow from the wintry weather system that rolled through the mountains Jan. 19, along with Weaverville at 5 inches, Woodfin at 3 inches, Leicester at 1.5 inches and Candler at 0.5 inches, according to meteorologist Scott Krentz with the National Weather Service.

“Most of the heavier snow was up near the Tennessee Border at higher elevations, and we got reports of 6 to 8 inches at some of those points,” Krentz said, listing Banner Elk and Sugar Mountain.

The Great Smoky Mountains, which closed Jan. 19 due to hazardous weather and icy roads, saw about 5 to 8 inches of snow, according to NWS.

“We are still getting some very light snow, mainly across Madison County down in through Haywood,” Krentz said. “They may get another half inch or so.”

In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, crews continue to clear roads and Sugarlands Visitor Center will have a delayed start at 11 a.m. Many park roads remain closed, including:

Newfound Gap

Little River

Cherokee Orchard at park boundary

Laurel Creek

Cades Cove Loop

Upper Tremont

Foothills Parkway East & West

Wears Cove Gap

Old N.C. 284

Lakeview Drive

Greenbrier

Cataloochee Entrance

Tom Branch

The entire Blue Ridge Parkway in WNC is closed Jan. 20 — including the portions in Asheville — for snow and ice, according to the parkway website.

The parkway has a road status update page at nps.gov/blri that provides the latest road closures for visitors to plan their route ahead, especially in winter months when statuses can change due to ice and snow.

How cold is Asheville going to get?

While Krentz said no more snow accumulation is expected for Buncombe County and most of the region — though some flurries may be seen — temperatures will remain well under freezing during the day and overnight Jan. 20.

Asheville has a high of about 21 degrees during the day Jan. 20, which drops to about 8 degrees overnight, according to Krentz. With the windchill, Krentz said it feels like minus 7 degrees currently, which will warm to single digits in the afternoon before dropping to minus 8 degrees.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for Buncombe County, Henderson County and the WNC mountains until noon Jan. 20.

“It’s going to warm up Sunday, it’ll be about 17-18 degrees warmer,” Krentz said, adding it’ll be in the upper 30s Jan. 21, which is still below normal.

“We’re expecting a pretty good warm up Monday through next Friday,” Krentz said. “Asheville will be in the 40s through Tuesday, mid-50s Wednesday and even lower 60s by next Thursday.”

