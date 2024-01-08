How much snow did Cape Cod get? Town-by-town totals from the weekend storm

Cape Cod received a skimpy serving of the white stuff over the weekend, perhaps just enough for a baby snowman or a few precious snowballs.

But to the west of our slightly frosted peninsula, the storm brought more than 18 inches of snow to parts of the state.

The paltry but pretty precipitation on the Cape will soon be a memory, as heavy rain and high winds are in the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday, with temperatures expected to be well above freezing. Maybe next time, we'll be able to unleash the sleds and cross country skis from their garaged slumber.

Heavy slushy snow didn't stop the 41st Re-Rooters Day ceremony on Sunday afternoon in Provincetown.

The perplexing vagaries of winter weather are on full display in snow total data released by the National Weather Service for the weekend storm. The snow numbers are mainly provided by trained spotters and members of the public.

Many thanks to these chilled citizen scientists! Let's take a look at some of the snow totals from Cape Cod and beyond from a rather unpleasant weekend.

Snow totals for Cape Cod from Sunday's storm

Sandwich: 1.5 inches

Mashpee: 1 inch

Yarmouth: 1 inch

Truro: 1 inch

Eastham: 0.5 inch

East Orleans: 0.3 inch

Snow totals from the weekend storm as of 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Snow totals from other parts of Massachusetts

Lunenburg: 18.8 inches

Tyngsboro: 18.2 inches

Lowell: 16.6 inches

Worcester Regional Airport: 15.5 inches

West Springfield: 14 inches

Framingham: 11 inches

Walpole: 8.1 inches

Foxboro: 7.2 inches

Fall River: 4.3 inches

Logan Airport (Boston): 3.8 inches

New Bedford: 3 inches

Eric Williams, when not solving Curious Cape Cod mysteries, writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com. Follow him on X: @capecast.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod snow totals: How much snow did we get from the weekend storm?