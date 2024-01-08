How much snow did Cape Cod get? Town-by-town totals from the weekend storm
Cape Cod received a skimpy serving of the white stuff over the weekend, perhaps just enough for a baby snowman or a few precious snowballs.
But to the west of our slightly frosted peninsula, the storm brought more than 18 inches of snow to parts of the state.
The paltry but pretty precipitation on the Cape will soon be a memory, as heavy rain and high winds are in the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday, with temperatures expected to be well above freezing. Maybe next time, we'll be able to unleash the sleds and cross country skis from their garaged slumber.
The perplexing vagaries of winter weather are on full display in snow total data released by the National Weather Service for the weekend storm. The snow numbers are mainly provided by trained spotters and members of the public.
Many thanks to these chilled citizen scientists! Let's take a look at some of the snow totals from Cape Cod and beyond from a rather unpleasant weekend.
Snow totals for Cape Cod from Sunday's storm
Sandwich: 1.5 inches
Mashpee: 1 inch
Yarmouth: 1 inch
Truro: 1 inch
Eastham: 0.5 inch
East Orleans: 0.3 inch
Snow totals from other parts of Massachusetts
Lunenburg: 18.8 inches
Tyngsboro: 18.2 inches
Lowell: 16.6 inches
Worcester Regional Airport: 15.5 inches
West Springfield: 14 inches
Framingham: 11 inches
Walpole: 8.1 inches
Foxboro: 7.2 inches
Fall River: 4.3 inches
Logan Airport (Boston): 3.8 inches
New Bedford: 3 inches
