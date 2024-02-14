How much snow did Delaware get on Tuesday? Here's what the latest storm left

Another major winter storm blew through the region and Delaware was spared by Mother Nature.

Other than a few inches in northern New Castle County, the First State basically had a rainy morning that turned into a crisp February day.

How much snow did Delaware get?

According to the Delaware Environmental Observing System's Snow Monitoring Network, not very much.

Greenville was the snowfall winner, or loser depending on how you look at it, with 2.2 inches of snow. Hockessin was a close second with two inches. White Clay Creek was the only other community to get more than an inch, checking in at 1.5 inches.

Talley had 0.8 inches. Prices Corner had 0.7 inches. Claymont had 0.6 inches. Newark, Glasgow and New Castle all received a trace of snow.

The rest of Delaware avoided any accumulation of snow.

How much snow has Delaware got this winter?

Snow coats the trees around the Josephine Fountain in Brandywine Park in Wilmington.

After almost two years without snow, Delaware has at least broken the drought in a modest way while avoiding back-breaking amounts to shovel.

According to the National Weather Service, Wilmington has received 9.6 inches of snow this winter. The total is below average, which is 13.1 inches.

In other parts of the state, Dover has received 7 inches of snow and Seaford has received 3.5 inches, according to DEOS.

What's the forecast for Delaware?

The entire First State will see sunny weather for the rest of the work week with highs in the low 40s in New Castle and Kent counties and high 40s in Sussex County.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: How much snow did Delaware get? Totals from Tuesday's winter storm